St.Clairsville Beats Bellaire, Again
ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville made it eight-straight wins over Bellaire Friday night with a 33-14 over the Big Reds. St.Clairsville is now 5-2 and will visit 6-1 Union Local. The Reds slip to 3-4 and they host Shadyside next Saturday. At halftime, Rowan Flanigan was crowned homecoming queen.
Linsly Beats Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather
(WTRF) Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure The benefit has already helped many families in the area and last […]
Your Radio Place
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine to attend events on Monday at Salt Fork State Park and in Caldwell
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will attend the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Storybook Trail ribbon-cutting at Salt Fork State Park on Monday morning. In the afternoon, she will host a book reading in Noble County to encourage enrollment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. Statewide, the Imagination...
WHIZ
Y-City Gun Fest
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Fairgrounds hosted a huge event called the Y-City Gun Fest. This event was a day of fun and food and fellowship, put on by the Knights Foundation, they sold tickets, raffle off guns and had a couple of prizes like a Harley Davison Bike and an ATV.
WHIZ
South Zanesville Fire Department Hosting Chicken BBQ This Weekend…
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you don’t want to be in a ‘fowl’ mood this weekend, head out to South Zanesville Fire Department for their chicken barbecue. With chicken made fresh by the Zanesville High School Boosters, it’ll be an egg-cellent time!. Proceeds from the...
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Your Radio Place
Event scheduled to raise awareness of the homeless in the Guernsey County area
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Guernsey County Samaritan Center has scheduled a “Night in the Box” event for fundraising and to raise awareness of homelessness in the area. The event will be held along the sidewalks on Wheeling Avenue in Cambridfge on October 9th and 10th. The event will begin at 5 p.m.
WHIZ
Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County
Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
New 59-acre campground coming to The Wilds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Muskingum County's tourist destination, The Wilds, is getting an expansion to help improve tourism in the area. With funding assistance from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the safari-like zoo, located on International Road in Cumberland, revealed plans to build a new 59-acre RV campground. The new site is expected to open to the public anytime from late 2023 to early 2024.
Mount Vernon News
Fredericktown woman victim in fatal wreck Monday morning
A fatal accident involving a car and a horse-drawn cart on Green Valley Road in Wayne Township in Knox County on Monday morning is being investigated by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Emma West, 18, of Fredericktown was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
Your Radio Place
Belmont County Head Start to have Thanksgiving Food Drive starting in October and going through November
ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Belmont County Head Start will soon be collecting food for its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. The food drive will take place in the months of October and November. The food collected will go to needy families in the area. Donations for the food drive may be...
Infant killed in Ohio shed fire: investigators
Fire officials are investigating after an infant was killed in a shed fire in Carroll County Thursday morning.
WTAP
Power knocked out on 7th Street in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A large power outage turned off traffic lights and more along 7th Street in Parkersburg on Thursday. Parkersburg Police say a car hit a telephone pole along East Street near Mary Street, knocking out two transformers. Power went out along the south side of 7th Street between...
Your Radio Place
Governor DeWine Awards $7.7 Million for First Responder Wellness
COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in September announced that nearly two dozen local first responder agencies will receive a total of $7.7 million to help them boost their staffing levels to ensure thorough coverage for emergency response. The grants represent the second round of the new Ohio First Responder...
Your Radio Place
Second fatal crash in 48 hours reported in Muskingum County
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–It has been a deadly two days in Muskingum County, as a second fatal crash has been reported. The Muskingum County Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that took place early Saturday. According to the Patrol, shortly after 2 am, 24...
Marshall County search warrant leads to possible firearms and steroid trafficking charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Marshall County officials executed a search warrant Friday that resulted in potential federal firearm charges, as well as the illegal trafficking of anabolic steroids. The case is under investigation at this time, and more details will be released soon. Stick with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.
Farm and Dairy
Farmall tractors, equipment, primitives, guns, household, and misc.
Farm has been sold. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on location: 7231 ST. PETERS CHURCH RD., LOUISVILLE, OH 44641 Directions: Take SR 44 north of State St. or south of SR 619 to St. Peters Church then west to address. Watch for KIKO signs. TRACTORS – EQUIPMENT:...
Your Radio Place
Dresden Man Dead following One Vehicle Crash in Licking Township
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that happened Thursday night in Licking Township. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles, the crash happened at 11:20 P.M. on SR 586. 46-year-old Jason Lynn of Dresden was driving southbound on SR 586 when he drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Lynn was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Your Radio Place
ODOT: traffic restricted on Linden Ave and State Street October 3-7
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Ohio Dept. of Transportation advising motorists of some work which will impact travel in Zanesville. As a part of the Interstate 70 renovation project, on Monday, October 3, motorists can expect flagger traffic control on Linden Ave beneath the Muskingum River Bridge in order to allow crews to adjust bridge beam jacks.
