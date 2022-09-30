ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Putin's Nord Stream Gamble Backfires as Russia Losing Energy War

By Jack Dutton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

President Vladimir Putin's gamble on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which delivers gas from Russia to Western Europe, has backfired as Russia "is losing the energy war," analysts have told Newsweek.

Nord Stream 1 is the biggest pipeline transporting natural gas between Russia and Europe and stretches some 745 miles under the Baltic Sea from Vyborg, 80 miles northwest of St. Petersburg, to the northeastern coast of Germany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAdJv_0iGrs0wJ00
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Moscow-appointed heads of four Ukrainian regions, partially occupied by Russia, at the Grand Kremlin Palace on September 30, 2022, in Moscow, Russia. The leader's gamble on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has backfired as Russia “is losing the energy war," analysts have told Newsweek. Getty

On Monday, drops in pressure by the operators of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, funded and constructed by the Russian government, were first detected. It was confirmed that both pipelines were damaged and, on Friday, it was revealed that there were four leaks.

Sabotage has been widely expected to be the cause of the leaks, and a British defense source told Sky News on Friday that underwater explosives were likely used. Russia has denied causing the damage.

Neither pipeline was in operation at the time, after Gazprom, the state-owned company that operates the pipeline, stopped running Nord Stream 1 on August 19, citing maintenance issues. In July, the pipeline had been shut down for annual repairs. The Nord Stream 2 project was scuppered by Western sanctions.

Simone Tagliapietra, senior fellow at Bruegel and energy professor at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore and at The Johns Hopkins University - School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) Europe, told Newsweek that it is too early to understand the entirety of the damage of the pipeline.

"In any case, the pipeline was already not sending – since August – any gas to Germany, and we all expected it would not be resumed anytime soon," Tagliapietra said.

"Europe in general and Germany in particular have been preparing for winter without Russian gas. And we are ready for it. European gas storages are already 85 percent full, and high prices are pushing demand lower.

"As such, we should be able to get to the end of the winter without major problems. Putin is losing his energy war against Europe."

Kateryna Filippenko, principal analyst, global gas markets at Wood Mackenzie, says that it is hard to imagine the restart of flows through Nord Stream.

"Russia is still flowing gas through Ukraine and Turkey, but the volumes are small – Europe is getting more gas from each of the LNG [liquified national gas]-exporting countries, Norway and Algeria, now than it does from Russia," she told Newsweek.

"Overall materiality of Russian gas has been decreasing rapidly, and so has been their impact on the overall balance. Moreover, the market is already pricing in Russian gas disruptions to some degree – prices have been softening since early-September," Fillippenko added.

"We believe the market has adapted through record-high LNG imports, increased non-Russian piped flows and demand reduction. And given Europe managed to fill gas storage to a healthy level ahead of winter, the region is well placed to go through the winter without Nord Stream, albeit prices will have to remain high to ensure appropriate LNG imports."

Fillippenko said that, if weather remains "normal" through winter, even a complete halt of Russian flows – through remaining routes of Ukraine and Turkey – will not completely deplete European gas storage this winter, but it will impede Europe's ability to refill the storage ahead of subsequent winter.

"A much-more acute risk for this year is the risk of extremely cold weather across the Northern Hemisphere – if the weather is extremely cold across Europe and Asia, storage levels in Europe are likely to deplete by the end of winter, requiring further demand reduction," Fillippenko said.

"Meeting European Union target of 15 percent demand reduction or even above will become key. Prices will inevitably remain high and volatile if further Russian gas is disrupted and/or we have extremely cold weather."

Henning Gloystein, director, Energy, Climate & Resources at Eurasia Group, said that, at the very least, Nord Stream will be unavailable for the coming winter.

"Given the extent of the damage and the total lack of cooperation by Russia (plus the onset of winter), offshore repair work is currently out of the question," Gloystein told Newsweek.

"The massive rupture – which some early estimates put at several kilometers in length - probably also means that Nord Stream 1 is irreparable as the seawater that has flown inside the lines quickly causes corrosion."

Gloystein said that Germany, Europe's largest economy and the country where Nord Stream ends, started to make all future gas-supply calculations assuming zero supply through the pipeline around May.

This has led to a large increase in coal-fired power generation, including using previously mothballed facilities, a surge in shipped LNG imports via the Netherlands and Belgium and soon through the first two German LNG-import terminals, as well as maximizing pipeline imports from Norway.

Gloystein added that Germany has put ambitious power- and gas-saving targets in place for industry and households, which has also meant it is less reliant on Russian gas.

