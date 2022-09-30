ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Have you visited New Jersey’s most photographed locations?

One thing is certain: If you visit one of New Jersey’s most popular sites, you’re likely to snap a photo and capture a gem of a memory. Following are some of the more popular, photo-op-eligible destinations for you to add to the list:. Get a Peek of New...
Lifestyle
Government
NJ.com

N.J. legal weed: This cannabis-infused butternut squash soup can leave you cozy this fall.

With the outer bands of Hurricane Ian dumping heavy rain and cooler winds upon the Garden State, we are all in need of warm, comforting pick-me-ups. This fall recipe for smoked butternut squash soup could be just the remedy to fend off the chills — and if you choose to infuse it with your favorite strain of weed, it could help relieve pain, anxiety or insomnia, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
midjersey.news

October 3, 2022

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Shots rang out this afternoon at Homan and Hillcrest Avenue in front of Priori’s Delicatessen. Ewing Police did confirm that shots were fired and that no one was hit, but no other details were available at this time. Earlier this year on June 6, 2022,...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Cops ask for help locating a missing, endangered N.J. man

Police in Gloucester Township are looking for an endangered 63-year-old man who hasn’t been heard from by his family since Thursday. Duane Myers, of the Clementon section of the township, is believed to be in the Atlantic City area but is is considered endangered because he requires medication due to health issues, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday.
CLEMENTON, NJ
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops

- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
PRINCETON, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

New Jersey Halloween Lights Displays

A new trend has taken hold in New Jersey and since it only appears to be growing, now’s the time to tell you about New Jersey Halloween lights displays. If you love Christmas lights, you’ll love NJ Halloween light displays!. New Jersey Halloween Lights. We first became aware...
MUSIC
LehighValleyLive.com

A new business is moving into the Forks Diner site. And it’s a familiar name.

The owners of a Nazareth auto-repair shop have bought the site of the former Forks Diner and plan to use it to open a second shop. Partners Dave Fiore and Sherief Elsamra purchased the property at 3315 Sullivan Trail for $650,000, according to Lehigh Financial Group, LLC, which arranged more than $1 million in funding for both the acquisition of the property and the work to convert the 5,000-square-foot space into a 6-bay auto repair shop.
