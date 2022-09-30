Read full article on original website
Apparently We’re Getting a New “American Pie” Film
Evidently the hottest pop culture of the 2020s is going to look a lot like the pop culture of the late 1990s and early 2000s. September brought with it the news that a new Final Destination film had found its directors; as it turns out, there’s another franchise getting a new lease on life, and it might involve sex with pastries.
John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara Only Made ‘Rio Grande’ Under the Promise That They Could Make ‘The Quiet Man’
Actor John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara only agreed to star in the Western 'Rio Grande' in order to get funding for 'The Quiet Man.'
John Wayne Blamed His Final Movie’s Box Office Disappointment on ‘King Kong’
Actor John Wayne once blamed Paramount for incorrectly marketing 'The Shootist' and putting more effort into the 'King Kong' remake.
This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max
Clint Eastwood is one of the most dynamic actors and directors in the world of… The post This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max appeared first on Outsider.
thedigitalfix.com
Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut
The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
‘Blonde’ True Story: How Accurate Is the Netflix Marilyn Monroe Movie?
Blonde on Netflix—which opened in theaters earlier this month, and began streaming today—is a movie that hopes to build on, play with, and counteract the public perception of the real Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most famous movie stars in Hollywood history, it’s almost certain that Blonde viewers will have their own ideas about the actress going in.
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
'Blonde' Backlash: Critics Say Marilyn Monroe Netflix Film 'Revels in Her Victimization'
The long-awaited film adaption of Blonde by Joyce Carol Oates has finally been released and has been met with a slew of criticism from major film critics. The controversial NC-17 rated film hit Netflix Sept. 28 and stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. The film, directed by Andrew Dominik, tells a fictionalized story of Monroe navigating a grueling Hollywood experience. It's told in a provocative, surreal way to depict what Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortenson, might have been going through internally before her sudden death 60 years ago at age 36.
The Tragic Life and Death of Actress Natalie Wood
[Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to CBSNews.com, Yahoo! News, and Biography.com.]. She was glamorous, yet down-to-earth. In the public eye since she was a child, she was gone too soon at only 43 years old. But the circumstances surrounding her death to this day have not yet been clarified.
A Look Back at Some Christmas Movie Classics
They just don’t make ’em like they used to. Christmas movies, that is. Feature films for theatres. Motion pictures for the big screen. Television does a pretty good job with holiday editions of what used to be called “movies of the week.”
TVOvermind
Kevin Bacon in Beverly Hills Cop 4? Interesting
It sounds as though the next Beverly Hills Cop movie is starting to amass a cast that should be able to bring a lot of hype that will be tough to live up to, especially since it feels as though the story could have ended at part two and been just fine. But saner heads aren’t prevailing in Hollywood at this time if one takes a look at all the sequels, remakes, and reboots that people are thinking of as great cinema. With that in mind, though, adding Kevin Bacon to the cast doesn’t sound like a bad idea since he’s been on a roll over the years when it comes to the various movies and shows he’s been a part of. Of course, Bacon has been one of the favored actors of Hollywood for quite a few years now, even during the lulls when his career doesn’t appear to have been doing that well. How he’s going to fit in with the BHC crowd is interesting to think about, at least until one realizes it won’t be the entire crew that’s coming back.
Playing Marilyn Monroe was life-changing for Ana de Armas
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Andrew Dominik had been trying to make a movie about Marilyn Monroe for over a decade. The film wouldn’t be a biopic, but an experiential portrait delving into the psyche of Marilyn Monroe and Norma Jeane. It kept falling apart, but the New Zealand native couldn’t let it go. Then he found Ana de Armas, and, he said, the movie came alive.
Kevin Bacon: ‘I turned down dancing to Footloose dressed as an M&M. My wife doesn’t like it when food talks’
Since the 80s, I’ve owned a farm with miniature horses and alpacas. We recently got a couple of pigs, June and Jonny, who I adore, so I don’t eat bacon any more. I don’t want to eat things that I have, so I don’t eat dog, horse, goat or pig.
What Happened to the Original Cast of 'Hocus Pocus'
As the beloved Halloween cult classic returns to our screens, here's a look at what the cast has been up to since 1993.
Was Marilyn Monroe a Good Actor? Her Skills Have Been Debated
Pop culture icon, actress, and songstress Marilyn Monroe is best known for her roles in films such as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, How to Marry a Millionaire, Some Like It Hot, The Seven Year Itch, Bus Stop, The Prince and the Showgirl, and The Misfits. Article continues below advertisement. Typically, films...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Once Played the Creature in a Sci-Fi Classic Monster Movie
Before James Arness landed his lead role as Matt Dillon in 'Gunsmoke,' he starred as the creature in one of the most iconic sci-fi movies of all time.
Separating the Facts From the Fiction in Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Biopic, "Blonde"
"Blonde," the new movie starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, is more inspired by the legendary actor's story than it is a retelling of her life. However, there are parts that stick pretty closely to the facts we know about her. The film is an adaptation of Joyce Carol...
Catherine Called Birdy to Hocus Pocus 2: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Andrew Scott and Bella Ramsey star in Lena Dunham’s bracing look at life in medieval England, while the 90s cult classic gets the original Sanderson Sisters back together in time for Halloween
Ariana, Drake and More: Study Reveals Most Popular Baby Names Inspired by Music Stars
Naming a baby comes with a lot of pressure. However, it appears some new parents are getting a little help thanks to some of music's biggest stars. A study conducted by Confused revealed the most popular baby names for 2021 inspired by music artists. Names inspired by Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift and more all made the cut.
Are Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah Dating? Pop Star Spotted on Date Night With TV Host Amid His ‘Daily Show’ Exit
The talk show host and pop superstar spurred romance rumors when they were spotted out during a romantic dinner Wednesday (Sept. 28). According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the pair shared an intimate meal at a Jamaican restaurant called Miss Lily’s in Manhattan. Fellow diners at the restaurant...
