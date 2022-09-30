ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

WHIZ

Y-City Gun Fest

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Fairgrounds hosted a huge event called the Y-City Gun Fest. This event was a day of fun and food and fellowship, put on by the Knights Foundation, they sold tickets, raffle off guns and had a couple of prizes like a Harley Davison Bike and an ATV.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather

(WTRF) Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure The benefit has already helped many families in the area and last […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

St.Clairsville Beats Bellaire, Again

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville made it eight-straight wins over Bellaire Friday night with a 33-14 over the Big Reds. St.Clairsville is now 5-2 and will visit 6-1 Union Local. The Reds slip to 3-4 and they host Shadyside next Saturday. At halftime, Rowan Flanigan was crowned homecoming queen.
BELLAIRE, OH
thepostathens.com

Football: Ohio allows 736 yards in overtime loss

It was another struggle of a night for Ohio’s defense. The defense allowed Kent State to earn 736 yards Saturday, resulting in a 31-24 overtime loss. Even though the game wasn’t all bad, the extreme yardage allowed was just too much for Ohio to overcome. Of those 736...
ATHENS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Linsly Beats Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Tree to be removed from the Guernsey County Courthouse Square

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- A historic sycamore tree has stood on the grounds at the Guernsey County Courthouse here in Cambridge, Ohio for over 140 years. The county commissioners said the tree is a liability to the public. Their vote was 2-1 for cutting the tree down. The commissioners explained that this...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
sciotopost.com

The Wilds Breaks Ground on New RV Campground

CUMBERLAND, OHIO – A 59-acre RV campground worth $7.2 million is underway at The Wilds and is expected to be ready to welcome adventure seekers late 2023 or early 2024. The future home of the soon-to-be-named RV campground, sits on the intersection of State Route 146 and Zion Ridge Road in Muskingum County. The campground will have 46 spots for RVs, 27 primitive camping spots, hiking and biking trails, a playground, a camp store, a dog park, two shower houses, and fishing and swimming will be available at a nearby lake.
CUMBERLAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

Farmall tractors, equipment, primitives, guns, household, and misc.

Farm has been sold. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on location: 7231 ST. PETERS CHURCH RD., LOUISVILLE, OH 44641 Directions: Take SR 44 north of State St. or south of SR 619 to St. Peters Church then west to address. Watch for KIKO signs. TRACTORS – EQUIPMENT:...
LOUISVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Governor DeWine Awards $7.7 Million for First Responder Wellness

COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in September announced that nearly two dozen local first responder agencies will receive a total of $7.7 million to help them boost their staffing levels to ensure thorough coverage for emergency response. The grants represent the second round of the new Ohio First Responder...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Fredericktown woman victim in fatal wreck Monday morning

A fatal accident involving a car and a horse-drawn cart on Green Valley Road in Wayne Township in Knox County on Monday morning is being investigated by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Emma West, 18, of Fredericktown was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Your Radio Place

ODOT: traffic restricted on Linden Ave and State Street October 3-7

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Ohio Dept. of Transportation advising motorists of some work which will impact travel in Zanesville. As a part of the Interstate 70 renovation project, on Monday, October 3, motorists can expect flagger traffic control on Linden Ave beneath the Muskingum River Bridge in order to allow crews to adjust bridge beam jacks.
ZANESVILLE, OH
theprogressortimes.com

Suspect apprehended in Findlay

Following an overnight search for a man who crashed a stolen car in Carey and fled the scene, Bryce Martinson of Massillon has been apprehended in Findlay. He is currently being held at Hancock County Jail. Carey Police Department received a report involving a stolen vehicle at Casey’s General Store,...
CAREY, OH
ycitynews.com

ZFD responds to house fire Friday

Zanesville Fire Department responded to a residential structural fire late Friday afternoon. Initial reports appear to show that the home was empty at the time the call came in. According to scanner traffic, the report of a fire came in at around 5:50 p.m. Friday, the caller notifying dispatch that...
ZANESVILLE, OH
wqkt.com

Men arrested on theft charges in Holmes County

Authorities in Holmes County have arrested two men for allegedly stealing a camper and two electric bicycles. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says a witness, who reportedly saw the men steal the bikes from behind a business in Charm, was able to provide a detailed description of the vehicle that the men loaded the bikes into. Based on that description, deputies were able to quickly locate and pull the vehicle over near Millersburg. Arrested on charges of theft were a 52-year old from Big Prairie and a 34-year old from Mansfield. Additional charges could be filed. The case remains under investigation.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH

