WHIZ
Y-City Gun Fest
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Fairgrounds hosted a huge event called the Y-City Gun Fest. This event was a day of fun and food and fellowship, put on by the Knights Foundation, they sold tickets, raffle off guns and had a couple of prizes like a Harley Davison Bike and an ATV.
Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather
(WTRF) Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure The benefit has already helped many families in the area and last […]
St.Clairsville Beats Bellaire, Again
ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville made it eight-straight wins over Bellaire Friday night with a 33-14 over the Big Reds. St.Clairsville is now 5-2 and will visit 6-1 Union Local. The Reds slip to 3-4 and they host Shadyside next Saturday. At halftime, Rowan Flanigan was crowned homecoming queen.
thepostathens.com
Football: Ohio allows 736 yards in overtime loss
It was another struggle of a night for Ohio’s defense. The defense allowed Kent State to earn 736 yards Saturday, resulting in a 31-24 overtime loss. Even though the game wasn’t all bad, the extreme yardage allowed was just too much for Ohio to overcome. Of those 736...
Linsly Beats Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
Your Radio Place
Event scheduled to raise awareness of the homeless in the Guernsey County area
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Guernsey County Samaritan Center has scheduled a “Night in the Box” event for fundraising and to raise awareness of homelessness in the area. The event will be held along the sidewalks on Wheeling Avenue in Cambridfge on October 9th and 10th. The event will begin at 5 p.m.
WHIZ
Tree to be removed from the Guernsey County Courthouse Square
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- A historic sycamore tree has stood on the grounds at the Guernsey County Courthouse here in Cambridge, Ohio for over 140 years. The county commissioners said the tree is a liability to the public. Their vote was 2-1 for cutting the tree down. The commissioners explained that this...
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
sciotopost.com
The Wilds Breaks Ground on New RV Campground
CUMBERLAND, OHIO – A 59-acre RV campground worth $7.2 million is underway at The Wilds and is expected to be ready to welcome adventure seekers late 2023 or early 2024. The future home of the soon-to-be-named RV campground, sits on the intersection of State Route 146 and Zion Ridge Road in Muskingum County. The campground will have 46 spots for RVs, 27 primitive camping spots, hiking and biking trails, a playground, a camp store, a dog park, two shower houses, and fishing and swimming will be available at a nearby lake.
Your Radio Place
Belmont County Head Start to have Thanksgiving Food Drive starting in October and going through November
ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Belmont County Head Start will soon be collecting food for its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. The food drive will take place in the months of October and November. The food collected will go to needy families in the area. Donations for the food drive may be...
Farm and Dairy
Farmall tractors, equipment, primitives, guns, household, and misc.
Farm has been sold. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on location: 7231 ST. PETERS CHURCH RD., LOUISVILLE, OH 44641 Directions: Take SR 44 north of State St. or south of SR 619 to St. Peters Church then west to address. Watch for KIKO signs. TRACTORS – EQUIPMENT:...
Your Radio Place
Governor DeWine Awards $7.7 Million for First Responder Wellness
COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in September announced that nearly two dozen local first responder agencies will receive a total of $7.7 million to help them boost their staffing levels to ensure thorough coverage for emergency response. The grants represent the second round of the new Ohio First Responder...
Stunning Rockbridge, Ohio A-Frame is one of Airbnb's top 10 most wish-listed properties
If you love nature but not camping, the Dunlop Hollow A-Frame, situated in the natural splendor of Hocking Hills in Rockbridge, Ohio, may be your perfect getaway. At 1500 square feet, the spacious and airy cabin sleeps 10 - four in the highest tip of the triangle.
Mount Vernon News
Fredericktown woman victim in fatal wreck Monday morning
A fatal accident involving a car and a horse-drawn cart on Green Valley Road in Wayne Township in Knox County on Monday morning is being investigated by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Emma West, 18, of Fredericktown was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
WTOV 9
Traffic advisories issued for I-70, I-470, U.S. 250 in Ohio, West Virginia
A film crew will be on I-470 Sunday. The West Virginia Division of Highways said that means a rolling roadblock on I-470 west between noon and 7 p.m. Traffic will be slowed to 25 to 35 miles an hour for short periods, and flaggers will be present through the day.
Your Radio Place
ODOT: traffic restricted on Linden Ave and State Street October 3-7
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Ohio Dept. of Transportation advising motorists of some work which will impact travel in Zanesville. As a part of the Interstate 70 renovation project, on Monday, October 3, motorists can expect flagger traffic control on Linden Ave beneath the Muskingum River Bridge in order to allow crews to adjust bridge beam jacks.
theprogressortimes.com
Suspect apprehended in Findlay
Following an overnight search for a man who crashed a stolen car in Carey and fled the scene, Bryce Martinson of Massillon has been apprehended in Findlay. He is currently being held at Hancock County Jail. Carey Police Department received a report involving a stolen vehicle at Casey’s General Store,...
Your Radio Place
One car crash causes major power outage in Caldwell area Thursday morning
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie reported a one-vehicle crash into a utility pole caused an hour and forty-five minute power outage in Caldwell and a large area north of the village Thursday morning. Mackie reports he observed an accident just after 8:00 a.m. as a...
ycitynews.com
ZFD responds to house fire Friday
Zanesville Fire Department responded to a residential structural fire late Friday afternoon. Initial reports appear to show that the home was empty at the time the call came in. According to scanner traffic, the report of a fire came in at around 5:50 p.m. Friday, the caller notifying dispatch that...
wqkt.com
Men arrested on theft charges in Holmes County
Authorities in Holmes County have arrested two men for allegedly stealing a camper and two electric bicycles. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says a witness, who reportedly saw the men steal the bikes from behind a business in Charm, was able to provide a detailed description of the vehicle that the men loaded the bikes into. Based on that description, deputies were able to quickly locate and pull the vehicle over near Millersburg. Arrested on charges of theft were a 52-year old from Big Prairie and a 34-year old from Mansfield. Additional charges could be filed. The case remains under investigation.
