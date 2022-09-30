Read full article on original website
Related
SPANX, LLC Promotes Kim Jones to CEO, Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- SPANX, LLC, the mission-driven womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely, today announced that Kim Jones has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A company veteran, Jones most recently served as President and CFO, and in her new role, will oversee the company’s corporate strategy and global operations. With over two decades of experience providing strategic leadership to high-growth companies, Jones has a 15-year tenure with the brand and was named President in 2018. Prior to SPANX, she was the Chief Executive Officer at Sweetwater Brewing Company and, earlier in her career, she held finance positions at Ernst & Young, The Coca-Cola Company and EarthLink. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005075/en/ Spanx CEO, Kim Jones (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Despite the venture slowdown, fintech startups are still hiring
On September 28, LinkedIn released its Top Startups list, which is its self-described annual ranking of 50 emerging U.S. companies “gaining attention and recruiting top talent.” The professional networking site takes into consideration a variety of criteria based on its own data when coming up with the list: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest and ability to attract talent from companies.
crowdfundinsider.com
NdcTech, Red Hat to Leverage Cloud Native, Open-Source Solutions
NdcTech, a global IT and consulting company providing transformational services for Banks and financial institutions has announced a collaboration with Red Hat, which claims to be the leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, “to deliver solutions based on cloud-native, open-source technologies in support of financial institutions.”. As part...
Build on Top: Using Open Source Platforms to Increase Productivity
Open source is a way for developers to create and share software so that anyone can use, study, change, and improve it. The advantages of open source are numerous. Developers can save time and effort because they don't have to start from scratch. They can also be confident that their work will be compatible with other open-source projects. Ian Tien, CEO of MatterMost, explains how to find a market for your software and how to get paid features to professionals and executives to benefit from the paid features.
IN THIS ARTICLE
salestechstar.com
Vega Cloud Raises $9 Million to Automate Cloud Optimization
Demand for Vega’s multi-cloud management and optimization solution climbed sharply this year, accelerated by the ongoing global pandemic. Vega’s growth was ignited with the launch of its proprietary unit economics and outcomes-oriented approach to cloud infrastructure optimization. Vega uses data context and automation to help businesses make decisions...
salestechstar.com
NextTime Software Joins UnifyCloud’s Partner Network to Enhance Customer Growth Through Accelerated Cloud Migration
UnifyCloud and NextTime Software work together to increase efficiency and productivity through digital transformation. UnifyCloud, a cloud solutions provider and ISV providing accelerated cloud modernization and migration via its CloudAtlas platform is excited to announce its partnership with Chilean-based technology company NextTime Software, a partner focused on digital acceleration and automation of business processes through cloud solutions to increase efficiency and productivity to promote customer growth and opportunities.
Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status
Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status. A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping...
satnews.com
John Deere Announces Request for Proposals for Satellite Communications Opportunity
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announced it has issued a satellite communications (SATCOM)-focused request for proposals (RFP) to secure a cutting-edge solution that will further connect its fleet of intelligent machines. This will enhance the satellite connectivity that Deere is already delivering to its customers today, and is a critical step in the company’s commitment to creating value for farmers around the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
daystech.org
Eternal Robotics launches Smart Eyes, an AI surveillance and inspection service
Dubai, UAE – Eternal Robotics, a tech firm centered on automation by way of innovation, has launched a brand new AI-driven answer designed to streamline a number of enterprise operations, together with high quality inspection, surveillance and motion recognition techniques. The pioneering firm is a part of the UAE-based Mojay Global Holding, which seeks out disruptive know-how for funding and development alternatives.
Nipendo Expands Access to Its Automated Invoicing Feature
Nipendo, a provider of systems to automate payment processes, announced Saturday (Oct. 1) that it is making its Invoice All module available to suppliers that use the company’s Supplier Portal. Invoice All is part of Nipendo’s cloud-based system for automating source-to-pay actions, the company said in a press release....
Do we really need another blockchain?
A blockchain backed by vets of Facebook's crypto project offers promising possibilities.
Forte Group Appoints Mikael Carlsson as Its New Chief Executive Officer
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Forte Group, a global software solutions firm that collaborates closely with its clients to ideate and build the future of digital products and platforms, announced the appointment of Mikael Carlsson as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005087/en/ Mikael Carlsson, CEO, Forte Group (Photo: Business Wire)
As inflation soars, the cost of buying a TV is down
Despite record inflation, it costs less to buy a new TV than it did a year ago. FOX 13's John Franchi explains why
3 Steps to Powering Data Innovation with Analytics & AI
A hot topic we see and hear a lot in healthcare is leveraging big data. Little known fact, we don’t yet have big data in healthcare, so the industry hasn’t had the opportunity to use big data. Healthcare has been in the “little data” game because much of the healthcare experience has yet to be digitized. In addition, interoperability issues leave much data siloed on disparate databases across the healthcare ecosystem.
salestechstar.com
ZenBusiness Announces the Acquisition of Ureeka
Addition of the small business growth and customer acquisition platform will give ZenBusiness customers a leg-up on their journey to success. ZenBusiness, the only one-stop guided platform to help entrepreneurs launch, run, and grow a successful business, announced the acquisition of Ureeka, a growth-engine platform designed to help small businesses attract new customers. As ZenBusiness continues to grow and add to its suite of best-in-class offerings, the addition of the Ureeka platform will help ZenBusiness’s many customers grow into more successful businesses.
What is 'dark data'? How digital information is quietly sapping energy
More than half of the digital data firms generate is collected, processed, and stored for single-use purposes. Often, it is never re-used. This could be your multiple near-identical images held on Google Photos or iCloud, a business’s outdated spreadsheets that will never be used again, or data from internet of things sensors that have no purpose.
blockchainmagazine.net
A Comprehensive Guide To Dynamic NFTs And Its Features
NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, wasted no time catching the interest of the tech community and the general public. NFTs are increasingly being used in commonplace fields, especially as more and more well-known celebrities launch their own NFT initiatives and collections. In addition to the NFT buzz, the debate on dynamic NFT cases has accelerated significantly.
Elegance as a Law of Harmony: An Engineer’s View of Tech Business Growth and Management
Picture an elegant lady. What does she look like? Most probably, she wears a low-key and unpretentious outfit. However, all items of clothing are relevant and perfectly matched with each other. Everything together looks harmonious. A unique style complements her inner world and emphasizes her merits. There may be a few accessories, but they are high-quality and fit perfectly into the look.
agritechtomorrow.com
Innovation Agri-Tech Group Launches Revolutionary New Vertical Farming Technology, the GrowFrame™ 360
• The culmination of five years of R&D, IAG has created a refined and optimised growing environment • The GrowFrame™ uses 98% less water than comparable conventional farming methods • A solution to real-world problems, IAG will work with charity partners in order to tackle issues including world hunger.
Digiceuticals: Driving Growth Through Digital Health Services
There was tremendous interest in telemedicine before 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic made it a reality triggering unprecedented disruption across the industry. For instance, digital-first healthcare aggregators had been testing programs for telemedicine but, since 2020, the demand for telehealth services has exploded across the globe. Despite stabilizing forces such as vaccine rollouts, telehealth utilization remains 38 times higher than it was in the years before the pandemic (1). Health and wellness apps are proliferating the mobile ecosystem, allowing consumers to consult with medical experts from anywhere on any concern. One growing trend is the emergence of digiceuticals as a way to track patient data from wearables and make real-time treatment recommendations.
Comments / 0