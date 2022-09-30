Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Chef Jose Garces to Open Third Location of Amada in RadnorMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
Related
jerseysbest.com
Have you visited New Jersey’s most photographed locations?
One thing is certain: If you visit one of New Jersey’s most popular sites, you’re likely to snap a photo and capture a gem of a memory. Following are some of the more popular, photo-op-eligible destinations for you to add to the list:. Get a Peek of New...
2 NJ Locations of a Popular National Restaurant Chain Have Abruptly Closed
In an example of "here today, gone tomorrow," a company that owns a well-known restaurant chain has rather abruptly closed two locations in New Jersey. Consider this: just days ago at one of the restaurants, its employees were handing out coupons and people were still scheduled to come in for job interviews.
NJ’s favorite gourmet cookie shop opening a new location
It’s a trend that is sweeping the state as well as the nation: Getting cookies delivered to your home. And not just any cookies, but cookies with unique flavors that are straight out of the oven and are the perfect desserts. Now just in time for National Dessert Day,...
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New Jersey's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These are the 9 Most Infamous Serial Killers to Ever Stalk New Jersey
The real stuff of nightmares can be found in the darkest recesses of New Jersey’s murderous history. The Garden State has had more than its’ share of actual monsters in the form of notorious serial killers. These demons terrorized parts of New Jersey for decades. One killed to...
A Paranormal Circus Experience Is Coming To This Bucks County, PA Mall
The Paranormal Cirque is BACK in the area for an extremely limited time!. The event is called The Paranormal Cirque and it was just at the Quaker Bridge Mall this past July, but it has a new home for 2 weekends this spooky season!. This week, from October 6th through...
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $124K
One lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $123,825 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Monday, Oct. 3, drawing. The winning numbers were: 07, 14, 29, 34 and 37 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for...
N.J. legal weed: This cannabis-infused butternut squash soup can leave you cozy this fall.
With the outer bands of Hurricane Ian dumping heavy rain and cooler winds upon the Garden State, we are all in need of warm, comforting pick-me-ups. This fall recipe for smoked butternut squash soup could be just the remedy to fend off the chills — and if you choose to infuse it with your favorite strain of weed, it could help relieve pain, anxiety or insomnia, too.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Jaw Dropping Mansion In New Jersey Belonged To A Beloved 1800’s Celeb
New Jersey is a phenomenal place to vacation; whether you want the beach, wilderness, or lakefront fun in the sun the Garden State can provide it!. It's no secret that Jersey is a great vacation destination. What makes it so special is some of the homes that are for rent...
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
The REAL ID clock is ticking in NJ: Could you get shut out?
If you want to use your driver’s license as identification to get on a commercial flight in New Jersey or anywhere else in the United States, time is running out to get a REAL ID. The updated Department of Homeland Security deadline to get the federally approved driver’s license,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
midjersey.news
October 3, 2022
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Shots rang out this afternoon at Homan and Hillcrest Avenue in front of Priori’s Delicatessen. Ewing Police did confirm that shots were fired and that no one was hit, but no other details were available at this time. Earlier this year on June 6, 2022,...
Thousands of E-ZPass users accidentally overcharged at NJ toll plaza
The toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County processed cars as trucks and charged them a higher rate after a cable tie on the gantry snapped at the Great Egg Harbor toll plaza in Somers Point.
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
Cops ask for help locating a missing, endangered N.J. man
Police in Gloucester Township are looking for an endangered 63-year-old man who hasn’t been heard from by his family since Thursday. Duane Myers, of the Clementon section of the township, is believed to be in the Atlantic City area but is is considered endangered because he requires medication due to health issues, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops
- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
New Jersey Halloween Lights Displays
A new trend has taken hold in New Jersey and since it only appears to be growing, now’s the time to tell you about New Jersey Halloween lights displays. If you love Christmas lights, you’ll love NJ Halloween light displays!. New Jersey Halloween Lights. We first became aware...
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to dozens of different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
A new business is moving into the Forks Diner site. And it’s a familiar name.
The owners of a Nazareth auto-repair shop have bought the site of the former Forks Diner and plan to use it to open a second shop. Partners Dave Fiore and Sherief Elsamra purchased the property at 3315 Sullivan Trail for $650,000, according to Lehigh Financial Group, LLC, which arranged more than $1 million in funding for both the acquisition of the property and the work to convert the 5,000-square-foot space into a 6-bay auto repair shop.
Comments / 2