Cooper Kupp has been considered a Safety Blanket for the LA Rams over the last number of years. Matthew Stafford developed chemistry immediately with Kupp. The two challenged the label of “best duo in the league” in their first season together. Kupp’s dominance over the league last year led to the nickname “Super Cooper”. To Rams fans, Kupp is a superhero with powers like we’ve never seen before. Only dropping 19 passes in his career, Cooper exceeds expectations when targeted.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO