Auburn Daily Staff College Football Pick 'Em: Week Five

Four top 25 matchups make this week's pick 'em.

Week five of our college football pick 'em is here, and this may be the most difficult slate of games thus far.

Four top 25 matchups. Texas A&M on the road. Auburn... doing its thing. It's going to be a fun week.

Our current standings heading into week five:

Lindsay (6-0* did not pick week one)

Trey (9-3)

Zac (8-4)

Lance (8-4)

Cooper (7-5)

Andrew (6-6)

Here are our picks for week five.

No. 14 Ole Miss vs No. 7 Kentucky Zac: Ole Miss 21, Kentucky 31 Lance: Ole Miss 30, Kentucky 27 Andrew: Ole Miss 28, Kentucky 35 Trey: Ole Miss 38, Kentucky 45 Cooper: Ole Miss 35, Kentucky 24 Lindsay: Ole Miss 28, Kentucky 24 Jack: Ole Miss L, Kentucky W Jeremy: Ole Miss 24, Kentucky 28 Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

No. 23 Florida State vs No. 22 Wake Forest Zac: Florida State 24, Wake Forest 28 Lance: Florida State 31, Wake Forest 37 Andrew: Florida State 42, Wake Forest 35 Trey: Florida State 20, Wake Forest 35 Cooper: Florida State 27, Wake Forest 28 Lindsay: Florida State 28, Wake Forest 35 Jack: Florida State 28, Wake Forest 38 Jeremy: Florida State 34, Wake Forest 31 Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State vs No. 17 Texas A&M Zac: Mississippi State 28, Texas A&M 17 Lance: Mississippi State 24, Texas A&M 20 Andrew: Mississippi State 17, Texas A&M 28 Trey: Mississippi State 14, Texas A&M 31 Cooper: Mississippi State 28, Texas A&M 35 Lindsay: Mississippi State 28, Texas A&M 24 Jack: Mississippi State 38, Texas A&M 31 Jeremy: Mississippi State 20, Texas A&M 24 AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

No. 5 Clemson vs No. 10 NC State Zac: Clemson 35, NC State 24 Lance: Clemson 28, NC State 20 Andrew: Clemson 38, NC State 42 Trey: Clemson 21, NC State 20 Cooper: Clemson 17, NC State 28 Lindsay: Clemson 31, NC State 24 Jack: Clemson 20, NC State 24 Jeremy: Clemson 28, NC State 27 © Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 20 Arkansas vs No. 2 Alabama Zac: Arkansas 17, Alabama 42 Lance: Arkansas 27, Alabama 35 Andrew: Arkansas 21, Alabama 35 Trey: Arkansas 20, Alabama 28 Cooper: Arkansas 20, Alabama 35 Lindsay: Arkansas 28, Alabama 38 Jack: Arkansas 17, Alabama 42 Jeremy: Arkansas 24, Alabama 34 Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn vs LSU Zac: Auburn 13, LSU 27 Lance: Auburn 10, LSU 38 Andrew: Auburn 10, LSU 35 Trey: Auburn 10, LSU 24 Cooper: Auburn 10, LSU 35 Lindsay: Auburn 17, LSU 24 Jack: Auburn 10, LSU 31 Jeremy: Auburn 10, LSU 21 Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch