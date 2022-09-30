Read full article on original website
Related
The snake stuck in the girl's ear, the doctor was seen removing it with tongs
Social media platforms always amaze us in many ways. Sometimes, it makes us smile on our face or sometimes scare us. Social media surprises us in different ways. These days, it's common to stumble across scary snake films on YouTube and other online platforms. But this video didn't belong to any scripted film. It is scary and seems to be authentic. In this viral video, a snake is stuck in a woman's ear.
Son Reveals Mom’s Secret to His Siblings, Now They Want Nothing to Do With Her
It’s not uncommon for marriages to end in divorce, but when the divorce is caused by an affair, it can be especially difficult for everyone involved. If the affair is kept secret, it can add an extra layer of complexity to the situation. In some cases, as you’re about to read, some children may be caught in the middle, having to choose between their parents or keep the secret themselves.
Man divides opinion after cradling daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could sleep during flight
It's no secret that it can be difficult getting some shut eye when you're travelling, unless you're lucky enough to travel business class. But one dad has divided the internet by cradling his daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could get some presumably much-needed sleep on a plane. A...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone
Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Creepiest things AI has predicted – from the apocalypse to last selfie on Earth
ARTIFICIAL intelligence programs have been used to forecast disasters in humanity's future. If you've ever wondered what the apocalypse would look like in the United States, artificial intelligence has been asked to predict it. Popular TikTok accounts like "Robot Overloards" have been asking AI to predict futuristic events, including the...
Albany Herald
Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News
Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months.
msn.com
Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?
Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed
One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother And Son Hand Feed Shark Until… They Both Fall Directly On Top Of It
It doesn’t get any scarier than that. But, it’s also preventable. Let’s try not to put any kids in harms way due to our own stupidity. I get that this is probably a pretty common occurrence in the area and that its generally fairly safe, but damn, that’s just stupid.
Creepy AI is ‘birthing digital humans that talk and look just like us’
ARTIFICIAL intelligence is getting increasingly advanced and has even started 'birthing digital humans'. That's according to Greg Cross, CEO and co-founder of Soul Machines, who spoke to an MIT Technology Review podcast. Cross's AI company makes avatars of real humans and brings them to life in a digital sense. He...
CNBC
'We are not rich:' A couple share one money tip that lets them travel full time — on land and sea
"What if I were to die tomorrow, what would you do for the rest of your life?" That's what Malaysian Samantha Khoo asked her Singaporean husband Rene Sullivan in 2017, when he came home late from a long day of work. "It was really sudden and it took me some...
pethelpful.com
Woman's Attempt to Bring Black Lab Home From Grandma and Grandpa's Cracks Us Up
Hanging out at our grandparents house is always fun. We get to be away from the nagging of Mom and Dad while getting into mischief with our grandparents. Dogs seemingly feel the same way based on the way one dog reacted when his mom tried to take him home after a fun week with Grandma and Grandpa!
PETS・
momcollective.com
Why Is My Daughter Going to College Without Me?
My husband and I just moved our oldest child to college. And there’s no other way to say how I feel about it other than it sucks. I think it goes without saying that I’m ecstatic for her to enjoy this next phase of life. I’m thrilled that her hard work in high school has paid off, as she received a scholarship to cover tuition for all four years. I’m blessed beyond belief that she is healthy and ready to do this. And I’m relieved that she is only two hours away.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen Gets Direct — Even With the Half of the Audience That Taylor Leaves ‘Big Mad’
When it comes to the world of The Bold and the Beautiful, there are “Tridge” fans and there are “Bridge” fans, and sometimes it seems like never the twain shall meet. That’s all well and good until viewers start attacking each other and the actors. Because sadly, as we all know, fandom plus the internet can too often turn into a toxic brew of opposing sides and very angry voices.
komando.com
11 iPhone texting tips you’ll wish you knew sooner
Texting is one of the best modern tech conveniences around. Instead of fussing with a phone call, you can compose messages and send them at any time. You can keep them short and sweet or long and strong. You can even spice them up with photos, GIFs, emojis, animojis and videos.
FitPunjaban Had Videos Leaked, and Now She's Fighting to Get Them Taken Down
An unfortunate reality of life online is that leaks of private and personal videos or images are only becoming more common, and that's especially true for people who have an established following online. Look no further than TikTok user Fit Punjaban, whose real name is Sandeep Kaur. Sandeep is currently dealing with the aftermath of a viral video leak and is trying to get her video removed from the internet.
I Moved Home to the Suburbs to Save Money. But I Didn’t Expect to Love It for These Reasons
I initially moved back home to the suburbs with a time limit. I planned on staying with my parents for a year to make a sizable dent in paying off my debt, then hoped to promptly return to the city — a built-in escape plan. But as I crept up on the one-year mark, I noticed my desire to leave had dwindled, and I started to recognize how much I had gained just from being out of the city. I was saving on the pricey lifestyle that can come with living in the city, from sky high rents (of course, buying a place in the suburbs would come with a whole different cost) to countless restaurants and things to do, sure. But the life I’d created was also undeniably more balanced, and a lot of it had to do with the fact that I moved to the suburbs. These are some of things that have changed for the better.
Tesla AI Day LIVE — Elon Musk reveals Optimus robot at tech event that’s slammed as ‘lightyears behind Boston Dynamics’
TESLA AI day arrived and Elon Musk revealed the new Optimus robot during a live stream with "lots of technical detail and cool hardware demos." The Tesla humanoid robot Optimus was undoubtedly the most anticipated presentation, but after its debut, critics slammed it as "lightyears behind Boston Dynamics." Footage shared...
Google Maps gets new features after a big update
It’s one of several updates coming to the app over the next few weeks and months
Man Gaffs Massive Fish And Gets Yanked Into The Water
Sometimes you just have to have a laugh. The excitement of fishing can be overpowering. It often leads to stupid mistakes, missed fish and hilarious accidents. Nothing beats that rush of having a massive fish on the end of your line. Everyone gets excited when a big one is on....
Comments / 0