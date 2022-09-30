Read full article on original website
Saint Joseph Pantry in New Britain celebrates expansion, continues to serve residents with community's help
NEW BRITAIN – The Saint Joseph Pantry celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning. “We know New Britain’s story and we know that we have a lot of people who are in need, so the fact that all of the members of the parishes come together to meet that need is incredibly helpful for our community, so we’re extremely grateful for the service that their providing,” New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said.
New Britain kicks off Main Street USA Festival Saturday
NEW BRITAIN – Main Street’s Downtown Street Festival will be held on Oct. 8 from 12-9 p.m. The “street-style festival” will include vendor and craft booths, food trucks, a beer garden, “kid’s zone” with children’s amusement attractions and live music, the “Main Street USA - New Britain, CT” Facebook page said.
Mary Immaculate's '72 graduates reunite after 50 years
Fifty years leaves a lot to catch up on, and this group took their time. Close to a dozen members of Mary Immaculate Academy’s Class of 1972 gathered inside Portofino’s Restaurant Sunday afternoon to reminisce about being teenagers together at the former all-girls parochial high school in New Britain and catch up on all of life’s precious moments since.
Dawn (Aurore) Frasier
Dawn (Aurore) Frasier, 72, of New Britain, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, after a long courageous battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by family when she went to see Jesus. She was born Nov. 4, 1949, in Frenchville, ME, and was the daughter of the late Lucien and Rosalie (Ouellette) Paradis.
Marian Klaje Sorbo
Marian Klaje Sorbo, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home Sept. 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 12, 1930, to Helen and Paul Klaje in New Britain. The baby of the family, she was adored by her three siblings, Florence Zup, Paul Klaje, and Helen Ellert, all who predeceased her. She married the love of her life, Paul Joseph Sorbo in May of 1952 who preceded her in death in 2006. Their devotion to each other was always evident, and their marriage was a model for the family.
'Experience of the Future': Newly-renovated McDonald's in New Brite Plaza opens again to public
NEW BRITAIN – The new look of McDonald’s has arrived in New Britain. “My success is based on who I have,” said Keith Santacroce, owner and operator of the New Brite Plaza restaurant. “My family first at home supports me; they deal with the long, hard hours and motivate me. My team here, they’re all warriors; I have a management team with over 200 years of collective McDonald’s experience, a crew training team with over 50 years of McDonald’s experience and a crew that runs the gamut from brand new to 17 plus years. We can accomplish nothing without them and I want to thank them dearly.”
Ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate re-opening of West Hartford's LobsterCraft
WEST HARTFORD – An official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of LobsterCraft will take place on Tuesday. The West Hartford location originally opened its doors in September 2021, and briefly closed in June 2022 for internal renovations. The official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the West Hartford...
Joseph A. Pascal
Joseph A. Pascal, 91, of Farmington and formerly of New Britain, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Born on April 5, 1931 in New Britain, he was the son of the late Dominic and Palma (Maleno) Pascal. A Veteran of the Korean War, Joseph proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Hartford and his MBA from Brown University.
Robert (Bob) Michael Karas
Robert (Bob) Michael Karas, age 88 of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept 30, 2022. Bob was born in St. Albans, NY on Dec. 2, 1933. The son of Joseph and Rose Karas, Bob grew up in Richmondville, NY, where he graduated from Richmondville High School, and went on to get his Associates Degree from SUNY Cobleskill.
Woman goes from supervising prison inmates to opening original wellness cafe in Berlin
BERLIN – Nia Petaway, owner of Organic Dose in Berlin, went from managing, supervising and overseeing officers and inmates in a prison to managing and supervising the health and wellness of the community. “A year ago today I resigned as a lieutenant in a prison,” Petaway said. “I didn’t...
William 'Bill' Nyles Wixon
William "Bill" Nyles Wixon of Kensington, passed away at age 91 on Oct. 1, 2022. A graduate of Farmington High School class of 1949, he served his country during the Korean War as a member of the Army Finance Corps. Bill graduated from Bentley College and Brown University furthering his banking career, which culminated in a bank officer position at Berlin Savings Bank (now Webster Bank) in Berlin, where he retired in 1990 after 22 years of dedicated service.
Steven Pietrowicz
On Oct. 1st, 2022, Steven Pietrowicz, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63. Steven was born on Aug. 4th, 1959 to William and Gladys Pietrowicz. He was raised in Plainville along with his two siblings, William Pietrowicz of New Britain & Susan Pinkham of Colchester.
Newington resident running for governor as official Green Party candidate
NEWINGTON – Universal healthcare and education are among Michelle Louise Bicking’s top priorities if elected Governor this November. The 45-year-old Newington resident is the official 2022 Green Party Candidate and is campaigning as a write-in candidate alongside Lt. Gov.-hopeful Cassandra Martineau. “I’m always hopeful; that’s just the nature...
It's almost time to get your annual flu vaccine; here's ways to get it done
It’s almost time to get your annual flu vaccine, according to local health officials. The Central Connecticut Health District is hosting nine vaccination clinics in its member towns of Newington, Berlin, Wethersfield and Rocky Hill throughout the month of October. Residents need to book an appointment in order to...
New Britain football fails to capitalize on much smoother offensive night in Week 4
The New Britain Golden Hurricanes fell to the Wethersfield Eagles on Friday in what was their third-straight loss since their first game at Middletown. Despite the 35-8 loss being their largest margin of defeat on the season, the Canes were still able to take some steps in the right direction.
Denise M. Carrier
Denise M. Carrier, 67, of New Britain, daughter of the late Albert and Julia (Croteau) Carrier, passed away at home on Friday, Sept. 30th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. Born in New Britain on Nov. 12, 1954, Denise faced many challenges in her life, as a child born with developmental disability. Dr. Edward Scheer counseled her parents after her birth stating “There is no treatment for her condition. Just love her.”
Berlin volleyball rolling, going for win No. 8 against Plainville tonight
The Berlin High School girls volleyball team made it three in a row by sweeping Lewis Mills in a home-and-home series, and downing East Catholic earlier in the week to improve their record to 7-3. With a sizeable crowd on hand the Redcoats dominated Friday's match, 12-10-18, with strong all-around...
Mildred K. Tereba
Mildred K. Tereba, 99, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her son at her side. A lifelong resident of New Britain, she was born on Aug. 21, 1923, the daughter of the late Kazimierz and Mary (Dulka) Abucewicz. She was predeceased by her husband Edward of 53 years, and her son Brian Tereba. She is survived by her son, Richard, her sister, Helen Brochu, both of New Britain, and a niece and two nephews. Growing up in the Depression had a lifelong impact on her to be thrifty and to search out the best prices when shopping for groceries. She was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed cooking meals, and was skillful in sewing and repairing torn clothes. Mildred was a devoted wife and mother who gave loving care to her family and made many sacrifices to ensure that her children had the appropriate necessities as they grew up. She enjoyed working in her yard, tending her vegetable and flower plants.
Silver Alert issued for Southington teen
SOUTHINGTON – State police late Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a teenager from Southington. Kayla Griffin, 16, has been missing since Thursday, the alert indicated. The teen has been described as white, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 foot, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.
New Britain police blotter
Markus Antonio Keaton, 31, 99 Gold St., New Britain, sale of narcotic substance, two counts - pos control substance – first offense, operation of drug factory, poss intent sell/dspns narcotic, use of drug paraphernalia, crim poss firearm/amm/dfns weapon, ill poss weapon in motor vehicle, ill poss large magazine obt bef4/5/13.