"Industrial gas consumption in Germany is already around 20 percent below business as usual, thanks to efficiency efforts, but also because of some shutdowns that have contributed to the recessionary outlook for Germany over the winter," Gloystein said.

"We currently give Germany a roughly 60 percent chance to get through winter without severe rationing, even without any Nord Stream 1 gas, though of course that still means there's a significant risk of critical winter energy shortages, which could happen if the winter is unusually long and cold and/or there are unplanned other supply outages (e.g. of U.S. LNG or Norwegian pipeline supply)."

Comments / 48

ch
4d ago

Potemkin putin has already lost the war.. his threats of nuclear weapons are just as hollow as his threats of a "massive army" . Putin has placed a enormous debt on Russia to repay for all the destruction and death putin caused, and justice demands that payment be made with interest. The only real questions left is how much Ukrainian terrorism will force this debt to be paid and how long Russia will take to pay back this debt. The sanction s against Russia can not be lifted till the Ukraine recieves justice, and Putin faces trial in the Hague for war crimes.

Reply(1)
18
Gordon Smiley
4d ago

They say it wasn't being used but it was fully charged with natural gas just waiting to be sold. If it lost pressure that means it was full. It's going to be the largest natural gas leak in history I'm sure.

Reply(1)
5
Richard Vallauri
4d ago

🤔🤨 So Russia BLOWS up future generated TRILLIONS in Profits by blowing up they're easiest way to do it?🙄🙄 Sure Scooter Tell Us More 👉👍

Reply
11
Related
Newsweek

Putin Has 'Nothing Left to Maneuver' in Ukraine as Russia Flees Lyman: Gen.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is running out of options in his prolonged invasion of Ukraine, according to retired U.S. Army General Mark Hertling. Hertling, who served as Commanding General for the U.S. Army Europe from 2011 to 2012, appeared on CNN on Saturday to discuss the latest happenings in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Despite recent shows of strength and Putin's attempt to declare annexation of four territories, the Russian army recently faced a major new setback as Ukrainian forces recaptured Lyman, a city in the breakaway Donetsk region, on Saturday.
POLITICS
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
POLITICS
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Newsweek

Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
POTUS
The Conversation U.S.

Why is Russia sending oil and gas workers to fight in Ukraine? It may signal more energy cutoffs ahead

Russia’s effort to conscript 300,000 reservists to counter Ukraine’s military advances in Kharkiv has drawn a lot of attention from military and political analysts. But there’s also a potential energy angle. In its call for reservists, Russia’s leadership specifically targeted oil and gas workers for the draft. One might assume that energy workers, who provide fuel and export revenue that Russia desperately needs, are too valuable to the war effort to be conscripted. But this surprising move follows escalating energy conflicts between Russia and Europe. The explosions in September 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Gazprom#Natural Gas#Ukraine War Politics#The Nord Stream 1#Vyborg#Russian#British#Sky News#The Nord Stream 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Newsweek

Putin's Days Are 'Numbered' After Granting Snowden Citizenship: Graham

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes Russian President Vladimir Putin's days are numbered after granting citizenship to U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden, who went on the run after leaking highly classified information from the National Security Agency detailing its surveillance of U.S. citizens. In a Tweet Monday morning, Graham mocked...
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Russian Hypersonic Missile May Have Accidentally Struck Russia

Social media users have speculated that an object that crashed in a Russian city around 220 miles from the Ukrainian border may have been a stray Russian hypersonic missile. The incident took place in the Turkmen district of the Stavropol region on Wednesday according to the Ukrainian military center, which said that when emergency responders tried to control the flames, an explosion took place on the ground, injuring six people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
POLITICS
The Independent

Japan summons Russian ambassador after its diplomat is ‘brutally interrogated’ in Moscow

Japan has demanded an apology from Russia after its diplomat was blindfolded and physically restrained during an interrogation and accused of being a spy, deepening a diplomatic row between the two countries.Tatsunori Motoki, who worked at the Japanese consulate general, was detained in Vladivostok in Russia’s far east on allegations that he obtained classified information about Russia, the foreign ministry in Moscow said.On Monday, Russia‘s foreign ministry notified Japan‘s embassy in Moscow that the official had been declared “persona non grata”, or an undesirable person, on grounds that he conducted illegal espionage activity, and ordered him to leave the country...
POLITICS
insideedition.com

Putin Ally Drowns in Latest Mysterious Death of Russian Tycoons

A top energy executive has toppled off a speeding boat, becoming the latest Russian tycoon to die under strange and mysterious circumstances, according to local reports. Ivan Pechorin, 39, was the managing director of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation. He was sailing Saturday off Russky Island in the Sea of Japan when he fell overboard.
ECONOMY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
988M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy