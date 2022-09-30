Read full article on original website
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 2, 2022
In today’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, Markforged and Stratasys both continue their tours, but are also holding additional webinars this week. Desktop Metal is holding a webinar about its Live Sinter software, Sinterit will discuss optimizing AM costs with powder management, HP is holding a webinar in addition to a tour of its MJF technology in San Diego, and more. Read on for all the details!
World Bank Blogs
Morocco's experience in ensuring quality preschool education
Since 2018, Morocco has been implementing a large program to broaden access to quality preschool education. In just a few years, the country significantly increased the number of children in pre-school, with a pre-school enrolment rate rising from 49.5 percent in 2018 to 71.3 percent in 2020. In addition, the share of so-called "irregular" preschools—which are neither public, private, nor partnerships with other entities—decreased by more than 30 percent in favor of an increase in the share of private and public preschool institutions. From 2018 to 2021, 13,594 new preschool classrooms were created nationwide.
Ministers ‘dragging feet’ on adding Black history to curriculum, teaching leader warns
Teachers have accused the government of dragging its feet on including Black history in the national curriculum.As Black History Month begins, the president of the National Education Union (NEU) has questioned why the government needs two years to commit to making the curriculum more inclusive.Currently, Black history doesn’t feature in the national curriculum, meaning it is not compulsory to be taught in UK schools – something that campaigners and teachers have been lobbying to change for a number of years.Calls to decolonise the curriculum and boost diversity in schools, colleges and universities gained momentum over the past year following demonstrations...
daystech.org
Eternal Robotics launches Smart Eyes, an AI surveillance and inspection service
Dubai, UAE – Eternal Robotics, a tech firm centered on automation by way of innovation, has launched a brand new AI-driven answer designed to streamline a number of enterprise operations, together with high quality inspection, surveillance and motion recognition techniques. The pioneering firm is a part of the UAE-based Mojay Global Holding, which seeks out disruptive know-how for funding and development alternatives.
Physics World
A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups
People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
Like a Boss: The Woman Transforming the Entrepreneurship Space for Women of Color
A Texas woman is changing the game for women looking to find spaces where they feel included in the business industry. Marty McDonald, founder and CEO of Boss Women Media, knew she was on to something when she found a need to create a safe and trusted space for Black and Brown women to be empowered. Her brand currently works to connect women with ways to discuss and strategize pathways on how to develop the career of their dreams. She conceived the idea based on connection and manifested it into an influential community of more than 100,000 women.
clearadmit.com
UVA Darden MBA Class Profile of 2024: Record-Breaking GMAT Scores & International Representation
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business full-time MBA Class of 2024 has broken school records for international representation and average GMAT score, as revealed in the latest class profile. Here is the breakdown of stats within the 349-student strong profile at Darden. Darden MBA Class of 2024: GPA,...
CoinDesk
Liberal Arts Colleges Show the 'Inherent Interdisciplinary' Nature of Web3
Professor Ricky Crano, formerly of Tufts University, is always amazed at how students' attention picks up when he brings up crypto. “Everyone was coming at it pretty fresh and curious, uncertain what to make of it at the end of the day,” he said. They were reading primers on everything from Bitcoin to decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), in the last week of his "Science, Technology and Society" seminar.
Black Couple Makes History, Partners with D-ID, Launches First e-Learning Platform to Use A.I. Instructors in the US
DeMario and Dawn Nicole McIlwain, the founders of Skilldora, a Black-owned Ed-Tech startup based in Fort Mill, S.C., known for its modernized app-based eLearning community, have announced a partnership with D-ID, using its Creative Reality™ technology to deliver courses exclusively by A.I. Instructors, also referred to as digitally created humans.
Government Technology
Combined Arms Support Command’s shift to digital learning with Blackboard Learn by Anthology
The past two years have been a challenging time for all sectors of industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that is perhaps especially the case for U.S. military educators. The shift to digital learning was one that virtually all institutions were forced to make, regardless of how prepared they were to do so.
