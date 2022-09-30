Food prices may be skyrocketing all across the country, but consumers in rural areas are feeling this inflation the most acutely by a significant margin. Research from PYMNTS’ new study, “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report: The Inflation Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, which draws from an August census-balanced survey of nearly 3,500 U.S. consumers, finds that 74% of shoppers noticed price increases for food from grocery stores in the previous 30 days. In contrast, only 68% of consumers in urban areas said the same.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 3 DAYS AGO