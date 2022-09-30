Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
‘It has to stop:’ Expansion of COVID hazard pay back up again for city officials in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The City of Clarksville announced earlier this week that they are extending American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) premium pay to retired employees as well as the families of deceased employees who worked between March 2020 and March 2022. The announcement followed weeks of deliberation among city officials, and for some, it’s still not enough.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Then and Now plaques help tell history of Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – If you’ve been downtown over the past few weeks, you may have noticed something new on the front of some of the buildings. It’s part of the Clarksville Then and Now project. Plaques have been placed on many of the buildings with...
Despite Hillsdale withdrawal, controversies await state charter school board
The withdrawal of charter school applications from a group affiliated with Hillsdale College does not end the potential political landmines awaiting the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission.
TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-2-5,2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, Sept. 29 – Oct. 5, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic we alsos and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville Scene
Developer Offers Alternative RiverChase Plan in Response to Deferrals
A major alteration has been crafted as a possible alternative related to a mixed-use project eyed for a McFerrin Park site and for which discussions between the development company, the district Metro councilmember and proponents of workforce housing have been contentious at times. Most recently, Austin-based Cypress Real Estate Advisors...
‘Cannabis legalization is not a matter of if; it’s a matter of when’: Lawmakers talk future in Tennessee
Most Democrat lawmakers in Tennessee support cannabis legislation. Some republicans even support it, at least medically, but it’s never made it to the General Assembly for a vote.
fox17.com
Serial offender costing Nashville businesses thousands of dollars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 News first brought you the story of Nashville serial offender Thomas Harrell in 2019 when he had racked up 98 arrests. Move ahead to 2022. Harrell is now nearing 200 arrests after his latest incident on September 30, where he is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end downtown restaurant. The manager, who pressed charges, told police that Harrell has done this several times at the establishment ordering a large expensive meal.
‘Multi injury crash’ cleared on Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County, authorities say
Sunday evening motorists were asked to find alternate routes in Williamson County due to a multi-vehicle crash along Lewisburg Pike.
RELATED PEOPLE
clarksvillenow.com
CMCSS gives update on shortage of teachers, bus drivers, and how they’re filling the gap
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The national teacher shortage took its toll on local schools, and Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has had to respond in a big way. The district has over 5,200 employees. “This year we have hired over 500 new teachers as of this week, and we...
When misery loves company: housing prices and short term rental woes
For those of us who focus our time and attention on state news coverage, be it through news sites or social media, it’s easy to feel like Tennessee has unique problems. Of course, we do, as every state has issues unique to it. But to quote “Human Family,” written by the late Maya Angelou, “We […] The post When misery loves company: housing prices and short term rental woes appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ucbjournal.com
Corps of Engineers Award $91,250,000 For Spillway Gates Replacement Project on Center Hill Dam
NASHVILLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract today to American Bridge Company for the Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
Juvenile injured in North Nashville shooting
A juvenile was injured in a North Nashville shooting Saturday evening, according to officials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
murfreesboro.com
MPD Officers Graduate from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy
Congratulations to MPD Officers Levi Phillips, Joseph Veteri and Kristen States who graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy Friday, Sept. 30. Officer Levi received the Bethel University Legal Award for best overall average during legal test and the Outstanding Officer Award. Deputy Chief Steve Jarrell and Training Lieutenant Justin Lemanski joined the new officers in Nashville for their graduation.
Nashville first responders pull body from Cumberland River
Members of the Nashville Fire Department were called out Friday morning to recover a body that was spotted in the Cumberland River.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Franklin on Friday. The officials reported that the crash happened at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
wkdzradio.com
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire (w/VIDEO)
A tobacco barn on Salubria Springs Road in Pembroke was destroyed in a fire Saturday night. Pembroke firefighters say they were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire. Pembroke fire department was assisted by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whvoradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Issues Full Response Regarding Ongoing Legal Proceedings
Following a Friday afternoon interview with the News Edge, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree has responded to the most recent update in the investigation against himself and his office — in which special prosecution has switched from Todd County Attorney Jeffrey Traughber to Muhlenberg County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clayton Adams.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Vehicle in murder investigation found in Nashville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle belonging to a murdered woman in Bowling Green has been located in Nashville. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden in connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower says items found within the vehicle reveal additional evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination
A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
Comments / 0