Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law
Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
Migrants bussed to sanctuary city Chicago are promptly shipped off to suburbs
A group of over 100 migrants from the southern border were moved to an Illinois suburb after being welcomed in Chicago – an action that is reportedly frustrating local officials. The migrants are staying at a Hampton Inn in Burr Ridge and a Holiday Inn in Countryside, according to...
CNET
Time Is Running Out to File a Claim in Facebook's $90 Million Data-Tracking Settlement
If you were a Facebook user back in 2010 you could be eligible for part of a massive $90 million payout stemming from accusations the company illicitly tracked users across other websites. You'll need to act soon, though: The deadline to file a claim is barely two weeks away. Plaintiffs...
Date set for Missouri man's execution
The Missouri Supreme Court announced an execution date for 48-year-old Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted for stalking and killing Beverly Guenther outside her workplace in Earth City in 2003.
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
In the fight for the US House, one of the most important battles is in northwest Illinois
The front line of this year’s fierce fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives cuts straight through the river cities and rural communities of the 17th Congressional District in northwestern Illinois. But on the streets of Rockford and Rock Island, the face-off for the open seat between Democrat Eric Sorensen and Republican Esther Joy King is being met by voters with stony ...
2 WI Schools Finally Figure Out Solution To Phones In Class Issue
Students with cell phones in class are a huge problem for teachers but two schools in Wisconsin have created unique methods to solve the issue. Cell phones are both a blessing and a curse. It's great to have the technology and it can be beneficial. At the same time, they are a huge problem too. Children are addicted to screen time. They spend hours on end on phones. It doesn't matter where they go, devices are always in their hands. The issue has really started affecting kids' lives, especially in school.
Judge Temporarily Suspends Indiana Abortion Ban
Abortion rights protestors at the Indiana Statehouse on the first day of the special session discussing the abortion ban in Indianapolis, on July 25, 2022. (Kaiti Sullivan/The New York Times)
