Baton Rouge, LA

Jaray Jenkins had a message for Jack Bech ahead of breakout game

By Kyle Richardson
 4 days ago
Jaray Jenkins is one of the veterans and key components of the LSU offensive attack. If Jayden Daniels ever gets into trouble in the pocket and has to find a receiver quick, Jenkins is a guy with a lot of experience that knows how to get open.

So far, Jenkins has 13 receptions for 126 yards and three touchdowns in only four games. Prior to Game 4 against New Mexico, Jenkins decided to have a chat with one of his fellow receivers, Jack Bech, to see if he could help the sophomore get going.

In the first three games of the season, Bech had two receptions for only 22 yards. In the New Mexico game, Bech had six receptions for 43 yards.

Jenkins was asked about Bech when he met with the media this week.

“Yeah, I knew it was coming,” Jaray Jenkins said. “Jack is a hard worker. He comes in every week, every day, you know, with the right attitude, ready to work and ready to get better. So, like, I knew that he was gonna come like this. He knew it was. So, it was just a matter of the fact of when he was going to really do what he had to do.”

“He was on punt return, like I watched him all week at practice, and I told him like, ‘You’re gonna get you in that game if you do what you got to do.’ And he did, and y’all seen.”

Coach Kelly has to be happy with the impact his senior receiver has had on a younger guy to help him get going. As we continue to grind through SEC play, Bech may be a very important target going forward.

