Stanfield, OR

Crash in Jackson County kills Pendleton man

Crash in Jackson County kills Pendleton man

JACKSON COUNTY — A Pendleton man died Friday, Sept. 30, in Jackson County when a car collided with the motorcycle he was driving. Oregon State Police reported the deadly wreck occurred at about 5:32 p.m. on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, was driving a Ford F150 pickup and pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam's Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
OSP: Pendleton motorcyclist killed in Jackson County

OSP: Pendleton motorcyclist killed in Jackson County

On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 5:32 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam's Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small, 36, of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small, 32, of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
State sends millions to Eastern Oregon to deal with storm damage, pollution

Whether it was floods, tainted drinking water or a severe hailstorm, the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board recently approved millions of dollars to address the Eastern Oregon environmental crises of months past. A joint body of House and Senate members who meet between legislative sessions to approve emergency funding, the...
OREGON STATE
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KENNEWICK, WA
Welcome Trooper Atkinson home

News release from the Walla Walla Police Department. On September 22, 2022, near the area of Poplar and Gesa Bank, State Trooper Dean Atkinson was ambushed by an individual and shot multiple times. Trooper Atkinson had the strength, and fortitude, to drive himself to the hospital after sustaining multiple gunshots to his face and head.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Bracher Farms holds Blue Mountain FFA Soil Judging Competition

HERMISTON — There is more to the makeup of soil than meets the eye, as students from across Umatilla and Morrow counties found out this week. The Blue Mountain FFA District Soil Judging Competition was Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Bracher Farms’ new shop near Cold Springs Reservoir east of Hermiston. More than 130 high school students from nine local school districts participated.
HERMISTON, OR
Bomb squad en route to Walla Walla Police Department over mysterious package

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — If you were planning on visiting the Walla Walla Police Department on Friday morning, you’ll have to adjust your plans. The entire department was shut down around 8:00 a.m. due to a mysterious package. According to a notice from the Walla Walla Police Department PIO, the package was located at the front of the facility’s public...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Perennial Wind Chaser Station a no-go

HERMISTON — Perennial Power Holdings Inc.’s efforts to build a 415-megawatt natural gas power plant near the Columbia River near Hermiston have come to an end. The Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council on Tuesday, Sept. 27, terminated the company’s site certificate, a move Perennial Power sought for the Perennial Wind Chaser Station.
HERMISTON, OR
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
PASCO, WA
