ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first

How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Lions confident CB Amani Oruwariye recovers after uncharacteristically sloppy game

ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye has had a rough go through the first three games of the season. The 26-year-old cornerback enters this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as Pro Football Focus’ worst-graded cornerback in the league through three weeks. Oruwariye was flagged a whopping six times against the Vikings, struggling to contain receivers Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn. The fourth-year cornerback was called for eighth penalties in 14 games last season. It’s worth noting Oruwariye has been limited to two games, missing the Week 2 tilt with a back injury. These showings come after Oruwariye had six picks in 14 games in 2021.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Oakland Press

Maakaron: Takeaways from Lions’ loss to Seahawks

The Detroit Lions were seeking to rebound after a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week with a victory at home over the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit opened the week as a significant betting favorite, but a disastrous performance at home in front of the home fans at Ford Field saw the team fall to 1-3 after a 48-45 loss to Seattle.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Ford Field#The Minnesota Vikings#The Detroit Free Press
numberfire.com

Detroit's D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) ruled out in Week 4

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) will not play in Week 4's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Swift will miss Sunday's contest after missing all of this week's practices with ankle and shoulder injuries. Expect Jamaal Williams to play a feature role versus a Seahawks' defense ranked 24th (22.7) in FanDuel points allowed to running backs per game this season.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 4 matchup vs. Seahawks

Who is on the Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 4?How you can watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks. The Detroit Lions Inactives List for their Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks has been released and the Lions are desperately going to need some players to step up if they are going to want to escape with a much-needed win.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw questionable for 49ers on Monday night

The 1-2 49ers host the 2-1 Rams on Monday night. A couple of key players in the middle of the defense are questionable for the game. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot) and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) are questionable for the NFC West showdown. Armstead missed the Week Three loss...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy