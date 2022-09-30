Read full article on original website
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Ars Technica
Chrome’s new ad-blocker-limiting extension platform will launch in 2023
Google's journey toward Chrome's "Manifest V3" has been happening for four years now, and if the company's new timeline holds up, we'll all be forced to switch to it in year 5. "Manifest V3" is the rather unintuitive name for the next version of Chrome's extension platform. The update is controversial because it makes ad blockers less effective under the guise of protecting privacy and security, and Google just so happens to be the world's largest advertising company.
Google Chrome learns how to count tabs correctly on Android
If you pride yourself on organization in all things, tab grouping in Google Chrome is probably one of your favorite things ever (though if you turn tab groups off, we won't judge). Then again, it feels like the majority of Android users end up opening heaps of tabs on top of each other without a second thought, and only end up engaging with groups by accident. Wherever your felings on them lie, Google is now showing tab groups a little love, as it finally gets smart about how Chrome tallies them up.
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
technewstoday.com
How to Sort Gmail by Date on Any Device
If you want to boost your productivity, one tip is to cut down time on useless tasks, like sorting through each individual email. With the tools that Gmail offers, you can quickly divide emails based on the dates. Depending on your requirement, there are multiple methods you can apply to...
Polygon
Stadia’s death isn’t the end of cloud gaming
An understandable knee-jerk response to Google shuttering its Stadia game-streaming service is: That must be it for cloud gaming, right? We have proven that nobody wants it. Now go away with your laggy, fuzzy, insubstantial server-side gaming. The market says no. This is not the first time this has happened....
Google tests ditching full-screen view for Discover and Search results
Google, like all big tech companies, seems to feel that experimentation is the best way to improve the experience customers have with its products and services. The company regularly changes things in apps like YouTube, Gmail, and even the Discover feed. In its newest experiment, Google is using card-style pop-ups to open articles from Discover instead of fullscreen previews we've grown used to.
The Windows Club
Best free Desktop Clock widgets for Windows 11/10
This post covers some best free desktop clock widgets for Windows 11/10. Back in Windows 7, we used to have a Windows Sidebar (or Windows Desktop Gadgets) feature with different interesting widgets. One of those widgets was the clock widget which can be placed and moved freely on the desktop screen. But later, that feature was discontinued because of security vulnerabilities. Now, we have a new Widgets feature in Windows 11/10 that lets you add and customize widgets, but it works in a different way. So, those who want to have a clock widget on their Windows 11/10 desktop screen, can check the tools covered in this post below.
Ars Technica
Stadia controllers could become e-waste unless Google issues Bluetooth update
Google's Stadia game-streaming service will die a nearly inevitable death early next year. Google is refunding players the cost of all their hardware and game purchases. But, so far, Google is also leaving Stadia players with controllers that, while once costing $70, will soon do less than a $20 Bluetooth gamepad.
CNET
How to Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint Without a Microsoft 365 Subscription
Microsoft 365, the evolution of the old Microsoft Office suite, features a variety of apps that you may need for work, school or your personal life. You can access the full versions of those apps with a subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could become an obstacle to using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
Digital Trends
How to move notifications to the top on iOS 16’s lock screen
The latest iOS update brings an overhaul to the lock screen, but it might not be to everyone's tastes. With iOS 16, Apple is changing the way you interact with notifications on your iPhone's lock screen — so much so that the notifications now show up in a different location. By default, you'll see notifications at the bottom of the lock screen where they are stacked on top of one another. That's a big change for a lot of people.
Due to a lack of popularity Google will be ending Stadia in January
Google announced today that it will be shutting down Stadia, its cloud gaming service. The service will be live until January 18, 2023. The company will be issuing a refund on Stadia hardware that gamers purchased through its Google store, along with add-on content and games bought from the Stadia store. The refunds will be issued in mid-January, the company stated. The only non-refundable software is the Stadia Pro, which is not eligible for a refund.
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Google goes visual, Twitter copies TikTok, OG app drama
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has diminished. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
Phone Arena
Dynamic Island app for Android, the dynamicSpot, reaches a major milestone
The grass is always greener on the other side. An Android app that we told you about in late September called dynamicSpot gives Android users a Dynamic Island of their own. For those who have been Rip Van Winkling their way through the last month, the Dynamic Island is Apple's new multitasking, shape-shifting notification system that replaces the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models with a useful tool.
geekwire.com
Fundamentals for Startups: From Startup Hall to Series C: How to build a unicorn that will change the world
Online only (access link to come after registration) https://comotion.uw.edu/news-events/upcoming-events/?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D161858002. Eight years after recognizing the need to completely reimagine the technical interviewing process, Karat now helps some of the world’s largest companies like Indeed, Amazon, and Intuit meet their hiring goals for software engineers. But the company isn’t stopping there — following a recent investment from tennis champion Serena Williams, Karat is now working to double the number of Black software engineers in the U.S. through its flagship purpose program Brilliant Black Minds. Hear from Karat co-founder and president Jeff Spector about the importance of mission and purpose as they work to tackle some of tech’s biggest challenges, and learn the lessons you can incorporate when building your own world-changing startup.
Ars Technica
USB-IF says goodbye to confusing SuperSpeed USB branding
When SuperSpeed USB was announced in 2007, the branding was a logical differentiator. The term launched with USB 3.0, which brought max data transfer rates from USB 2.0's measly 0.48Gbps all the way to 5Gbps. But by 2022, there were three versions of SuperSpeed USB in various connector types facing consumers, plus the potentially faster USB4. Looking ahead, USB products will continue to offer different performance capabilities while looking the same, but there's at least one thing we can all agree on: The word "SuperSpeed" isn't a helpful differentiator anymore.
Digital Trends
Ubisoft and more offer ways to play purchased Google Stadia games elsewhere
Google recently announced that it plans to shutter its cloud gaming service Stadia in early 2023, leaving players who used it as one of their primary platforms in an awkward situation. Google already promised to refund people for their Google Stadia hardware and software purchases, but people are still losing access to games they enjoyed and save files they possibly dumped hours into. Thankfully, some developers are working on ways to help Stadia players.
TechCrunch
Form Bio says now is the time to launch — despite cooling software sales
The software Form Bio developed is meant to bring a suite of workflow solutions to the computational biology space, which uses data and modeling to understand biological systems and includes sectors like gene therapy and biotech. The platform will use machine learning to help researchers and companies go from idea...
The Windows Club
Program won’t open after Windows Update [Fixed]
If a program, software or app doesn’t open after Windows Update on your computer, then this post may be able to help you. This error occurs if the installed update files are corrupted or if the update has broken the program’s installation. This is observed with Google Chrome, Office apps, or other such programs.
