WTOV 9
Former Belmont County resident who moved to Florida sees devastation of Ian
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Hurricane Ian left a nasty trail of destruction through Florida. A former resident of Belmont County -- who only had cell service for a short period of time -- was able to speak with NEWS9 on his experience. "I’m really thankful to be a live,...
Your Radio Place
Event scheduled to raise awareness of the homeless in the Guernsey County area
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Guernsey County Samaritan Center has scheduled a “Night in the Box” event for fundraising and to raise awareness of homelessness in the area. The event will be held along the sidewalks on Wheeling Avenue in Cambridfge on October 9th and 10th. The event will begin at 5 p.m.
WTRF
Safe Haven Law allows parents to surrender babies anonymously
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Safe Haven Law gives options for a parent to safely surrender a baby. The Safe Haven Law allows a parent to anonymously surrender their unharmed infant in a safe place with no recriminations. All 50 states have their own version of the Safe Haven Law.
WTOV 9
Traffic advisories issued for I-70, I-470, U.S. 250 in Ohio, West Virginia
A film crew will be on I-470 Sunday. The West Virginia Division of Highways said that means a rolling roadblock on I-470 west between noon and 7 p.m. Traffic will be slowed to 25 to 35 miles an hour for short periods, and flaggers will be present through the day.
West Virginia elementary school janitor found with meth on campus, police say
VIENNA, W. Va. — A janitor at a West Virginia elementary school is accused of possessing methamphetamine and marijuana while on campus, authorities said. Clayton Wheeland, 25, of Elizabeth, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, the Vienna Police Department said in a news release.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Accident brings I-79 to more than 90-minute standstill in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late night accident shut down part I-79 northbound Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 152. Monongalia County 911 officals say it involded two cars. First responders shut down both northbound lanes for the situation. Some drivers said they were at a standstill for more than 90 minutes […]
Fire heavily damages trailer in Columbiana County
The fire started at a double-wide trailer on Mechanicstown Road, according to the Hanoverton Fire Association.
Volunteers rebuilding Barnesville State Theater’s glory days
BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — From the acting legends to the King of Rock and Roll, the Barnesville State Theater was around for the salad days of film. Opening in 1925 before even the first talkies, the Modi as it was known began with live shows before adding movies. Even a Miss Sunbeam bread contest was […]
WTOV 9
'Festival in the Woods' bringing the community together once again
Richmond, OH — The 'Festival in the Woods' returned to Richmond Saturday. Although rainy, the event was full of fall festivities and 77 food and craft vendors. Over a hundred people didn't let the weather dampen their spirits and they still bought items like caramel apples, candles and woodwork. All the money raised goes back into the local community.
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
West Virginia police say woman had eye missing or caved in from murder
New details have been released on the Thursday Wheeling Island murder. Police say they were called to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 hang-up was made from the home. Wheeling Police said when arriving, they identified Jermaine Justin Copeland, 36, a Wheeling Island resident, standing at the intersection of Virginia and Ohio […]
WTRF
Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather
Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure. The benefit has already helped many...
WTRF
FBI, Pittsburgh Police search former Buckhannon, West Virginia mayor’s home
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms it is conducting law enforcement activity in Buckhannon Friday morning, and 12 News crews saw FBI agents take items out of a Meade Street home that according to Upshur County tax records belongs to former Buckhannon mayor David McCauley.
Woman secretly led deputies to her alleged kidnapper, sheriff says
An Oregon woman called 911 and secretly led law enforcement to her location, as well as the man who allegedly kidnapped her, Marion County officials said.
Your Radio Place
Kennywood Park open under tighter security following weekend shooting
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania–Pittsburgh amusement park Kennywood, is open, but with new security measures after three people were shot inside the park last weekend. Police say an argument between two groups of teens groups prompted the shooting that took place just before 11 pm last Saturday night. A 39 year old man and two 15 year old boys were slightly injured during the incident. Witnesses say the shooter was a male, wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and dark colored mask similar to those being worn to protect from COVID-19. Police say none of the injured were suspects.
Check out a nutty pick-your-own opportunity in Carrollton
CARROLLTON, Ohio — At Route 9 Cooperative Farm, there's a heck of a deal on pick your own. These rows of trees are loaded with a fruit that's making a long awaited comeback in Ohio. Chestnuts!. These trees are the Chinese variety. "What we grow here have been several...
Your Radio Place
Belmont County Head Start to have Thanksgiving Food Drive starting in October and going through November
ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Belmont County Head Start will soon be collecting food for its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. The food drive will take place in the months of October and November. The food collected will go to needy families in the area. Donations for the food drive may be...
Interviews held on the spot at job and career fair
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With resumes in hand and interview skills ready, job seekers filed in to the Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair on Thursday. The Highlands Event Center was filled with businesses looking for their next employees. This career fair gave anyone looking for employment the chance to actually meet people who are […]
WHIZ
Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County
Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
