ComicBook
Nosferatu Reboot Returns to Life With Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp
Robert Eggers' passion project of developing a new take on Nosferatu seems to have risen from the grave, as Deadline reports that Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp have joined the project. Ever since his breakout success with The Witch, Eggers has been working on developing a new take on the 1922 silent film, which often had The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy attached in some capacity. Eggers has since delivered the films The Lighthouse and The Northman, with the completion of each film seeing updates about a new Nosferatu moving forward and then subsequently being thwarted, though this latest update seems more promising.
NME
New horror movie ‘Smile’ receives rave first reactions: “Scariest movie of the year”
New horror movie Smile has received rave first reactions on social media from fans. Written and directed by debut filmmaker Parker Finn, Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), who, after witnessing a traumatic incident involving a patient, starts to experience terrifying and inexplainable occurrences. Alongside Bacon, the cast also...
Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities 'Is One of Those Nightmare Specials' — Watch Trailer for Netflix Horror Anthology
There’s a little (scary) something for everyone in the trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix’s upcoming horror anthology. Narrated by series creator and Rod Serling-like host del Toro, Cabinet of Curiosities promises “unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy.” The eight-episode anthology premieres Tuesday, Oct. 25, rolling out two stories a day through Friday, Oct. 28 — just in time for Halloween weekend. Watch the trailer above. The eight installments, release order TBD, are as follows: THE AUTOPSY Cast: F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Luke Roberts Writer: David S....
wegotthiscovered.com
An intentionally icky sci-fi horror endures as a skin-crawling cult favorite
The recent retrospectives and fresh insights into Event Horizon that arrived around the time of the movie’s 25th anniversary earlier this year painted Paul W.S. Anderson’s cult classic sci-fi horror in an even more fascinating light than ever before. Paramount was proving to be an oxymoronic production partner,...
New on Netflix in October 2022: All the new movies and shows
Everything new on Netflix this October
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Secret Interviews About His Serial-Killing Spree Will Give You Nightmares
Ryan Murphy and Joe Berlinger are two sides of the same Netflix coin, creating (respective) fiction and non-fiction cottage industries out of notorious true-crime tales. It’s apt, then, that both have simultaneously turned their attention to the most infamous serial killer of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, Jeffrey Dahmer—Murphy with his Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Berlinger with his new Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. The third installment in his Conversations documentary series (following 2019’s Ted Bundy and 2022’s John Wayne Gacy efforts), which boasts audio interviews with the madmen themselves, Berlinger's latest...
The Verge
Netflix’s latest Stephen King film is about the horrors of phone addiction
Stephen King’s works are full of all kinds of memorable monsters and villains. The likes of the man in black, Pennywise the clown, and Jack Torrance are ingrained in pop culture. In the latest cinematic adaptation, though, the bad guy isn’t a guy at all: it’s an object. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a horror story all about being addicted to your smartphone.
msn.com
Curious facts about the iconic Jayne Mansfield
Slide 1 of 27: She is often remembered for her signature platinum blonde look and flirtatious personality, but Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield was much more than just a pretty face. She was highly intelligent, she had a shrewd business acumen, and she knew exactly how to build a public personality.Check out this gallery to learn all about Hollywood's smartest blonde.You may also like: 30 hilarious panoramic photo fails.
wegotthiscovered.com
A rare Blumhouse bust unleashes an unspeakably tedious evil on streaming
Blumhouse has firmly established itself as one of the most consistent hit factories in Hollywood, with the production company churning out a succession of horror movies that can always be relied on to make money and frighten the life out of audiences, regardless of what critics think. The fails hit harder when you become accustomed to winning, though, so You Should Have Left must have stung for everyone involved given that it wasted a heap of top-notch talent.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Confess, Fletch’ is a low-key murder mystery both funny and engrossing
For many, the word “Fletch” will bring back memories of an in-his-prime Chevy Chase as Irwin M. Fletcher, an undercover reporter for the Los Angeles Times who, over the course of two movies Fletch (released in 1985) and Fletch Lives (released in 1989), investigates his stories with dogged determination and often hilarious results.
wegotthiscovered.com
A beloved Halloween classic stirs up nightmarish nostalgia among the horror faithful
Michael Dougherty’s cult classic horror spectacle Trick ‘r Treat is highly regarded as one of the most favored sleeper hits in the realm of cinematic horror. And perhaps one of the most alluring aspects of the 2007 flick is its authentic premise, which combines four different Halloween-themed stories and brings all of them together in the end for one final twist. In addition, the film’s central horror villain Sam has become a dominant figure in horror and is undoubtedly one of the elements that draw folks in.
