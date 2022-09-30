ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best snacks in Texas grocery stores: H-E-B's jerky, cowboy caviar and more

Anyone new to Texas has a lot to look forward to after moving here: rodeos, Whataburger, sunshine and everything H-E-B has to offer. A Thrillist writer who moved to the Lone Star State compiled a list of the best snacks available only at Texas grocery stores, like H-E-B and more, in hopes of helping others new to the state acclimate more easily to the new environment.
Plane low on gas lands safely in Newtown on Lake Lillinonah, official says

NEWTOWN — A plane that can operate on land and water was running low on fuel Friday when it made an unscheduled landing on Lake Lillinonah, officials said. The plane, a small single-engine aircraft, landed safely around 11:30 a.m. Friday and refueled with assistance from people on shore before taking off again without incident, according to Assistant Fire Chief Ray Corbo, of Newtown Hook & Ladder.
