Fatherly

These Maps Show You Exactly When To Catch Peak Fall Foliage In Your State

While the days are getting shorter, and the evenings are getting cooler, it’s hard to be mad that autumn is just around the corner. It’s the season of sweaters, chili, snuggles, and, if it’s to your taste, pumpkin spice. Most importantly, it marks the return of leaf peeping. If that’s your thing, there’s a map to show you when the best time to soak in the fall changes the trees in your state.
The Independent

Canadian residents asked to remove all fruit trees from gardens

Residents in the Jasper national park townsite in Canada have been urged by park rangers to remove fruit trees from their properties as they attract black bears. “The continuous presence of bears in the Jasper townsite, often in residential yards just metres from people, is an unacceptable safety risk for visitors and residents,” Parks Canada said in a statement. “Bears living in constant proximity to people and residences have an increased likelihood of gaining access to human food or garbage, and of accidental aggressive physical encounters.”Apple and cherry trees not native to the area, in addition to bushes growing...
Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
CBS Boston

Fall foliage search begins in New England: Where to go this weekend

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Is there any season better than fall in New England?  For my money, there is no place in the country I would rather be in September and October than right here. The apples, the pumpkins, the crisp air, and deep blue skies...I could go on and on!Perhaps what we are best known for though is our changing foliage. The yearly parade of color that rolls south out of the Whites and Greens and eventually down through the Cape is truly a sight to behold and really never gets old. I love...
territorysupply.com

Fall Foliage 101: Why Do Leaves Change Colors in the Fall?

Did you know that leaves don’t change color in the fall but, in fact, have had the color there all along?. Fall is likely a favorite season for most outdoor enthusiasts. In the majority of the United States, the arrival of autumn means there are minimal bugs, lower humidity, and stable weather patterns. Whether you are in the Upper Midwest, the Rocky Mountains, New England, Tennessee, or the Pacific Northwest, there are some great spots to view the fall foliage.
The Guardian

Pumpkins sprawl amid the ghosts of summer’s beans and peas

October: the return of the winter constellations, the end of summertime. Our gardening and nights now drawing in. A time to gather seed. A month to dig – or not, depending on your gardening style. We will turn over some of this year’s ‘new’ soil. See how it’s changed over summer. We’ll give the plot a rough tidy. Like my mum’s homemade haircuts. How we dreaded them.
TheConversationAU

Magpies, curlews, peregrine falcons: how birds adapt to our cities, bringing wonder, joy and conflict

For all the vastness of our Outback and bush, most Australians live in urban areas. In cities, we live within an orderly landscape, moulded and manufactured by us to suit our needs. But other species also live in this modified environment. Review: Curlews on Vulture Street: cities, birds, people & me – Darryl Jones (NewSouth) In many cases, this cohabitation is peaceful, benign or even mutually beneficial. Part of Darryl Jones’ Curlews on Vulture Street: cities, birds, people & me documents the surprising variety of bird life in our cities and towns. Many of these birds are native species, finding...
Santa Clarita Radio

Animals You Can Hunt At Night

The struggle for survival in the wild has led to the fact that in the process of evolution, some animals have changed their daytime lifestyle to nocturnal. This allowed them to preserve the population and fulfill their mission. For hunters, this whole process has become a real gift. They got the opportunity to hunt not only during the day, but also after sunset. The second option is especially interesting and gives a lot of positive emotions to each participant of the event.
The Guardian

Country diary 1922: how to frustrate invasive winter moths

People with pear, plum, apple, or cherry trees will do well to “grease-band” the main trunk of their trees now without delay. This is done to prevent the females of the winter moth from crawling up, when they have emerged from the cocoon, and laying eggs in the leaf and flower buds, to their great injury in spring. The life history of the winter moth is as follows: the green caterpillars (commonly called “loopers” because of their method of progression) hatch out in spring and feed on the young leaves and flowers, weaving their web around them. They pass down into the soil during early summer and pupate there. The females are wingless and emerging in October, can get into the trees only by crawling up. That is the moment to catch them and frustrate their designs. Bands of grease-proof papers about eight inches wide should be smeared with “tangle-foot” or some such sticky substance and then tied round the main stems of the trees a foot or two up. These bands should not be removed till the end of March.
