alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su Health Foundation receives largest one-time gift ever from MacKenzie Scott
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Billionaire philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott recently donated $15 million to the Mat-Su Health Foundation, which is the largest single donation ever received by the community health organization. The Mat-Su Health Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, and provides grant funding and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Neighborhoods react to Assembly’s push for Golden Lion emergency shelter plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday’s special Anchorage Assembly meeting included the introduction of an ordinance that would allow the use of the Golden Lion Hotel as an emergency shelter. It will be up for public testimony and a possible vote at the Assembly’s next meeting, slated for Oct. 11....
alaskasnewssource.com
18th-centruy Tlingit music documented during Spanish expedition recreated by experts
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In 1791, the two sailing ships of the Spanish Malaspina expedition sailed into Yakutat Bay in Southeast Alaska. It was a scientific expedition that spent four weeks collecting information. At the end of their time in Yakutat they sailed away with all of their collected materials.
alaskasnewssource.com
Homeless residents return for first full day at the Sullivan Arena shelter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunday was the first full day for many homeless residents who have returned to the Sullivan Arena. The venue is once again being used as a temporary homeless shelter after many residents were given space this summer at a campground at Centennial Park in Northeast Anchorage.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly holds special emergency shelter meeting
MSBSD to vote on new required curriculum for high school students. As proposed, the resolution would require high school students in the Mat-Su to take two semesters of logic. The first semester would occur in 9th grade as an introductory course with the second semester in 11th grade that would focus on “Socratic” logic.
alaskasnewssource.com
Rising interest rates leave home owners struggling to sell
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tanny Walker and her husband have called 6801 Meadow Street in Anchorage home for over 7 years. “It holds a lot of memories, this house,” Walker said. But now the Walker family needs more room, and they’re trying to sell their current home and find...
alaskasnewssource.com
More than $1M headed to Western Alaska towns for storm recovery relief
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Residents of Western Alaska communities in need of help following the devastation left behind by the massive mid-September storm will be receiving over $1 million in recovery funding. The Alaska Community Foundation announced Monday that over $500,000 will be dispersed this week to towns that need...
alaskasnewssource.com
UAA promotes careers in science, technology, engineering, and math at STEM Day.
A sunny start to October, but rain arrives tonight and continues into Sunday for Southcentral. Campers say goodbye to temporary home at Centennial Park. Updated: Oct....
alaskasnewssource.com
High winds and waves return to Western Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A powerful storm will impact the Chuckchi Sea and the West Coast of Alaska by Wednesday night. Winds out of the south will blow 30-40 mph, gusting at times to 60 mph. This will stir up wave action for western and south-facing coasts. Beach erosion could occur.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su School Board to vote on new curriculum requirement for high school students
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - At the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District School Board’s regular meeting on Sept. 21, member Jim Hart read aloud a resolution that would require high school students to take a logic curriculum to meet graduation requirements. The proposed two-semester course would be aimed at teaching sound...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su Assembly to discuss getting rid of voting machines indefinitely
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Matanuska-Susitna Borough residents have made it clear by speaking during the public testimony portion of recent assembly meetings that they want election voting machines out of their precincts. An ordinance sponsored by Assemblymember Ron Bernier would do just that — requiring ballots to be counted by hand instead of run through voting machines.
alaskasnewssource.com
Athlete of the Week: Chugiak’s Campbell Peterson
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Toe the line against Campbell Peterson and you’re running for second place. The Chugiak senior has won all eight of the cross country races she’s entered this year, including the Region IV Championship this past weekend where her time of 19:17 cracked the Top 50 all-time on Bartlett’s 5-kilometer course among high school girls.
