ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first

How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Ann Arbor News

Lions confident CB Amani Oruwariye recovers after uncharacteristically sloppy game

ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye has had a rough go through the first three games of the season. The 26-year-old cornerback enters this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as Pro Football Focus’ worst-graded cornerback in the league through three weeks. Oruwariye was flagged a whopping six times against the Vikings, struggling to contain receivers Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn. The fourth-year cornerback was called for eighth penalties in 14 games last season. It’s worth noting Oruwariye has been limited to two games, missing the Week 2 tilt with a back injury. These showings come after Oruwariye had six picks in 14 games in 2021.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Game Day#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Minnesota Vikings
Yardbarker

Lions' Defense Has No Answers, Special Teams Saving Grace

The Detroit Lions' defense simply did not have enough answers in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks. After winning the coin toss, Detroit likely made the incorrect call to put its subpar defense out on the field to start the game. Seattle simply marched down the field on an...
DETROIT, MI
College Football HQ

Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

Monday Night Football looks a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN brought on former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

Lions rule out another receiver, DJ Chark, in flurry of late roster moves

DETROIT -- With Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift already ruled against Seattle, DJ Chark was needed more than ever. Now he’s out, too. The Lions have scratched their star free agent because of an ankle injury he suffered last week in Minnesota. He missed practice on Thursday, but that was precautionary more than anything because Chark had surgery on that ankle last year, limiting him to just four games.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

the Hobbled Lions Show no Quit in Loss to the Seattle Seahawks

On Sunday, October 2, the Detroit Lions returned to Ford Field for their week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The Lions entered the matchup as the universal favorite it seemed, as almost every major outlet predicted the team to win. Positivity surrounding the Lions continued in the betting world too, as they opened as a -6.5 point favorite. This being the first time the team was favored by a touchdown since week one of the 2018 season. Quickly, those odds fell to -3.5 points, as more and more Lions fell to the injury bug. Missing star-players D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jonah Jackson, Tracy Walker and DJ Chark, the Lions needed their depth to step up. Unfortunately, the team played a roller coaster of a game, losing 48 to 45.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy