Yakima Herald Republic
Indian boarding school buildings at Fort Simcoe State Park no longer standing
Though the day-use property at Fort Simcoe is operated as a state park, the state doesn’t own the site. The land was granted to state parks in 1956 by the Yakama Nation as a 99-year lease for preservation as a historic monument, according to information online. It was established...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews from Kennewick and Benton County on scene of a fire near S Olympia and SR 397
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire. Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of...
Pendleton builds new east-end water reservoir, boosting station
PENDLETON — Pendleton is building a new 2 million gallon water reservoir near the airport to replace two World War II era water tanks. Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said the new reservoir would be a big benefit to anyone west of Highway 37. “We’re replacing those two...
DEQ fines Lamb Weston in Hermiston $127,000 for nitrogen pollution
A Lamb Weston potato plant in Boardman at the Port of Morrow. The company is facing a fine for unpermitted nitrogen discharges over a contaminated aquifer at its Hermiston plant nearby. (Kathy Aney/Oregon Capital Chronicle) A Lamb Weston plant in Hermiston allowed hundreds of tons of excess nitrogen to be...
Crash in Jackson County kills Pendleton man
JACKSON COUNTY — A Pendleton man died Friday, Sept. 30, in Jackson County when a car collided with the motorcycle he was driving. Oregon State Police reported the deadly wreck occurred at about 5:32 p.m. on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, was driving a Ford F150 pickup and pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP: Pendleton motorcyclist killed in Jackson County
On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 5:32 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small, 36, of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small, 32, of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
opb.org
State sends millions to Eastern Oregon to deal with storm damage, pollution
Whether it was floods, tainted drinking water or a severe hailstorm, the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board recently approved millions of dollars to address the Eastern Oregon environmental crises of months past. A joint body of House and Senate members who meet between legislative sessions to approve emergency funding, the...
nbcrightnow.com
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Welcome Trooper Atkinson home
News release from the Walla Walla Police Department. On September 22, 2022, near the area of Poplar and Gesa Bank, State Trooper Dean Atkinson was ambushed by an individual and shot multiple times. Trooper Atkinson had the strength, and fortitude, to drive himself to the hospital after sustaining multiple gunshots to his face and head.
Update | Driver who died after she hit a guardrail near Prosser is identified
Part of I-82 was closed for three hours.
WSP trooper shot in the line of duty to be greeted with parade as he returns home to Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., 27, returned home on Sunday after he was shot in the face in the line of duty just over a week ago. Atkinson, a five-year veteran of the WSP and a Walla Walla native, drove himself to the hospital on Sept. 22 after he was rammed by a car, then shot multiple times.
Bracher Farms holds Blue Mountain FFA Soil Judging Competition
HERMISTON — There is more to the makeup of soil than meets the eye, as students from across Umatilla and Morrow counties found out this week. The Blue Mountain FFA District Soil Judging Competition was Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Bracher Farms’ new shop near Cold Springs Reservoir east of Hermiston. More than 130 high school students from nine local school districts participated.
Bomb squad en route to Walla Walla Police Department over mysterious package
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — If you were planning on visiting the Walla Walla Police Department on Friday morning, you’ll have to adjust your plans. The entire department was shut down around 8:00 a.m. due to a mysterious package. According to a notice from the Walla Walla Police Department PIO, the package was located at the front of the facility’s public...
Oregon renames Camp Umatilla in honor of Maj. Gen. Raymond F. Rees of Helix
HERMISTON — Camp Umatilla, with its Oregon Army National Guard regional infantry training center west of Hermiston, now has a new name: The Raymond F. Rees Training Center. The Oregon Military Department at a ceremony Thursday, Sept. 29, renamed the center in honor of Maj. Gen. Raymond F. “Fred” Rees of Helix. It was Rees’ 78th birthday.
Perennial Wind Chaser Station a no-go
HERMISTON — Perennial Power Holdings Inc.’s efforts to build a 415-megawatt natural gas power plant near the Columbia River near Hermiston have come to an end. The Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council on Tuesday, Sept. 27, terminated the company’s site certificate, a move Perennial Power sought for the Perennial Wind Chaser Station.
Tri-Cities has more mental health services than ever. Then why are so many in crisis?
What to do when you or someone you love is in crisis.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Crash involving Milton-Freewater ambulance closes northbound state Route 125 Thursday evening
Reporter covering agriculture, Walla Walla city and county government, and other topics. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
nbcrightnow.com
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
3 lives saved. These ordinary Tri-Cities workers jumped in to help during emergencies
“No one wakes up in the morning thinking, ‘Today’s the day I will save a life.’”
Suspicious Package Shuts Down Walla Walla Police Station on Friday
The Walla Walla Police Station was shut down after a suspicious package was found in the lobby. Police Officers discovered the package Friday at about 8 am. The Richland Police Department Bomb Squad was called out to assist with the investigation. Upon arrival at the Walla Walla Police Station, the...
