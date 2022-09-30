ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 4

Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 4. Week 4 of the NFL season is officially underway. Through three weeks, there have been plenty of surprises in fantasy football leagues. Currently, Greg Dortch and Mack Hollins are top 20 fantasy wide receivers, while DK Metcalf and Adam Thielen have failed to crack the top 40.
The Spun

Bucs Have Made Decision On Cole Beasley For Sunday

With several wide receivers banged up at the moment, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elevated Cole Beasley to the main roster for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Beasley signed with the Buccaneers last week. He played nine snaps in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers,...
TAMPA, FL
MLive.com

Player props featuring Cooper Kupp for MNF between Rams vs. 49ers

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. All eyes are on the NFL on Monday nights, and there is a great matchup to finish off Week 4. The Los Angeles...
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4, 2022: Model says start Drake London, but sit Davante Adams

Playing the matchups is a proven Fantasy football strategy, and there are several to exploit this week. No teams have allowed more touchdowns to opposing receivers than the Falcons and Titans, who have allowed six apiece. Thus, opposing wideouts such as Amari Cooper, who faces Atlanta, and Michael Pittman Jr., who goes up against Tennessee, get boosts in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings thanks to defenses they can exploit.
Yardbarker

Super Cooper: Rams Safety Blanket

Cooper Kupp has been considered a Safety Blanket for the LA Rams over the last number of years. Matthew Stafford developed chemistry immediately with Kupp. The two challenged the label of “best duo in the league” in their first season together. Kupp’s dominance over the league last year led to the nickname “Super Cooper”. To Rams fans, Kupp is a superhero with powers like we’ve never seen before. Only dropping 19 passes in his career, Cooper exceeds expectations when targeted.
The Providence Journal

With rookie Bailey Zappe at QB, Patriots nearly upset Packers in overtime thriller

The odds were never going to be in the Patriots favor on Sunday. New England entered its contest against the Green Bay Packers as 9.5-point underdogs — and that felt fair. When the Patriots arrived at Lambeau Field on Sunday, they didn’t have starting quarterback Mac Jones (ankle), starting defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder), starting receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) and starting cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring) in their lineup.
GREEN BAY, WI
nbcsportsedge.com

DFS Building Blocks: Week 4 Fantasy Breakdown

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Quarterback. Chalk. Hurts...
ESPN

NFL Week 4 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips

The Week 4 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we've got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
