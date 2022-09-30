ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers

By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mashed

What Time Should You Be Shopping At Costco?

Ah yes, time for the monthly trip to Costco. Since the opening of its first warehouse in 1983, Costco has been deemed as one of the world's preferred supermarkets, growing a cult-like membership customer base. With its convenient discounted bulk items, high minimum wage rates for employees in the United States (via CNN), the endlessly delicious three-pound rotisserie chicken for only $4.99, and more, the hype for Costco has been at an all-time high.
pymnts

Rural Consumers Feel Grocery Inflation More Than Their Urban Counterparts

Food prices may be skyrocketing all across the country, but consumers in rural areas are feeling this inflation the most acutely by a significant margin. Research from PYMNTS’ new study, “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report: The Inflation Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, which draws from an August census-balanced survey of nearly 3,500 U.S. consumers, finds that 74% of shoppers noticed price increases for food from grocery stores in the previous 30 days. In contrast, only 68% of consumers in urban areas said the same.
David Ortega
Motley Fool

You Can Shop at Costco Without Becoming a Member. Here's How

Want to try Costco products but not join the club? This could be the solution. Costco is a warehouse club that offers discounts on bulk products. You must be a member to shop at Costco in most circumstances. If a Costco member buys you a Costco Shop Card, you can...
GMA

Turkey prices soar ahead of Thanksgiving, what consumers can expect

The centerpiece for Thanksgiving tables across the country will cost more than ever this holiday season. The American Farm Bureau Federation announced Wednesday that "families can expect to pay record high prices at the grocery store for turkey" due to bird flu and inflation. The organization analyzed turkey costs in...
freightwaves.com

FedEx is the latest corporate giant to be shocked we’re no longer buying lots of stuff

You may have spent last week freaking out about the rail strike and completely missed the new thing to freak out about: FedEx’s spooky business update. In a report last week, FedEx withdrew its financial guidance for the remainder of its fiscal year, which began June 1, 2022. (I wish fiscal years did not start in the middle of the actual year.)
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For More Kroger Closings in 2022

The supermarket chain is selectively closing further locations for strategic reasons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, Kroger.com, MacroTrends.net, Courier-Journal.com, TheKrogerCo.com, and The State Journal-Register.
Cadrene Heslop

You Lose Money With A Costco Membership

People have become interested in shopping at Costco without a membership. Experts also argue shopping with a membership can cause you to lose money. There are eight scenarios in which customers lose money by bulk buying.
TechCrunch

Deliveroo tweaks ‘dark store’ model to let grocery shoppers in the door

As well as functioning as a mini warehouse where Deliveroo staff pick orders for couriers operating on its platform to collect and deliver locally to app users, the new New Oxford Street “Deliveroo HOP” outlet — which stocks a range of groceries from partner supermarket Morrisons — functions as a pick up point for shoppers who’ve ordered groceries in Deliveroo’s app.
Eater

Restaurant Delivery Giant Deliveroo Has Opened a Real Life Grocery Store

Deliveroo is chewing up all of the data. The London-born, one-time restaurant delivery giant — now omnipresent goods-provider — has used a set of findings on shopping and meal-planning habits to follow Amazon from the digital ether into the world of real-life grocery stores. Deliveroo Hop, a “bricks-and-mortar” grocery store in partnership with supermarket Morrisons, opens on New Oxford Street in central London today, 3 October.
