Mat-Su Health Foundation receives largest one-time gift ever from MacKenzie Scott

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Billionaire philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott recently donated $15 million to the Mat-Su Health Foundation, which is the largest single donation ever received by the community health organization. The Mat-Su Health Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, and provides grant funding and...
Anchorage Assembly holds special emergency shelter meeting

MSBSD to vote on new required curriculum for high school students. As proposed, the resolution would require high school students in the Mat-Su to take two semesters of logic. The first semester would occur in 9th grade as an introductory course with the second semester in 11th grade that would focus on “Socratic” logic.
Rising interest rates leave home owners struggling to sell

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tanny Walker and her husband have called 6801 Meadow Street in Anchorage home for over 7 years. “It holds a lot of memories, this house,” Walker said. But now the Walker family needs more room, and they’re trying to sell their current home and find...
More than $1M headed to Western Alaska towns for storm recovery relief

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Residents of Western Alaska communities in need of help following the devastation left behind by the massive mid-September storm will be receiving over $1 million in recovery funding. The Alaska Community Foundation announced Monday that over $500,000 will be dispersed this week to towns that need...
UAA promotes careers in science, technology, engineering, and math at STEM Day.

Campers say goodbye to a temporary home, as Centennial Campground closes tonight. Campers say goodbye to a temporary home, as Centennial Campground closes tonight. A sunny start to October, but rain arrives tonight and continues into Sunday for Southcentral. Campers say goodbye to temporary home at Centennial Park. Updated: Oct....
High winds and waves return to Western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A powerful storm will impact the Chuckchi Sea and the West Coast of Alaska by Wednesday night. Winds out of the south will blow 30-40 mph, gusting at times to 60 mph. This will stir up wave action for western and south-facing coasts. Beach erosion could occur.
Mat-Su Assembly to discuss getting rid of voting machines indefinitely

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Matanuska-Susitna Borough residents have made it clear by speaking during the public testimony portion of recent assembly meetings that they want election voting machines out of their precincts. An ordinance sponsored by Assemblymember Ron Bernier would do just that — requiring ballots to be counted by hand instead of run through voting machines.
Athlete of the Week: Chugiak’s Campbell Peterson

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Toe the line against Campbell Peterson and you’re running for second place. The Chugiak senior has won all eight of the cross country races she’s entered this year, including the Region IV Championship this past weekend where her time of 19:17 cracked the Top 50 all-time on Bartlett’s 5-kilometer course among high school girls.
