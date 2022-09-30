Read full article on original website
Related
Better Have Your Money: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Fam Sale is Back
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand rarely goes on sale, but Fenty’s famous Fam sale is back with must-have offers on top Beauty products. Almost everything on the site is on sale at 25% off, with beauty picks marked down at both FentyBeauty.com and FentySkin.com. No promo code required. The Friends & Family Sale runs from now through Monday, September 26, so stock up on your favorites before then. In addition to the discounts, Fenty shoppers can also get 50% off select items from the ‘The Real Dealz’ sale. Still looking for more? Shoppers can also get a free three-piece gift set...
I worked at Sephora for 4 years. Here are 10 beauty products I swear by for flawless makeup.
After working at the cosmetics retailer, items from brands like Glow Recipe, Fenty Beauty, and Milk Makeup have become my staples for a flawless look.
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated with more expert tips since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with prof...
I've been a makeup artist for 9 years. Here are 9 drugstore products that perform better than high-end items.
I've used and loved things like the Physicians Formula Butter bronzer, Maybelline Lifter glosses, and Milani Anti-Gravity mascara on my clients.
RELATED PEOPLE
2 Everyday Makeup Mistakes That Are Aging You, According To Professional Makeup Artists
While makeup has the power to conceal acne, emphasize your best features and help you develop your personal aesthetic and style, it could also inadvertently add years to your look if not used correctly. With that said, we reached out to professional makeup artists for two quick, go-to tips to keep in mind for a more youthful-looking, radiant feel overall. Read on for tips and suggestions from professional MUAs Mandie Brice and Mary Winkenwerder.
Dermatologists Say These 3 Products Are Not Worth Splurging on—But These 3 Are
Skincare can be a challenging category to navigate. Even as a beauty editor, I get overwhelmed trying to figure out what skincare products actually work and which premium beauty brands are really worth the money. There has never been so much choice when it comes to shopping for skincare. And while this can be a great thing, it can also make choosing—and finding—products that work for your own skin type and concerns quite tricky.
I’m a celebrity makeup artist – which anti-aging gadgets are actually worth the money, I’ve tried them all
A MAKEUP pro has revealed the anti-aging gadgets that she says really do help your skin look younger. The products, which all retail for over $150, may work for some people, but it is all dependent on their skin type. Jamie, known as jamiemakeup on TikTok, shared her opinion and...
Ciara Launches OAM Skincare
I spent the morning with Ciara to talk about her new skincare line OAM and here's what I learned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dr. Dennis Gross Reveals Why Vitamin C And Lactic Acid Make The Ultimate Skincare Combo – Exclusive
If you're tired of your dull skin and want it to glow, you might have heard that Vitamin C can help. Annie Chiu, M.D., a board-certified cosmetic and general dermatologist on faculty at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, told Self, "Vitamin C has a wide range of protective and anti-aging effects for the skin," which means it can do more than make you glow. However, according to Angela Lamb, board-certified dermatologist and director of Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Faculty Practice, Vitamin C comes in various concentrations and formulations that may irritate some people (per Self).
Do Color-Depositing Shampoos Really Work?
Most of us likely don't make it to the salon for a color refresh as often as recommended. Maybe you're slammed at work or just can't seem to find a sitter to take the kids for a few hours so you can revitalize your locks. You're reaching for a hat or disguising the fading color with an updo more often than you'd like. Sound familiar? Here's where color-depositing shampoo steps in.
Happi
Scalp Cleanser, Setting Powder and Peel-Off Nail Polish Appeal to Beauty Consumers: Spate
With Halloween one month away, beauty consumers are looking for a fuss-free way to remove nail polish, (especially for those who enjoy a sparkly new manicure at the start of each week.) According to NYC-based beauty trend analyzer Spate, peel-off polish is gaining traction in Google searches as consumers are seeking a less time-consuming way to remove the polish without the old cotton ball and bottle.
10 Best Men’s Skincare Brands This Year
This article was produced in partnership with Blu Atlas Men's skincare has gotten a lot of hype this past year—as it should. Men's skin and self-care are just as important as everyone else’s. That's why the best men's skincare brands of today are actually using ingredients and formulas catered to treating men's skin and not […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elle
With Ciara's New Brand OAM, Radiant Skin Is Just a One-Two Step Away
Of all the burning questions our minds have been inundated with this year (Who will date Pete next? Do I need curtain bangs?) perhaps the most common one asked is: Do we really need another celebrity beauty brand? It’s no secret we’ve hit peak celebrity beauty brand fatigue, with each release that enters the fold—seemingly every other week—eliciting constant eye rolls from consumers who are still trying to catch up to the last one. However, there’s a new celebrity brand from Ciara that might make you, dare I say it, 1, 2, step.
Happi
Johnson & Johnson’s Introduces Kenvue Portfolio of Consumer Brands and Shiseido Buys Gallinée
J&J spun-off its multi-billion-dollar consumer business. It was the most-viewed news on Happi.com last week. Now called Kenvue, the company includes brands such as Aveeno, Neutrogena, Listerine and Johnson’s Baby. The launch of Kenvue topped news that Shiseido’s acquired Gallinée, a leading skincare brand in the microbiome space.
Healthline
Brad Pitt’s New Skin Care Line Inspired by Wine: What Experts Think
Brad Pitt has launched a new genderless skin care line with ingredients, including grape seeds and botanicals, that promise to slow aging. Dermatologists feel more evidence behind the ingredients is needed before recommending it. Other graceful aging support ingredients, including retinol, have more robust data to support use. Brad Pitt...
New York Post
Meet LYMA, the luxury beauty laser worth investing in for your skin
Out of all the beauty tools on the market, a skin laser is something that’s a surefire splurge — a splurge you may have a ton of questions about. You may ask “How do I know if a beauty laser will work for me?” or “Is a beauty laser safe for my skin type?” These are all valid questions, especially if you’re going to drop a pretty penny on one of these services.
Comments / 0