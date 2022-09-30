It sounds as though the next Beverly Hills Cop movie is starting to amass a cast that should be able to bring a lot of hype that will be tough to live up to, especially since it feels as though the story could have ended at part two and been just fine. But saner heads aren’t prevailing in Hollywood at this time if one takes a look at all the sequels, remakes, and reboots that people are thinking of as great cinema. With that in mind, though, adding Kevin Bacon to the cast doesn’t sound like a bad idea since he’s been on a roll over the years when it comes to the various movies and shows he’s been a part of. Of course, Bacon has been one of the favored actors of Hollywood for quite a few years now, even during the lulls when his career doesn’t appear to have been doing that well. How he’s going to fit in with the BHC crowd is interesting to think about, at least until one realizes it won’t be the entire crew that’s coming back.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO