fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: 'The Ghanian Mané' set for sensational Anfield move

Liverpool are poised to land a player compared favourably with Sadio Mane, in a move that could rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's side. Liverpool are set to move for a Ghanian attacker compared to Sadio Mané. Mané left Anfield in the summer for Bayern Munich after winning two domestic trophies in...
Roy Keane unhappy with ‘disrespect’ Man Utd show to Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has accused the club of “showing disrespect” to Cristiano Ronaldo by leaving him sitting on the substitutes’ bench. The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar, who has started just one Premier League game this season, did not make it on to the pitch during Sunday’s 6-3 derby drubbing at Manchester City with manager Erik ten Hag later revealing he did not use him as a mark of respect.
Roy Keane bemoans ‘hugely embarrassing’ Manchester United performance

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has branded the club’s 6-3 derby defeat by Manchester City “hugely embarrassing”. Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden saw the reigning Premier League champions, who led 4-0 at the break, cruise to victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon and prompted a withering assessment from the Irishman.
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden hit hat-tricks as Man City rout Man Utd

The phenomenal Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks as Manchester City thrashed rivals Manchester United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland’s treble, remarkably his third in successive home Premier League games, took his tally since joining the champions in the summer to 17 in just 11 appearances in all competitions.
How derby defeat compares to Manchester United’s worst of Premier League era

Manchester City inflicted one of rivals United’s highest-scoring Premier League defeats with Sunday’s 6-3 stroll at the Etihad Stadium. A result featuring hat-tricks for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, and which could have been even more emphatic but for two meaningless late Anthony Martial consolations, was only the fourth time United have conceded six in a Premier League game and made City the first team to inflict that fate twice.
Derby domination and other things we learned in the Premier League this weekend

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden took centre-stage as the Manchester derby proved the highlight of the latest round of Premier League fixtures. The Norway international and England’s Foden both plundered hat-tricks as City romped to a 6-3 victory over United, while the bragging rights in north London ended up in Arsenal territory.
Manchester United lacked belief in derby thrashing – Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag blamed a lack of belief for Manchester United’s “hammering” in Sunday’s 6-3 derby day demolishment at Manchester City. Having bounced back from alarming defeats to Brighton and Brentford with four successive Premier League wins, the Red Devils were brought down to earth with a bump at the Etihad Stadium.
Jesse Marsch urges Leeds players not to fall foul of frustration

Jesse Marsch has urged his players not to become frustrated by the opposition’s time-wasting tactics when they visit Elland Road. Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard admitted after Sunday’s goalless Premier League draw that his side had deliberately tried to slow the game down in a bid to counter Leeds’ high-tempo style.
Ranked! The highest-scoring Premier League Manchester derbies

Where does this result rank on the list of highest-scoring Manchester derbies in the Premier League, though?. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes,...
A closer look at Manchester derbies to remember

Manchester City ran riot against rivals Manchester United with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scoring hat-tricks as the Red Devils were beaten 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium. Here the PA news agency takes a look at some other classic Premier League era Manchester derby clashes.
Comparing Cristiano Ronaldo’s first and second spells at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s unhappy season at Manchester United continued as he remained on the bench throughout defeat to Manchester City, prompting former captain Roy Keane to accuse the club of disrespect. The Portugal great remained a Manchester United player following a summer of speculation around his future but has started...
Quiz! Can you name every player to score in the last 10 nine-goal Premier League games?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Jesse Marsch frustrated as Leeds are held by Aston Villa

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch refused to discuss referee Stuart Attwell’s display after his 10-man side held on to draw 0-0 with Aston Villa in the Premier League. Marsch, watching from the stands due to a touchline ban, had no complaints about Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra’s controversial second-half dismissal for failing to retreat from a free-kick.
