Reed Library Director Kerrie Fergen Wilkes is the most recent recipient of the Western New York Library Resources Council's (WNYLRC) Excellence in Library Service Award. The award specifically highlights the breadth of service, not merely a single activity, and the impact that breadth has on the patrons served. As the Award Committee noted, it was evident based on the nomination materials that Ms. Wilkes embodies all five of WNYLR's Strategic Principles through her work and support of the Reed Library community. Specific activities include its resident certified therapy dog program, the seed library, mini-conferences, launching a new Student Advisory Council, and supporting a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion audit of the juvenile book collection.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO