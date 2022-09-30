ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Bullet hole found in vehicle outside Rochester residence

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle outside a Rochester home was struck by gunfire. Police said it happened in the 3000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. NW. when a 56-year-old woman reported that early Saturday morning she heard some “pop” noises. Hours later, the woman went...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash

Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
GLENCOE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Olmsted County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KAAL-TV

6 catalytic converters stolen from NW Rochester lot

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported six catalytic converters stolen from four trucks in a NW Rochester business lot over the weekend. Sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3, five catalytic converters were stolen off three trucks belonging to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to Rochester police.
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County

HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 around 7:24 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash on U. S. Highway 10 near County Road OO in Hager City, Wis.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
KIMT

Catalytic converters stolen off US Dept. of Ag trucks in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Trucks belonging to the US Department of Agriculture had catalytic converters stolen from them over the weekend. Police said the thefts happened in the 3500 block of 9th St. NW. Five converters were stolen from three different trucks belonging to the Department of Ag. The loss is...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

New parking permit rules

The Rochester City Council had its first meeting of the month which included two hearings about parking in the Med City. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb has the latest on the council's meeting. Rochester City Council votes to remove residential parking permit requirements. The permits were required for areas near...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV

Purse snatched from parking lot

(ABC 6 News) – A woman’s car window was smashed and her purse was stolen during a Rochester park visit Sunday. Rochester police reported that a 41-year-old woman parked her car at Foster Arend park at about 6 p.m. Oct. 2, and left her purse in the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Creepy Doll Contest returns to History Center of Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Creepy Doll Contest is back at the History Center of Olmsted County. This year's exhibit centers around the theme "Cult Cinema" by recognizing scary movies of the past. Museumgoers can play "Guess the Year" with old theater showtimes and take pictures with previous creepiest doll winners.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Arrested on Three Counts, One Being Indecent Exposure

(KWNO)- On October 1st at 1:17 p.m. Winona Police responded to a call for an intoxicated adult walking around the neighborhood, fully nude. Upon arrival to the 450 block of E 5th Street, Officers discovered 30-year-old Brett Williams, of Winona, to be laying in a yard with just his boxers on.
WINONA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KROC News

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Abnormally dry conditions result in much of Minnesota experiencing drought

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester has been short by about three inches of rain since the beginning of September which is part of why we're experiencing a more mild October. The latest U.S. drought monitor report released last month shows nearly 20 percent of the state is in either moderate or severe drought, while more than 40 percent is abnormally dry.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Soldiers Field Master Plan and Silver Lake Master Plan adopted by Rochester Park Board

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Park Board adopted the Silver Lake Master Plan and the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan at their meeting on Tuesday. The Soldiers Field plan is a three-year measure that will leave the golf course mostly untouched, renovate the existing bathhouse at the pool, add more aquatic features, like a splashpad and make additions to the east and west playground at the park.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Roll up those sleeves for flu season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Flu season is just around the corner! Flu activity was mild throughout the 2021-2022 flu season, according to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention. While we may have seen a more tame flu season last year, some factors this year may cause an increase in influenza...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Downtown Rochester DoubleTree closes Monday, will be turned into dorms

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The DoubleTree hotel in downtown Rochester announced it will be closing its doors on Monday. The hotel is slated to be redeveloped into dorms for University of Minnesota - Rochester. Owner Andy Chafoulias said, “There were a lot of factors to consider in making this decision. I...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy