sciotopost.com
Breaking – Rollover Crash in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a single vehicle rollover around 3 pm on Saturday. According to early reports, the rollover crash occurred on Tarlton road in the area of Hubert Hitler road and Tarlton. Pickaway Township and Fairfield county units are responding to the...
One critical after three-vehicle crash in southeast Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle collision overnight Saturday near Groveport on U.S. Route 33, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:16 a.m., a Chrysler PT cruiser was going southeast on US 33 between Ebright Road and Bixby Road in Madison Township and veered off the roadway […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking High Speed Chase of a Stolen Vehicle in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A high-speed chase is occurring around 7 pm in the area of Us-23 northbound. Two vehicles were reported stolen off a Marathon gas station in Pickaway County possibly at Tarlton road, one ran from police the other stopped at the truck stop after unknowingly being tracked. Law...
WLWT 5
OSP: 16-year-old dies after crash in Highland County
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old has died after a crash Thursday morning in Highland County. It happened around 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township. An investigation revealed a driver, identified as 16-year-old Kolton Hamilton, was traveling west on State Route...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
UPDATE: Teen in serious condition following Amish buggy and tractor-trailer collision
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A 15-year-old teen is fighting for his life today following an accident in Jackson County yesterday. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash occurred in the area of Route 32 and Glade Road shortly after 10 a.m. Troopers said the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man killed by falling tree in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency personnel from Pike and Ross Counties responded to the 400 block of Whiskey Hollow Road on reports of a tree that had fallen on top of a man. According to initial reports, a man was in the woods cutting down timber when a tree fell, crushing the individual. The 9-1-1 caller, at the time, could not advise dispatchers if the man was breathing or not.
clayconews.com
Maysville Habitual Offender Charged with Reckless Homicide after Hitting Flagman in Lewis County, Kentucky
TOLLESBORO, KY – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that on September 29, 2022, KSP Post 8, Morehead, received a call for assistance with a single vehicle fatal collision in Lewis County. The collision occurred on KY 57 at approximately 8:40 A.M.. Through the investigation, Troopers determined Allen...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Two People Come Forward on Game Stop Robbery Case
Chillicothe – Police may have a break in the case after two individuals claim they were part of the getaway car in the robbery yesterday. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a Game stop after a man took items from the store and ran out the door. He jumped into a car and the red Pontiac G6 fled the scene.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt underway near Chillicothe prison
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A manhunt is currently underway just north of the city of Chillicothe along Route 104. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers along with corrections officers from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution are searching for an individual who was last seen near the prison’s property. Authorities...
meigsindypress.com
Name Released in Pomeroy Homicide
On the evening of 9/30/2022, Meigs County law enforcement officers were dispatched to 117 Spring Ave. for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on-scene and found Dwayne E. Qualls of Pomeroy, Ohio, deceased inside his residence, from an apparent gunshot. Officers identified Wayne 0. Leib as a suspect in the apparent homicide. Wayne Leib was apprehended by officers late in the evening on 9/30/2022. He was incarcerated and charged in the homicide of Dwayne Qualls.
WTAP
Victim’s name identified in deadly shooting
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ)- POMEROY, Ohio. (WSAZ)- The Pomeroy Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. Officers say Dwayne Qualls died from a gunshot. The shooting happened Friday evening in the 100 block of Spring Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Investigators arrested Wayne Leib in connection with the death...
sciotopost.com
Perry County – Meth Along with Marijuana in Traffic Stop
PERRY – On September 24, 2022, at 04:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a multitude of narcotics were discovered. Both suspects were local to Perry County, Ohio. Discovered inside the vehicle were marihuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack/cocaine, unidentified pills, digital scales and a firearm. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld pending formal charges. Both suspects were apprehended and are incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
Pike County murder trial: Family tearfully recounts the day of the homicides
The trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 resumed Friday, after proceedings were canceled the day before for a reported illness.
sciotopost.com
Stolen Vehicle Possibly Used in GameStop Robbery in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – A car stoled out of Southern Ohio may be the same vehicle that was just seen driving away from a grab-and-dash theft in Chillicothe. Accoridng to Gallia County Sheriffs’ office sometime this morning a 2008 Pontiac G6 was stolen in the early hours of the morning from the Jackson Pike area. The keys were left in the vehicle.
sciotopost.com
Update – Homeowner Fires Gun at Man Breaking into his Home in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – Pickaway law enforcement responded to a burglary in process in the area of 100 blocks west main street in Ashville around 11 pm on Friday. According to the 911 caller, he fired a gun when the man in the hoodie and smiley face shirt broke into his home. The homeowner claimed that he fired the gun into the ground as a warning shot, and the burglar fled.
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre investigators received hundreds of tips, including one with ties to Prince
WAVERLY, Ohio — George Wagner IV's murder trial was suspended for the day Thursday due to a juror being ill. Before they adjourned Wednesday, jurors heard from special agent Ryan Scheiderer with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. He's the lead investigator on the Pike County murders. "This was...
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Drunk Man Assaults Police Officer at Local Bar
Nelsonville – One man is in custody after being belligerent with officers. According to a release from the Nelsonville police department, at 09:38 pm Officers responded to the Ice House Tavern on Jackson St for a report of an intoxicated male. The caller reported a male who was very intoxicated, belligerent, refusing to leave and attempting to damage items at the bar.
Man accused of calling bomb threat to stop girlfriend’s Chillicothe court date
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a man on Friday who they said called in a bomb threat at a Chillicothe courthouse to get his girlfriend out of court earlier this week. Police responded to the Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse around 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 26 after a man had called and said there were two […]
iheart.com
Man Charged with Terroristic Threat of Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse
A Chillicothe man has been charged with a terroristic threat of the Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse. The Chillicothe Police Department reports that around 12:45pm Monday, September 26th, 2022, a male called the building and said there were two bombs there. The Municipal Courthouse was evacuated and searched, but no bombs were located.
As fentanyl-laced drug overdoses soar, Ross County offers help
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Fentanyl has crept into illegal drugs in Ross County, including cocaine, heroin and even marijuana. Fentanyl’s presence has been responsible for an 84% increase in overdose deaths in that area. Ross County Health District responded by offering free naloxone, first in a nasal spray. Now it is rolling out a new […]
