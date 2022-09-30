ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ali Pazani

The snake stuck in the girl's ear, the doctor was seen removing it with tongs

Social media platforms always amaze us in many ways. Sometimes, it makes us smile on our face or sometimes scare us. Social media surprises us in different ways. These days, it's common to stumble across scary snake films on YouTube and other online platforms. But this video didn't belong to any scripted film. It is scary and seems to be authentic. In this viral video, a snake is stuck in a woman's ear.
Abby Joseph

Son Reveals Mom’s Secret to His Siblings, Now They Want Nothing to Do With Her

It’s not uncommon for marriages to end in divorce, but when the divorce is caused by an affair, it can be especially difficult for everyone involved. If the affair is kept secret, it can add an extra layer of complexity to the situation. In some cases, as you’re about to read, some children may be caught in the middle, having to choose between their parents or keep the secret themselves.
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone

Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
Albany Herald

Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News

Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months.
msn.com

Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?

Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
Miami Herald

My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed

One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
pethelpful.com

Woman's Attempt to Bring Black Lab Home From Grandma and Grandpa's Cracks Us Up

Hanging out at our grandparents house is always fun. We get to be away from the nagging of Mom and Dad while getting into mischief with our grandparents. Dogs seemingly feel the same way based on the way one dog reacted when his mom tried to take him home after a fun week with Grandma and Grandpa!
momcollective.com

Why Is My Daughter Going to College Without Me?

My husband and I just moved our oldest child to college. And there’s no other way to say how I feel about it other than it sucks. I think it goes without saying that I’m ecstatic for her to enjoy this next phase of life. I’m thrilled that her hard work in high school has paid off, as she received a scholarship to cover tuition for all four years. I’m blessed beyond belief that she is healthy and ready to do this. And I’m relieved that she is only two hours away.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen Gets Direct — Even With the Half of the Audience That Taylor Leaves ‘Big Mad’

When it comes to the world of The Bold and the Beautiful, there are “Tridge” fans and there are “Bridge” fans, and sometimes it seems like never the twain shall meet. That’s all well and good until viewers start attacking each other and the actors. Because sadly, as we all know, fandom plus the internet can too often turn into a toxic brew of opposing sides and very angry voices.
komando.com

11 iPhone texting tips you’ll wish you knew sooner

Texting is one of the best modern tech conveniences around. Instead of fussing with a phone call, you can compose messages and send them at any time. You can keep them short and sweet or long and strong. You can even spice them up with photos, GIFs, emojis, animojis and videos.
Distractify

FitPunjaban Had Videos Leaked, and Now She's Fighting to Get Them Taken Down

An unfortunate reality of life online is that leaks of private and personal videos or images are only becoming more common, and that's especially true for people who have an established following online. Look no further than TikTok user Fit Punjaban, whose real name is Sandeep Kaur. Sandeep is currently dealing with the aftermath of a viral video leak and is trying to get her video removed from the internet.
Apartment Therapy

I Moved Home to the Suburbs to Save Money. But I Didn’t Expect to Love It for These Reasons

I initially moved back home to the suburbs with a time limit. I planned on staying with my parents for a year to make a sizable dent in paying off my debt, then hoped to promptly return to the city — a built-in escape plan. But as I crept up on the one-year mark, I noticed my desire to leave had dwindled, and I started to recognize how much I had gained just from being out of the city. I was saving on the pricey lifestyle that can come with living in the city, from sky high rents (of course, buying a place in the suburbs would come with a whole different cost) to countless restaurants and things to do, sure. But the life I’d created was also undeniably more balanced, and a lot of it had to do with the fact that I moved to the suburbs. These are some of things that have changed for the better.
Whiskey Riff

Man Gaffs Massive Fish And Gets Yanked Into The Water

Sometimes you just have to have a laugh. The excitement of fishing can be overpowering. It often leads to stupid mistakes, missed fish and hilarious accidents. Nothing beats that rush of having a massive fish on the end of your line. Everyone gets excited when a big one is on....
