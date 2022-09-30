Read full article on original website
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic: Texas got the rebound it needed against WVU
The Texas Longhorns put one in the win column for conference play against the West Virginia Mountaineers, avoiding a disastrous start to conference play and keeping their hopes alive for a Big 12 Championship game berth. Hudson Card once again played winning football, finding Xavier Worthy and Ja’Tavion Sanders for...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Who’s under center for Texas versus Oklahoma? Good question.
Another week, and another question about who will start at quarterback for the Texas Longhorns when they travel to Dallas to take on the equally shaky Oklahoma Sooners. “We’ll see how the week goes,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said, per 27Sports. WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas hosted three top QB recruits over the weekend
The Texas Longhorns pulled ahead in their win total after closing it out versus the West Virginia Mountaineers over the weekend. There to see it happen were three potential future Longhorns, all of whom are quarterbacks, including 2025 Keller Central QB Kelden Ryan, 2025 San Antonio Johnson QB Ty Hawkins and 2026 Carrollton (GA) QB Julian Lewis.
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Card leads the Longhorns past West Virginia
Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns bounced back with a much-needed against West Virginia last Saturday and the Winning is Hard podcast is here to recap it. Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker touch on the player-only meeting following Texas’ overtime loss to Texas Tech and how it aided the team ahead of West Virginia. Plus, the complementary football shown by the Horns offense and defense (3:00) but the worrisome scoring drives by West Virginia and if there’s cause for concern (8:00).
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Key contributors finding their roles for Texas
The Texas Longhorns were in need of a “get right” game and managed to be in control from wire-to-wire against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday in the 38-20 victory, both avoiding back-to-back losses and keeping themselves alive in the conference race. From rediscovering a weapon on offense...
Burnt Orange Nation
Kickoff time set for Texas vs. Iowa State
The Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for the Oct. 15 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as set for 11:00 a.m. Central. Either ABC or ESPN2 will air the game with a network designation determined after the game...
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: Texas vs. West Virginia Edition
Following last week’s blunder in Lubbock, the Texas Longhorns returned home to a welcomed match up against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. On paper, the Horns entered Saturday’s contest as considerable favorites, but despite the confidence coming out of Las Vegas, there were clouds...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference
The Texas Longhorns are facing yet another critical moment as they head to the Cotton Bowl to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the annual Red River Rivalry game. Texas is 1-1 in conference play after avoiding another full meltdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. In Week 3 of conference play, teams will begin to stratify themselves in the conference as they begin to jockey for position in the conference title race. With a win, the Longhorns both keep themselves in the upper stratification of the conference but have a chance to hand the Sooners their third consecutive loss in the process.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas is a 6-point favorite over Oklahoma
The Texas Longhorns are six-point favorites over the Oklahoma Sooners, according to DraftKings*, heading into Saturday’s grudge match at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Central on ABC. After the Longhorns fell 55-48 last season, the Texas lead in the all-time series is at 62-50-5...
