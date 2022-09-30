Read full article on original website
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
New Britain Herald
Dawn (Aurore) Frasier
Dawn (Aurore) Frasier, 72, of New Britain, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, after a long courageous battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by family when she went to see Jesus. She was born Nov. 4, 1949, in Frenchville, ME, and was the daughter of the late Lucien and Rosalie (Ouellette) Paradis.
Bristol Press
Bristol Bazaar coming soon to city
BRISTOL – Eric and Carolyn Verikas, owners of Dusty Dude Woodworks, are in the process of opening their second local business, “Bristol Bazaar”, targeting early next year for an opening of the “indoor maker’s market” space. The Bristol Bazaar will be a 5,800 square...
New Britain Herald
Joseph A. Pascal
Joseph A. Pascal, 91, of Farmington and formerly of New Britain, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Born on April 5, 1931 in New Britain, he was the son of the late Dominic and Palma (Maleno) Pascal. A Veteran of the Korean War, Joseph proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Hartford and his MBA from Brown University.
New Britain Herald
William 'Bill' Nyles Wixon
William "Bill" Nyles Wixon of Kensington, passed away at age 91 on Oct. 1, 2022. A graduate of Farmington High School class of 1949, he served his country during the Korean War as a member of the Army Finance Corps. Bill graduated from Bentley College and Brown University furthering his banking career, which culminated in a bank officer position at Berlin Savings Bank (now Webster Bank) in Berlin, where he retired in 1990 after 22 years of dedicated service.
New Britain Herald
Ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate re-opening of West Hartford's LobsterCraft
WEST HARTFORD – An official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of LobsterCraft will take place on Tuesday. The West Hartford location originally opened its doors in September 2021, and briefly closed in June 2022 for internal renovations. The official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the West Hartford...
New Britain Herald
Robert (Bob) Michael Karas
Robert (Bob) Michael Karas, age 88 of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept 30, 2022. Bob was born in St. Albans, NY on Dec. 2, 1933. The son of Joseph and Rose Karas, Bob grew up in Richmondville, NY, where he graduated from Richmondville High School, and went on to get his Associates Degree from SUNY Cobleskill.
New Britain Herald
Marian Klaje Sorbo
Marian Klaje Sorbo, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home Sept. 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 12, 1930, to Helen and Paul Klaje in New Britain. The baby of the family, she was adored by her three siblings, Florence Zup, Paul Klaje, and Helen Ellert, all who predeceased her. She married the love of her life, Paul Joseph Sorbo in May of 1952 who preceded her in death in 2006. Their devotion to each other was always evident, and their marriage was a model for the family.
New Britain Herald
'Experience of the Future': Newly-renovated McDonald's in New Brite Plaza opens again to public
NEW BRITAIN – The new look of McDonald’s has arrived in New Britain. “My success is based on who I have,” said Keith Santacroce, owner and operator of the New Brite Plaza restaurant. “My family first at home supports me; they deal with the long, hard hours and motivate me. My team here, they’re all warriors; I have a management team with over 200 years of collective McDonald’s experience, a crew training team with over 50 years of McDonald’s experience and a crew that runs the gamut from brand new to 17 plus years. We can accomplish nothing without them and I want to thank them dearly.”
New Britain Herald
New Britain kicks off Main Street USA Festival Saturday
NEW BRITAIN – Main Street’s Downtown Street Festival will be held on Oct. 8 from 12-9 p.m. The “street-style festival” will include vendor and craft booths, food trucks, a beer garden, “kid’s zone” with children’s amusement attractions and live music, the “Main Street USA - New Britain, CT” Facebook page said.
New Britain Herald
Saint Joseph Pantry in New Britain celebrates expansion, continues to serve residents with community's help
NEW BRITAIN – The Saint Joseph Pantry celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning. “We know New Britain’s story and we know that we have a lot of people who are in need, so the fact that all of the members of the parishes come together to meet that need is incredibly helpful for our community, so we’re extremely grateful for the service that their providing,” New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said.
New Britain Herald
Michael E. Barnett Sr.
Michael Edward Barnett Sr. "Mike", of Bristol, husband of Sharon Floyd, died unexpectedly at home on Oct. 1, 2022. To view Mike's full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com .
ctexaminer.com
State Terminates Agreement to Sell Mystic Oral School to Respler Homes
GROTON — The state has terminated its contract to sell the Mystic Oral School to Respler Homes LLC, a deal that a number of residents have opposed since its inception in 2019. “Governor Lamont has directed DECD to terminate the contract for the sale of the Mystic Education Center...
cimsec.org
Groton as a Case Study for Building Naval Capital Towns
On June 14, 1952, President Harry S. Truman visited the small town of Groton, CT, to commission the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), the first nuclear submarine. Truman, noting the pride present in the community gathered before him, began his speech with a joking comparison to his hometown of Independence, Missouri:. “I...
Register Citizen
From pizza cones to Sicilian style, here’s 20 new CT pizzerias for National Pizza Month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut stays winning when it comes to pizza, as restaurateurs continue to debut new pies and expand some of the state's renowned classics, like Sally's and Zuppardi's. For National Pizza Month, we're highlighting some of the newest cheesy options to hit Connecticut's pizza scene.
New Britain Herald
New Britain football fails to capitalize on much smoother offensive night in Week 4
The New Britain Golden Hurricanes fell to the Wethersfield Eagles on Friday in what was their third-straight loss since their first game at Middletown. Despite the 35-8 loss being their largest margin of defeat on the season, the Canes were still able to take some steps in the right direction.
Remembering the 1979 Windsor Locks tornado
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn — Monday marks the 43nd anniversary of the tornado that killed three and tore a path of destruction across several towns. The F4 storm touched down in the Poquonock section of Windsor, heavily damaging the elementary school. Since schools had half days on Wednesdays in Windsor, there were only a small number in the building. The Poquonock Community Church took a hit as well.
Register Citizen
Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says
Note: Stanley Black & Decker has refuted the initial Wall Street Journal report, but has declined to say how many layoffs there are. Read more about their response here. New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report.
New Britain Herald
Stanley Black & Decker launches free recycling program for homeowners
NEW BRITAIN – Stanley Black & Decker and TerraCycle have partnered to launch a free recycling program to encourage home owners to recycle small home appliances and tools. “Stanley Black & Decker is offering consumers a planet-positive way to responsibly dispose of their well-used small home appliances and power tools that have reached the end of their usable life,” said Tom Szaky, CEO and founder of TerraCycle. “Through this recycling program, consumers can divert the waste from landfills while helping to protect and preserve the planet for future generations.”
darienite.com
What If You Could Take a Train to Mystic and Make a Quick Connection to the Casinos?
Imagine taking a train — a one-seat ride — all the way from Grand Central Terminal to the sandy shores of Mystic. Or connecting there for a quick run up to the Indian casinos. Such a thing should be possible and may yet happen — if Shore Line...
Popular business expanding in Hartford
A family-owned business in Hartford is expanding and opening a new facility in the South Meadows area. It’s part of a larger redevelopment plan for that neighborhood.
