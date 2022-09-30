Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Chad Daybell doesn't want to be prosecuted alongside wife, co-defendant Lori Vallow Daybell
IDAHO, USA — New court filings show Chad Daybell is trying to distance himself from wife and co-defendant Lori Vallow Daybell. Vallow Daybell, who used to live in Arizona, is facing serious charges in Idaho stemming from the deaths of her children, Tylee and JJ. Daybell is charged with most of the same crimes and is an alleged co-conspirator in the case.
Idaho Girl TikToks Her Creepy Encounter On a Run
Samantha MacIntyre got the eerie feeling something was wrong. Five miles into her daily run, the half-marathoner noticed the same car had driven past her twice. On both passes, MacIntyre witnessed an unnamed male behind the wheel of a red sedan eyeing her with an uncomfortable intensity. Is glancing at someone while you're driving a crime? Of course not. But when you're hanging out of the driver's side window to do it, that's weird. In an interview with KTVB, MacIntyre described the disturbing encounter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘My Pillow Guy’ Has Phone Taken by FBI Before Proving Idaho Fraud
We first reported to you just a couple of months ago that the "My Pillow Guy" was coming after Idaho for all sorts of unsubstantiated reasons. It almost plays perfectly into this weird fascination with Idaho that many celebrities have had lately. Whether it's a celebrity fishing in our waters, doing a million dollar deal in Sun Valley, or a national talking head like Glenn Beck dabbling in our political system--there seems to be an interest in Idaho.
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
Idaho Hunting for Person Who Left Unextinguished Campfire That Sparked Deadly Wildfire
Idaho authorities are currently on the lookout for a person who left an unextinguished campfire that sparked a deadly wildfire. This campfire reportedly led to the largest wildfire in the state this year. Three firefighters have died while battling this blaze. Additionally, officials said Wednesday, Fox News reports, that the 200-square-mile Moose Fire, which is located in east-central Idaho, is just about half contained. The fire started back in mid-July. In interviews by special agents from the U.S. Forest Service, along with law enforcement officers, they say the fire started at an unattended campfire. Forensic processing of the fire’s origin point led to this conclusion.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?
Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bull Rider Fatally Shot By ‘On And Off’ Girlfriend In Utah After Argument
Demetrius “Ouncie Mitchell” Allen, an internationally-ranked professional bull rider, was allegedly shot and killed by his on-and-off-again girlfriend, LaShawn Bagley, over the weekend. A professional bull rider set to compete at the Utah State Fair was allegedly gunned down by his girlfriend during a domestic dispute last weekend.
Suction-dredge gold miner working Idaho river fined $150K
A suction-dredge gold miner from California who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon and steelhead without required Clean Water Act permits must pay $150,000
Police Investigate Death of Idaho Infant Left in Hot Parked Car
A family called the police and said their child had been left in the car and was unresponsive. It was reportedly 100 degrees at the time.
California cat missing for nearly a decade, found 1,000 miles away in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
Here Is The Most Popular Conspiracy in Idaho & Surrounding States
Conspiracy theories are easily one of my favorite topics of all time. There’s something about a mystery or a lingering solution that just splinters your mind in the most satisfying way. I want to believe that we all want “the answers” when it comes to our theories but if we knew “the answers”, would we enjoy them as much?
You Really Can Stay the Night in One of Idaho’s Historic Brothels
There’s really no denying it. There are some very unique places to stay the night in Idaho!. After its completion, the “Big Idaho Potato Hotel” quickly became Idaho’s most in-demand Airbnb rental and understandably so! It was made from the six-ton potato that traveled 148,000 miles to nearly 7,200 U.S. cities on the back of the Idaho Potato Commission's trailer over the course of seven years. They gifted it to one of the original members of their Tater Team, Kristie Wolfe. Wolfe has built some wickedly creative tiny homes in Washington State and Hawaii, so to turn her beloved potato into an Airbnb rental was a dream come true!
The Idaho Way: Kids restrained and secluded in school without statewide standards
The Idaho Way is a weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region brought to you by the opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Little Old Idaho Granny Busted in a Shady Act
More than most generations, millennials catch a lot crap for the way we live, how we think, and the choices we make. As a self-described "senior millennial," I take exception to the majority of the criticisms hurled at my fellow '80s babies. At 36-years-old, I'm a happily married wife of 15 years, I'm a mother, and my career is thriving.
Famous Idaho Abduction Case The Subject Of New Mini Series On Peacock
The documentary "Abducted In Plain Sight" was released in 2017. Still, most people saw it at home with nothing to do during the pandemic. The events of the true-crime documentary took place in the 1970s in Pocatello, when a family friend kidnapped and sexually abused 12-year-old Jan Broberg. The same man kidnapped her two years later as the LDS families remained close friends through the abuse.
WATCH: Idaho Dog Hates Vacuums More Than All Others
Most dogs absolutely hate vacuum cleaners. I had an English bulldog that would lose her mind every time the vacuum fired up, but I can't say I remember her ever sicking the thing. Vacuum cleaners and dogs go together about as well as Boise State and Nevada. I'm not sure...
Idaho native returning to Treasure Valley finds Boise is the City of Cars, not Trees
Letters to the editor on traffic in Boise, support for Gov. Brad Little, voting blue, voting by mail and working on kicking cancer.
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0