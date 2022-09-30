Read full article on original website
DETROIT -- The Lions were on the verge of getting smoked. Then Jamaal Williams ran for two touchdowns in about 8 minutes, trimming the deficit to just eight points. Once the defense answered with a rare third-down stop on the ensuing drive, it seemed Detroit was about to get the ball back while down by just one score.
Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first
How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
Aaron Glenn is getting destroyed by Detroit Lions fans on Twitter
What are the fans tweeting about Aaron Glenn on Twitter?Dan Campbell says he was scared about losing Aaron Glenn. Things are not going well for the Detroit Lions defense and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn‘s honeymoon period may have come to an end. Entering the fourth quarter, the Lions had...
DK Metcalf explains why he was carted off to the bathroom at Ford Field
Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off to the locker room in the fourth quarter of his team’s wild road win over the Lions. Metcalf didn’t suffer an injury but was simply being escorted to the bathroom. After it was all over, Metcalf told reporters he had...
Detroit Pistons head coach says ex-Michigan player is one of team’s smartest players
DETROIT -- Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey made one thing clear after Friday’s practice: the productive players will be rewarded with playing time.
Detroit Lions replacement kicker Dominik Eberle misses 2 extra points in first half Sunday
Entering Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions needed a placekicker to fill in for Austin Seibert. After Sunday's game, they'll probably still need a kicker. The Lions trailed at halftime, 24-15, in part because of two important special teams plays. But the deficit was nine in part...
Lions confident CB Amani Oruwariye recovers after uncharacteristically sloppy game
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye has had a rough go through the first three games of the season. The 26-year-old cornerback enters this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as Pro Football Focus’ worst-graded cornerback in the league through three weeks. Oruwariye was flagged a whopping six times against the Vikings, struggling to contain receivers Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn. The fourth-year cornerback was called for eighth penalties in 14 games last season. It’s worth noting Oruwariye has been limited to two games, missing the Week 2 tilt with a back injury. These showings come after Oruwariye had six picks in 14 games in 2021.
Aaron Glenn's head-coaching star fading fast as Detroit Lions' defense struggles
Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at Ford Field. Three up. TE T.J. Hockenson: The forgotten man in the Lions’ offense the first three games, Hockenson...
Lions' Defense Has No Answers, Special Teams Saving Grace
The Detroit Lions' defense simply did not have enough answers in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks. After winning the coin toss, Detroit likely made the incorrect call to put its subpar defense out on the field to start the game. Seattle simply marched down the field on an...
The Detroit Lions on pace to have one of the most prolific offenses (and worst defenses) in NFL history
Detroit Lions set a record, but was it a good one?Detroit Lions on record-setting pace. We knew the Detroit Lions‘ offense was good and we knew their defense was bad. But what if we told you the Lions set a record on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks?. Well, that...
Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season
Monday Night Football looks a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN brought on former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
NFL・
DK Metcalf Carted Off Field For Completely Unexpected Reason
The Seattle Seahawks receiver summed up the emergency in one hellacious tweet.
Detroit Lions fall to Seattle Seahawks at home 48-45 – Game Recap
Game Recap: Detroit Lions Defensive Play Comes Up WAY ShortGame Recap: Detroit Lions execute on Offense despite injuriesFinal Thoughts: Looking ahead as the Detroit Lions take on the Patriots. The banged-up Detroit Lions welcomed the rebuilding Seattle Seahawks to Ford Field today. The Lions entered the game without stars Amon-Ra...
Dan Campbell says coaching change will be considered following loss to Seahawks
What did Dan Campbell say about a potential coaching change?Up next for the Detroit Lions. On Sunday, Dan Campbell hoped his Detroit Lions would get back on track when they took on the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. Instead, the Lions’ defense was absolutely abysmal as they gave up a...
Dominik Eberle has ‘no excuses’ for horrific debut with Detroit Lions
What did Dominik Eberle say following his horrific performance?The Detroit Lions will be hoping to get Austin Seibert back. When Detroit Lions kicker Dominik Eberle went to bed on Saturday night, you can bet he did his best to visualize himself kicking the game-winning field goal on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Lions rule out another receiver, DJ Chark, in flurry of late roster moves
DETROIT -- With Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift already ruled against Seattle, DJ Chark was needed more than ever. Now he’s out, too. The Lions have scratched their star free agent because of an ankle injury he suffered last week in Minnesota. He missed practice on Thursday, but that was precautionary more than anything because Chark had surgery on that ankle last year, limiting him to just four games.
Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report: 4 starters listed as OUT
Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions Week 4 injury report was released for their upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. After losing a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, the Lions will look to get back into the win column this coming Sunday when they host the Seahawks at Ford Field.
the Hobbled Lions Show no Quit in Loss to the Seattle Seahawks
On Sunday, October 2, the Detroit Lions returned to Ford Field for their week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The Lions entered the matchup as the universal favorite it seemed, as almost every major outlet predicted the team to win. Positivity surrounding the Lions continued in the betting world too, as they opened as a -6.5 point favorite. This being the first time the team was favored by a touchdown since week one of the 2018 season. Quickly, those odds fell to -3.5 points, as more and more Lions fell to the injury bug. Missing star-players D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jonah Jackson, Tracy Walker and DJ Chark, the Lions needed their depth to step up. Unfortunately, the team played a roller coaster of a game, losing 48 to 45.
