Cambridge, OH

WTRF- 7News

St.Clairsville Beats Bellaire, Again

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville made it eight-straight wins over Bellaire Friday night with a 33-14 over the Big Reds. St.Clairsville is now 5-2 and will visit 6-1 Union Local. The Reds slip to 3-4 and they host Shadyside next Saturday. At halftime, Rowan Flanigan was crowned homecoming queen.
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Linsly Beats Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather

(WTRF) Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure The benefit has already helped many families in the area and last […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Cambridge, OH
Columbus, OH
Marietta, OH
Cambridge, OH
WHIZ

Y-City Gun Fest

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Fairgrounds hosted a huge event called the Y-City Gun Fest. This event was a day of fun and food and fellowship, put on by the Knights Foundation, they sold tickets, raffle off guns and had a couple of prizes like a Harley Davison Bike and an ATV.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County

Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
10TV

New 59-acre campground coming to The Wilds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Muskingum County's tourist destination, The Wilds, is getting an expansion to help improve tourism in the area. With funding assistance from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the safari-like zoo, located on International Road in Cumberland, revealed plans to build a new 59-acre RV campground. The new site is expected to open to the public anytime from late 2023 to early 2024.
CUMBERLAND, OH
Mount Vernon News

Fredericktown woman victim in fatal wreck Monday morning

A fatal accident involving a car and a horse-drawn cart on Green Valley Road in Wayne Township in Knox County on Monday morning is being investigated by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Emma West, 18, of Fredericktown was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
WTAP

Power knocked out on 7th Street in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A large power outage turned off traffic lights and more along 7th Street in Parkersburg on Thursday. Parkersburg Police say a car hit a telephone pole along East Street near Mary Street, knocking out two transformers. Power went out along the south side of 7th Street between...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Your Radio Place

Governor DeWine Awards $7.7 Million for First Responder Wellness

COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in September announced that nearly two dozen local first responder agencies will receive a total of $7.7 million to help them boost their staffing levels to ensure thorough coverage for emergency response. The grants represent the second round of the new Ohio First Responder...
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

Second fatal crash in 48 hours reported in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–It has been a deadly two days in Muskingum County, as a second fatal crash has been reported. The Muskingum County Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that took place early Saturday. According to the Patrol, shortly after 2 am, 24...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Farmall tractors, equipment, primitives, guns, household, and misc.

Farm has been sold. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on location: 7231 ST. PETERS CHURCH RD., LOUISVILLE, OH 44641 Directions: Take SR 44 north of State St. or south of SR 619 to St. Peters Church then west to address. Watch for KIKO signs. TRACTORS – EQUIPMENT:...
LOUISVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Dresden Man Dead following One Vehicle Crash in Licking Township

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that happened Thursday night in Licking Township. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles, the crash happened at 11:20 P.M. on SR 586. 46-year-old Jason Lynn of Dresden was driving southbound on SR 586 when he drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Lynn was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
DRESDEN, OH
Your Radio Place

ODOT: traffic restricted on Linden Ave and State Street October 3-7

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Ohio Dept. of Transportation advising motorists of some work which will impact travel in Zanesville. As a part of the Interstate 70 renovation project, on Monday, October 3, motorists can expect flagger traffic control on Linden Ave beneath the Muskingum River Bridge in order to allow crews to adjust bridge beam jacks.
ZANESVILLE, OH

