KIMT
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who was driving spotted his own stolen vehicle - a 2004 truck with a lift kit on it - and it led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man was driving Friday afternoon on Highway 14 near County Rd. 3 NW. when he spotted his own truck on the side of the road.
KIMT
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle outside a Rochester home was struck by gunfire. Police said it happened in the 3000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. NW. when a 56-year-old woman reported that early Saturday morning she heard some “pop” noises. Hours later, the woman went...
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
A driver was killed when he collided with a semi-tractor that had tipped over into his path. The collision happened on Hwy. 212 in Glencoe Township, in Mcleod County, just after 4 a.m. Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi-tractor driver was eastbound on Hwy. 212 when he...
KAAL-TV
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported six catalytic converters stolen from four trucks in a NW Rochester business lot over the weekend. Sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3, five catalytic converters were stolen off three trucks belonging to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to Rochester police.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County
HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 around 7:24 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash on U. S. Highway 10 near County Road OO in Hager City, Wis.
KIMT
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Trucks belonging to the US Department of Agriculture had catalytic converters stolen from them over the weekend. Police said the thefts happened in the 3500 block of 9th St. NW. Five converters were stolen from three different trucks belonging to the Department of Ag. The loss is...
KIMT
New parking permit rules
The Rochester City Council had its first meeting of the month which included two hearings about parking in the Med City. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb has the latest on the council's meeting. Rochester City Council votes to remove residential parking permit requirements. The permits were required for areas near...
KAAL-TV
(ABC 6 News) – A woman’s car window was smashed and her purse was stolen during a Rochester park visit Sunday. Rochester police reported that a 41-year-old woman parked her car at Foster Arend park at about 6 p.m. Oct. 2, and left her purse in the vehicle.
KIMT
Creepy Doll Contest returns to History Center of Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Creepy Doll Contest is back at the History Center of Olmsted County. This year's exhibit centers around the theme "Cult Cinema" by recognizing scary movies of the past. Museumgoers can play "Guess the Year" with old theater showtimes and take pictures with previous creepiest doll winners.
KIMT
Olmsted County says fewer people are getting booster vaccine against COVID-19
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted County Public Health says fewer people are getting their bivalent COVID-19 booster than other doses in the past. The bivalent series has some of the original virus strain as well as omicron variants 4 and 5. Health officials are hoping it will have better protection against the virus.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Three Counts, One Being Indecent Exposure
(KWNO)- On October 1st at 1:17 p.m. Winona Police responded to a call for an intoxicated adult walking around the neighborhood, fully nude. Upon arrival to the 450 block of E 5th Street, Officers discovered 30-year-old Brett Williams, of Winona, to be laying in a yard with just his boxers on.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
KIMT
Abnormally dry conditions result in much of Minnesota experiencing drought
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester has been short by about three inches of rain since the beginning of September which is part of why we're experiencing a more mild October. The latest U.S. drought monitor report released last month shows nearly 20 percent of the state is in either moderate or severe drought, while more than 40 percent is abnormally dry.
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
KIMT
Soldiers Field Master Plan and Silver Lake Master Plan adopted by Rochester Park Board
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Park Board adopted the Silver Lake Master Plan and the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan at their meeting on Tuesday. The Soldiers Field plan is a three-year measure that will leave the golf course mostly untouched, renovate the existing bathhouse at the pool, add more aquatic features, like a splashpad and make additions to the east and west playground at the park.
Popular Restaurant in Downtown Rochester Expected to Close Saturday
A rumor is circulating around town that a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota is closing. I was scrolling through Facebook earlier tonight and saw the news that another restaurant is closing in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. When I saw the name, I couldn't believe it. Hefe Rojo in Downtown Rochester...
Shelby, La Crosse fire crews quickly put out fire in mobile home
TOWN OF SHELBY, Wis. (WKBT) – Shelby and La Crosse Fire crews quickly put out a fire inside a mobile home Friday afternoon. According to the Shelby Fire Department, firefighters saw smoke coming from a window when they got to the scene at La Crosse Mobile Home Park. They went inside the home and put out the fire within 12...
KIMT
Roll up those sleeves for flu season
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Flu season is just around the corner! Flu activity was mild throughout the 2021-2022 flu season, according to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention. While we may have seen a more tame flu season last year, some factors this year may cause an increase in influenza...
KIMT
Downtown Rochester DoubleTree closes Monday, will be turned into dorms
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The DoubleTree hotel in downtown Rochester announced it will be closing its doors on Monday. The hotel is slated to be redeveloped into dorms for University of Minnesota - Rochester. Owner Andy Chafoulias said, “There were a lot of factors to consider in making this decision. I...
