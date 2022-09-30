ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi urgently recalls sauce with 'do not eat' warning to shoppers

Aldi has urgently recalled a table sauce warning customers not to eat it. Anyone who has bought the Bramwells Tartare Sauce can return it to the store for a full refund. The budget chain said it was recalling the sauce, which is generally served with fish, as it was incorrectly labelled. A safety warning issued by the Food Standards Agency said: "ALDI is recalling Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites which is not mentioned on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
TheSpoon

The Spoon Weekly: Coffee Balls, Insect-Powered Upcycling & More

Welcome to the Spoon newsletter, online edition. Subscribe to The Spoon to get it delivered straight to your inbox. SKS Is in Two Weeks! Check out our speakers, workshops, interactive sessions and more! We’ll also be having our exhibition and networking in a metaverse space built just for SKS! Multi-person tickets available.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Quality Street scraps colourful wrappers on its chocolates after 86 years

In a bid to become more environmentally friendly, Quality Street has scrapped colourful plastic wrappers on its chocolates after 86 years.This move comes ahead of the Christmas rush this year, with Nestlé confirming it plans on getting rid of the see-through packaging and foil.From now onwards, the chocolates will be wrapped in a duller form of waxed paper, which is recyclable.Speaking of this decision, chocolate historian Alex Hutchinson said: “It’s a huge deal. And it’s a bit sad.“Because when Harold Mackintosh originally launched Quality Street he specifically designed it to be an explosion of colour, different flavours, different shapes. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy