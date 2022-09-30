With the outer bands of Hurricane Ian dumping heavy rain and cooler winds upon the Garden State, we are all in need of warm, comforting pick-me-ups. This fall recipe for smoked butternut squash soup could be just the remedy to fend off the chills — and if you choose to infuse it with your favorite strain of weed, it could help relieve pain, anxiety or insomnia, too.

