Belmont County, OH

Belmont County, OH
WTOV 9

'Festival in the Woods' bringing the community together once again

Richmond, OH — The 'Festival in the Woods' returned to Richmond Saturday. Although rainy, the event was full of fall festivities and 77 food and craft vendors. Over a hundred people didn't let the weather dampen their spirits and they still bought items like caramel apples, candles and woodwork. All the money raised goes back into the local community.
RICHMOND, OH
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather

Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure. The benefit has already helped many...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Kennywood Park open under tighter security following weekend shooting

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania–Pittsburgh amusement park Kennywood, is open, but with new security measures after three people were shot inside the park last weekend. Police say an argument between two groups of teens groups prompted the shooting that took place just before 11 pm last Saturday night. A 39 year old man and two 15 year old boys were slightly injured during the incident. Witnesses say the shooter was a male, wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and dark colored mask similar to those being worn to protect from COVID-19. Police say none of the injured were suspects.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Interviews held on the spot at job and career fair

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With resumes in hand and interview skills ready, job seekers filed in to the Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair on Thursday. The Highlands Event Center was filled with businesses looking for their next employees.  This career fair gave anyone looking for employment the chance to actually meet people who are […]
WHEELING, WV
WHIZ

Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County

Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

