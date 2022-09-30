ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

Alzheimer's Might Not Actually Be a Brain Disease, Expert Says

The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer's, may have been based on fabricated data.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Axios

Another prospect for an Alzheimer's drug renews cost concerns

The prospect of an effective new Alzheimer's treatment came roaring back this week with the announcement of preliminary clinical trial data, giving millions of seniors renewed hope after a tumultuous year. Why it matters: Alzheimer's is a devastating disease, and the topline results boosted analysts' expectations for an entire class...
HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

The First Drug to Slow Alzheimer’s Progression is Finally Here

Researchers have been searching for a drug that can slow the progression of dementia for decades, but they have come up empty handed – until now. A new drug called lecanemab, developed by Eisai and Biogen, has shown to slow the rate of decline in memory and thinking in early stage Alzheimer’s patients. This is the first time a drug has proven effective at changing the trajectory of the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eisai
healio.com

Phase 3 study of lecanemab shows reduction in clinical decline in patients with early AD

Pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Eisai announced results from a phase 3 trial that demonstrated treatment with lecanemab reduced cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months compared with placebo. According to an Eisai press release, the investigational anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody met its primary endpoint and reduced clinical decline on the...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Alzheimer#Clinical Dementia Rating#Senior Health#General Health#Biogen#Clarity#The Clinical Dementia
Daily Mail

'Historic moment' in race to beat Alzheimer's: Experimental brain plaque-busting drug 'significantly slows decline of patients battling early stages of the disease'

An experimental Alzheimer's drug slows the mental deterioration of patients battling the earliest stages of the cruel disease by more than a quarter, promising trial results revealed today. Lecanemab, given as an injection, combats the build-up of toxic plaques in the brain — which is thought to cause the memory-robbing...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MSNBC

Possible breakthrough in Alzheimer’s treatment

A Japanese drugmaker says an experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease helped slow cognitive decline in patients in the early stages of the illness. Dr. Natalie Azar joins Katie Phang to discuss.Sept. 30, 2022.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
MedicalXpress

New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease

A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

How Alzheimer's drug breakthrough opens the door for two MORE experimental treatments that could yield results in MONTHS — after decades of failed trials

A breakthrough treatment that slows Alzheimer's disease has boosted scientists' hopes for two more experimental drugs. Lecanemab, which is given as an injection every two weeks, was found to slow the progress of Alzheimer's disease in patients by 27 per cent. It makes it the first ever drug shown to...
SCIENCE
Joel Eisenberg

A Dementia and Alzheimer’s Treatment is Gaining in Popularity

The technique has also been utilized to measurable success with low-functioning autistic children and adults. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.
Seniors Guide

The Need for Nondrug Therapy for Dementia

Andrew E. Budson, M.D., Harvard Health Blog discusses the rising tide of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias and the need for nondrug therapy for dementia in addition to pharmaceuticals. The human and financial costs of Alzheimer’s disease are devastating. More that 55 million people are living with Alzheimer’s disease...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Japanese firm reports promising trial for new Alzheimer's drug

Japanese drugmaker Eisai on Wednesday said its experimental drug lecanemab helped slow thinking declines among people in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. The findings from a phase 3 clinical trial have yet to be peer reviewed in any medical journal. But according to a company news release, "lecanemab treatment met the primary endpoint and reduced clinical decline on the global cognitive and functional scale, CDR-SB, compared with placebo at 18 months, by 27%."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy