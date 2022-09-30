ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dresden, OH

WHIZ

Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County

Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Fredericktown woman victim in fatal wreck Monday morning

A fatal accident involving a car and a horse-drawn cart on Green Valley Road in Wayne Township in Knox County on Monday morning is being investigated by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Emma West, 18, of Fredericktown was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Your Radio Place

Second fatal crash in 48 hours reported in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–It has been a deadly two days in Muskingum County, as a second fatal crash has been reported. The Muskingum County Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that took place early Saturday. According to the Patrol, shortly after 2 am, 24...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
10TV

Man dies after being pinned under lawnmower in Pataskala

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after he was pinned by his lawnmower in a creek bed Saturday evening, according to Pataskala police. Police officers, firefighters and medics were called to a home on Highland Hollow Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of an overturned lawnmower in a ravine.
PATASKALA, OH
ycitynews.com

Name released in fatal Thursday night crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the name of a Dresden man killed Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash. Jason Lynn, 46-years-old, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Jires with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, first responders were alerted about a crash along SR-586...
DRESDEN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dead after crashing into horse-drawn cart, tree in Knox County

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old woman died Monday after a collision with a horse-drawn cart sent her car into a tree. Around 8:15 a.m., Emma West, of Fredericktown, was driving on Green Valley Road east of Mile Creek Road in a Chevrolet Cruze when she hit the three-passenger, horse-drawn cart that was also […]
#Traffic Accident
sciotopost.com

Update: Shooting at Grove City Meijers

GROVE CITY – On October 1st, 2022 at 3:35 PM, Grove City Division of Police officers responded to Meijer, 2811 London Groveport Rd. on a report of a shooting. According to police a road rage incident cumulated in the parking lot of the store. During a dispute, one individual was shot in the arm. Officers and detectives are on scene investigating, and all involved parties have been identified. At this time, there is no further danger related to this case.
GROVE CITY, OH
Your Radio Place

ODOT: traffic restricted on Linden Ave and State Street October 3-7

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Ohio Dept. of Transportation advising motorists of some work which will impact travel in Zanesville. As a part of the Interstate 70 renovation project, on Monday, October 3, motorists can expect flagger traffic control on Linden Ave beneath the Muskingum River Bridge in order to allow crews to adjust bridge beam jacks.
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Perry County – Meth Along with Marijuana in Traffic Stop

PERRY – On September 24, 2022, at 04:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a multitude of narcotics were discovered. Both suspects were local to Perry County, Ohio. Discovered inside the vehicle were marihuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack/cocaine, unidentified pills, digital scales and a firearm. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld pending formal charges. Both suspects were apprehended and are incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
PERRY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police officers dragged by suspect in car

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he dragged officers by putting his car in reverse. Police arrested Abel Martinez on Thursday, who was wanted for violation of protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases, according to the Grove City Division of Police. Officer found Martinez in a car […]
GROVE CITY, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT announces road closure in Union County for storm sewer work

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a short-term road closure for storm sewer work in Clermont County this upcoming week. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Bach Buxton Road will be closed from just south of Clepper...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
ycitynews.com

ZFD responds to house fire Friday

Zanesville Fire Department responded to a residential structural fire late Friday afternoon. Initial reports appear to show that the home was empty at the time the call came in. According to scanner traffic, the report of a fire came in at around 5:50 p.m. Friday, the caller notifying dispatch that...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County Grand Jury indicts 18

MOUNT VERNON — The Sept. 26 Knox County Grand Jury handed down 18 indictments on Monday. Those indicted include a former Knox County Sheriff's deputy and his wife. Danial R. Bobo and his wife, Elisabeth C. Bobo, were indicted on charges of engaging in corrupt activity and complicity to theft, both first-degree felonies. Additional charges include telecommunications fraud and complicity to telecommunications fraud, third-degree felonies; two counts of misuse of credit card, second-degree felonies; and complicity to telecommunications fraud, a fourth-degree felony.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville – Drunk Man Assaults Police Officer at Local Bar

Nelsonville – One man is in custody after being belligerent with officers. According to a release from the Nelsonville police department, at 09:38 pm Officers responded to the Ice House Tavern on Jackson St for a report of an intoxicated male. The caller reported a male who was very intoxicated, belligerent, refusing to leave and attempting to damage items at the bar.
NELSONVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Governor DeWine Awards $7.7 Million for First Responder Wellness

COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in September announced that nearly two dozen local first responder agencies will receive a total of $7.7 million to help them boost their staffing levels to ensure thorough coverage for emergency response. The grants represent the second round of the new Ohio First Responder...
OHIO STATE

