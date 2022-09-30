ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Daily Staff College Football Pick 'Em: Week Five

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tb4fA_0iGrwow600

Four top 25 matchups make this week's pick 'em.

Week five of our college football pick 'em is here, and this may be the most difficult slate of games thus far.

Four top 25 matchups. Texas A&M on the road. Auburn... doing its thing. It's going to be a fun week.

Our current standings heading into week five:

Lindsay (6-0* did not pick week one)

Trey (9-3)

Zac (8-4)

Lance (8-4)

Cooper (7-5)

Andrew (6-6)

Here are our picks for week five.

No. 14 Ole Miss vs No. 7 Kentucky

Zac: Ole Miss 21, Kentucky 31

Lance: Ole Miss 30, Kentucky 27

Andrew: Ole Miss 28, Kentucky 35

Trey: Ole Miss 38, Kentucky 45

Cooper: Ole Miss 35, Kentucky 24

Lindsay: Ole Miss 28, Kentucky 24

Jack: Ole Miss L, Kentucky W

Jeremy: Ole Miss 24, Kentucky 28

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUrzT_0iGrwow600

No. 23 Florida State vs No. 22 Wake Forest

Zac: Florida State 24, Wake Forest 28

Lance: Florida State 31, Wake Forest 37

Andrew: Florida State 42, Wake Forest 35

Trey: Florida State 20, Wake Forest 35

Cooper: Florida State 27, Wake Forest 28

Lindsay: Florida State 28, Wake Forest 35

Jack: Florida State 28, Wake Forest 38

Jeremy: Florida State 34, Wake Forest 31

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXY5E_0iGrwow600

Mississippi State vs No. 17 Texas A&M

Zac: Mississippi State 28, Texas A&M 17

Lance: Mississippi State 24, Texas A&M 20

Andrew: Mississippi State 17, Texas A&M 28

Trey: Mississippi State 14, Texas A&M 31

Cooper: Mississippi State 28, Texas A&M 35

Lindsay: Mississippi State 28, Texas A&M 24

Jack: Mississippi State 38, Texas A&M 31

Jeremy: Mississippi State 20, Texas A&M 24

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MuEWm_0iGrwow600

No. 5 Clemson vs No. 10 NC State

Zac: Clemson 35, NC State 24

Lance: Clemson 28, NC State 20

Andrew: Clemson 38, NC State 42

Trey: Clemson 21, NC State 20

Cooper: Clemson 17, NC State 28

Lindsay: Clemson 31, NC State 24

Jack: Clemson 20, NC State 24

Jeremy: Clemson 28, NC State 27

© Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DfwkA_0iGrwow600

No. 20 Arkansas vs No. 2 Alabama

Zac: Arkansas 17, Alabama 42

Lance: Arkansas 27, Alabama 35

Andrew: Arkansas 21, Alabama 35

Trey: Arkansas 20, Alabama 28

Cooper: Arkansas 20, Alabama 35

Lindsay: Arkansas 28, Alabama 38

Jack: Arkansas 17, Alabama 42

Jeremy: Arkansas 24, Alabama 34

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VpZ2B_0iGrwow600

Auburn vs LSU

Zac: Auburn 13, LSU 27

Lance: Auburn 10, LSU 38

Andrew: Auburn 10, LSU 35

Trey: Auburn 10, LSU 24

Cooper: Auburn 10, LSU 35

Lindsay: Auburn 17, LSU 24

Jack: Auburn 10, LSU 31

Jeremy: Auburn 10, LSU 21

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Paul Finebaum Predicts 1 SEC Coach Will Be Fired Soon

An SEC coach could be coaching his final game this Saturday, per Paul Finebaum.  Paul Finebaum is saying that the "end is nearer" for one prominent SEC coach. That coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin.  Finebaum predicts that Auburn will move on from Harsin either at the end of this week or ...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Auburn Fan Video

Times are tough at Auburn right now. The Tigers fell to 3-2 on the season following Saturday night's tough loss to LSU. Auburn blew a major lead against its SEC West Division rival. Video of a sad Auburn fan has gone viral on social media on Sunday morning. Every college...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Lsu Football#Staff College#Nc State#American Football#Texas A M#Florida State 31#Florida State 20#Florida State 27#Florida State 28
Alabama Now

Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created

An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WKRG News 5

20-year-old shot dead steps from a Georgia Elementary School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A 20-year-old has been shot dead, just steps away from a Columbus Elementary School. The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County School District Police responded to 6195 Georgetown Drive regarding a shooting just after 5:30pm on Friday. The residence sits right across the street from East Columbus Magnet Academy. The […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
WRBL News 3

Auburn man dies in early morning crash along Lee Rd. 54

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man has died in an early morning single vehicle crash. Just after midnight, Sunday, October 2, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office 911 received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 4800 Block of Lee Rd 54. Emergency crews responded and the sole occupant was transported to East […]
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

$100K seized in Auburn student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking, and other related charges after agents raided her condo last week. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. On Sept. 22, narcotics agents served a search warrant at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Body discovered at Opelika dumpster, Murder investigation underway

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City Of Opelika.  The body of a male was discovered around 4:00 Saturday morning at the dump site near Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park off Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking […]
OPELIKA, AL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy