Thousands in Central Florida still without power after Ian

More than 380,000 Central Florida utility customers remained without power Friday afternoon, but the companies said electrical service had been restored for many who lost it when Ian swept through Wednesday.

Duke Energy, with more than 245,000 local customers off the grid Friday, said 90% of those without power in Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties should have it restored by Sunday night. The utility was still assessing damage in Volusia County, where more than 65,000 customers had no power Friday afternoon.

Duke and other utilities warned that in some areas workers are not yet able to enter neighborhoods to make needed fixes because of the storm’s damage.

The Kissimmee Utility Authority, for example, reported that 90% of those who lost power had it back as of Friday morning. But about 1,640 customers did not, some because of “catastrophic flooding” in their neighborhoods, and those residents may “experience extended outages.”

Duke Energy reported the most local outages Friday, including more than 98,000 in Orange County and more than 65,000 in Seminole County. Statewide, about 24% of Duke Energy’s customers had no power Friday morning.

But the company said it had restored power to about 650,000 customers statewide and had 10,000 workers, including crews from other states, working to assess and fix damage for those still without.

Florida Power & Light reported nearly 120,000 outages Friday in Seminole and Volusia counties combined, the majority in Volusia.

The Orlando Utilities Commission reported fewer than 19,500 customers without power at 3 p.m. Friday, down from about 97,500 who were without during the height of the storm.

About 36% of OUC’s more than 268,000 customers lost power during the storm. And about 73% of those who lost power had it restored by late Friday morning, the utility said.

“Our crews worked all day yesterday and restarted efforts this morning at 6 a.m. to assess damage, remove trees and restore power while safely navigating the significant and historic flooding in Orlando,” OUC said in a press release.

Winter Park said 1,645 of about 15,000 customers in the city were without electricity Friday afternoon.

“Crews are currently working in areas with a large number of customers south of Aloma Avenue and east of Lakemont Avenue, Fairbanks Avenue, and Mead Garden,” the city said in a press release earlier in the day.