Popculture
'Ghost Hunters' Investigator Steve Gonsalves Talks Reuniting With Original TAPS Team for Season 15 Premiere (Exclusive)
Spooky season is kicking off with a bang thanks to the Ghost Hunters! The groundbreaking paranormal reality series is back for its milestone 15th season this weekend on discovery+ and investigator Steve Gonsalves is joined by some very familiar faces in the season premiere. Investigating alongside original team members Jason Hawes and Dave Tango with Sheri DeBenedetti, the group is joined by former TAPS (The Atlantic Paranormal Society) teammates, Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Kris Williams for a case like no other.
Pete Doherty to release documentary about depths of his addiction
Pete Doherty is releasing a documentary chronicling the addiction issues he experienced at the height of his fame.The 90-minute film, Peter Doherty: Stranger In My Own Skin, comes from more than 200 hours of footage filmed over a 10-year period by his partner, the director-musician Katia deVidas.Launching at the Cannes event Mipcom, the documentary will explore the former Libertines frontman’s addictions to heroin, crack cocaine and ketamine.Doherty said: “The talent is the man and comes from the man and comes from the artist and doesn’t come from the drugs, and has never come from the drugs. “Part of the...
Android Authority
True crime dramas to watch after (or instead of) Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show
Nine shows based on shocking crimes and criminals. Netflix‘s Jeffrey Dahmer show has been getting a lot of attention, though not all of it is good. The drama miniseries is based on the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who brutalized and killed at least 17 people, primarily targeting members of queer communities. The series has come under attack for its exploitative portrayal of a sensitive subject, with many condemning it and recommending people not watch. So, what other true crime dramas can you stream instead of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans full of praise for a gruelling and ‘blood boiling’ new film
One of the most universal genres, and one of the few which requires little dialogue, horror has been blessed in recent years by the boom in foreign films going big in western audiences. Thanks to such a change in culture, films like Speak No Evil are able to come out...
daystech.org
You need to watch Spielberg’s misunderstood sci-fi masterpiece on Amazon Prime ASAP
Pinocchio is sizzling proper now. Or not less than tweaking and twisting the Italian fairytale for contemporary audiences is. Pinocchio received a live-action therapy starring Tom Hanks and Cynthia Erivo on Disney+ in early September, and Pinocchio will come to life as soon as once more, reimagined as a stop-motion animated musical fantasy drama by Guillermo del Toro, for Netflix.
ComicBook
Classic Action Comedy Arrives on Netflix Top 10
There hasn't been a new Rush Hour movie in over 15 years, but film fans clearly still have a ton of love for the action comedy franchise. All three Rush Hour films were added to Netflix at the start of October, making the entire trilogy easy to access. Subscribers have responded to the new additions rather well in the first couple days of the month, and the Netflix Top 10 Movies list reflects that.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Legend Of The Banshee, The Most Chilling Spirit In Celtic Folklore
The banshee is usually described as a woman wailing or singing, and according to ancient Irish mythology, she always heralds death. Long before the banshee graced the silver screen in the 1950s, this spirit of Celtic folklore had terrified people young and old for centuries. Much like the Grim Reaper, the banshee is believed to be an escort to the land of the dead, but there’s far more to this nightmarish spirit than seems at first glance.
Ars Technica
New trailer for Wakanda Forever gives us a peek at the new Black Panther
Still reeling from the death of their king T'Challa, the people of Wakanda face a new threat from a feathered serpent god in the new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It's the final film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four, although technically, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, slated for a December release on Disney+, will be the official conclusion.
Lea Michele: A Spectacular ‘Funny Girl’, At Last – Broadway Review
Well, that’s that. After all the controversies and badly handled original castings and headlines and backstage bruisings and firings or resignations or whatever they were, Funny Girl is, as so many suspected all along, the musical that Lea Michele was born to lead. Broadway’s new Fanny Brice is, to put is simply and without exaggeration, a knock-out. Michele has been in the role since early September, but, with some cast members out sick with Covid in recent weeks, and to give the newcomer some breathing room, critics have only in recent days been invited to the August Wilson to observe the...
