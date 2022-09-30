ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic: Texas got the rebound it needed against WVU

The Texas Longhorns put one in the win column for conference play against the West Virginia Mountaineers, avoiding a disastrous start to conference play and keeping their hopes alive for a Big 12 Championship game berth. Hudson Card once again played winning football, finding Xavier Worthy and Ja’Tavion Sanders for...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorns Daily News: Texas hosted three top QB recruits over the weekend

The Texas Longhorns pulled ahead in their win total after closing it out versus the West Virginia Mountaineers over the weekend. There to see it happen were three potential future Longhorns, all of whom are quarterbacks, including 2025 Keller Central QB Kelden Ryan, 2025 San Antonio Johnson QB Ty Hawkins and 2026 Carrollton (GA) QB Julian Lewis.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Winning is Hard Podcast: Card leads the Longhorns past West Virginia

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns bounced back with a much-needed against West Virginia last Saturday and the Winning is Hard podcast is here to recap it. Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker touch on the player-only meeting following Texas’ overtime loss to Texas Tech and how it aided the team ahead of West Virginia. Plus, the complementary football shown by the Horns offense and defense (3:00) but the worrisome scoring drives by West Virginia and if there’s cause for concern (8:00).
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Austin, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Inside the Numbers: Key contributors finding their roles for Texas

The Texas Longhorns were in need of a “get right” game and managed to be in control from wire-to-wire against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday in the 38-20 victory, both avoiding back-to-back losses and keeping themselves alive in the conference race. From rediscovering a weapon on offense...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Kickoff time set for Texas vs. Iowa State

The Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for the Oct. 15 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as set for 11:00 a.m. Central. Either ABC or ESPN2 will air the game with a network designation determined after the game...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Sunday Armchair QB: Texas vs. West Virginia Edition

Following last week’s blunder in Lubbock, the Texas Longhorns returned home to a welcomed match up against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. On paper, the Horns entered Saturday’s contest as considerable favorites, but despite the confidence coming out of Las Vegas, there were clouds...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

The Texas Longhorns are facing yet another critical moment as they head to the Cotton Bowl to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the annual Red River Rivalry game. Texas is 1-1 in conference play after avoiding another full meltdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. In Week 3 of conference play, teams will begin to stratify themselves in the conference as they begin to jockey for position in the conference title race. With a win, the Longhorns both keep themselves in the upper stratification of the conference but have a chance to hand the Sooners their third consecutive loss in the process.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Texas Longhorns#American Football#College Football#Utsa
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas is a 6-point favorite over Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns are six-point favorites over the Oklahoma Sooners, according to DraftKings*, heading into Saturday’s grudge match at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Central on ABC. After the Longhorns fell 55-48 last season, the Texas lead in the all-time series is at 62-50-5...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy