Tucker Carlson Secretly Tried to Get Jared Kushner to Broker Pardon for Roger Stone, Book Reveals

By Asawin Suebsaeng
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hv6Fz_0iGs2xoB00

For years, Fox News star Tucker Carlson has served as a vital voice in Donald Trump ’s ear, including privately urging him not to bomb Iran , giving him ideas for crackdowns on immigrants and the homeless , and even gossiping with the former president about another man’s “ fucking gross ” sexual ongoings. During Trump’s fourth year in office, Carlson also held a secret meeting at the White House with Jared Kushner as part of a pressure campaign aimed at forcing Trump to pardon Roger Stone , according to the upcoming book Confidence Man .

“Carlson came to [Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser] Kushner to demand clemency for Stone … to prevent him from going to prison,” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman writes in book passages reviewed by Rolling Stone . “If Trump failed to deliver, Carlson made clear, he would press the issue publicly. Kushner was noncommittal, and a few days later Carlson launched what became a monthslong campaign on his friend’s behalf .”

Kushner and Carlson did not respond to Rolling Stone ’s requests for comment on Thursday.

The White House meeting occurred around February 2020, not long before the country essentially shut down at the dawn of the Covid-19 crisis. Stone, a longtime associate of Trump’s and self-declared “dirty trickster,” was famously ensnared in the Trump-Russia investigation. He was found guilty of witness tampering and lying to Congress in November 2019, with charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

During that period of his presidency, Trump paid very close attention to Carlson’s on-air coverage of Stone’s situation, and in conversations with White House aides Trump would cite those TV segments as further evidence that he should let his pal Stone off the hook, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter tell Rolling Stone . Trump did indeed pardon Stone in December 2020.

Trump and Carlson’s relationship wasn’t always what it is today. In an article Carlson wrote for Politico published in Jan. 2016, he recounts : “About 15 years ago, I said something nasty on CNN about Donald Trump’s hair. I can’t now remember the context, assuming there was one. In any case, Trump saw it and left a message the next day. ‘It’s true you have better hair than I do,’ Trump said matter-of-factly. ‘But I get more pussy than you do.’ Click.”

Comments / 72

Blueandwellread
4d ago

Cue the call of the duped.. "fake news, distraction, conspiracy" while they sit in a basement talking about how libs are in a basement.

Reply(1)
22
Kathryn Crane
4d ago

Doesn't surprise me at all. 2 blood sucking fleas attached to a mangy dog! Trouble is there's a lot more flea's attached to the dog!

Reply
27
joe
4d ago

The SCOTUS ruled over a hundred years ago that to accept a pardon is an admission of guilt. Duh.

Reply(7)
23
Related
Rolling Stone

Estée Lauder Heir Convinced Trump to Wage a (Very Serious) Effort to Buy Greenland

In a presidency overflowing with bizarre side plots, one of the standouts is Donald Trump’s reported desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark. While the controversy produced a response from the Danish that Greenland was not actually for sale, and plenty of memes, it turns out Trump was dead serious in his attempt, and had the idea planted in his mind by the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Ronald Lauder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ex-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders reveals she battled thyroid cancer and had surgery to remove it: Second Trump-era official to fight it after Jared Kushner

Republican Arkansas gubernatorial hopeful Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that she had surgery for thyroid cancer - but planned to continue on in her race for governor. 'During a check-up earlier this month, my doctor ordered a biopsy on an area of concern in my neck and the test revealed I had thyroid cancer,' the former White House press secretary said in a statement.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state

A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Walter Reed Responds to Donald Trump Health Speculation

Walter Reed Hospital in D.C. has said it cannot confirm or deny reports that Donald Trump visited the facility on Sunday amid speculation surrounding the former president. Questions have been raised about why Trump's plane landed at Dulles Airport in Virginia, an airport frequently used by those heading to Washington, in an unannounced visit on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

Trump’s Tall Tales Have Finally Caught Up With Him

Gwenda Blair is the author of The Trumps: Three Generations of Builders And A President and an adjunct professor at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. On Wednesday, September 21, New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a 220-page lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court accusing Donald Trump and three of his children of using wildly inaccurate evaluations of Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and multiple other properties to defraud lenders and cheat on taxes. The result, she said, was a “staggering” and “astounding” scheme that yielded an estimated $250 million in ill-gotten gains.
POTUS
CNN

Opinion: Liz Cheney was right about Trump. And enough Republicans just might agree

CNN — Liz Cheney did not hold back when slamming both former President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview this weekend at the Texas Tribune Festival. Cheney, who vowed to campaign against election-denying candidates in the November election, declared that if Trump becomes the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, then “I won’t be a Republican.”
POTUS
