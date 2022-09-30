PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania–Pittsburgh amusement park Kennywood, is open, but with new security measures after three people were shot inside the park last weekend. Police say an argument between two groups of teens groups prompted the shooting that took place just before 11 pm last Saturday night. A 39 year old man and two 15 year old boys were slightly injured during the incident. Witnesses say the shooter was a male, wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and dark colored mask similar to those being worn to protect from COVID-19. Police say none of the injured were suspects.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO