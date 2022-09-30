UCF men’s basketball adds 2nd prospect to 2023 recruiting class

One day after the first practice session for the upcoming season, UCF men’s basketball coach Johnny Dawkins received good news on the recruiting trail Thursday evening.

Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) wing Comeh Emuobor announced his oral commitment to the Knights on social media becoming the second high school prospect pledged to Dawkins in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Emuobor joins Linton-Stockton (Indiana) shooting guard Joey Hart , who committed in August, as part of UCF’s ‘23 class.

A native of North Carolina, Emuobor plays high school basketball at Brewster Academy, a boarding school located in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound combo guard ranks as the No. 37 small forward in the country and is inside the top 200 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite ratings, which combines prospect rankings listed by major recruiting services.

Emuobor took an official visit to UCF last weekend during which the Knights offered him a scholarship on Sept. 24. Prior to making the trip to Orlando, he made an official visit to the University of Massachusetts on Sept. 16.

He also previously checked out Georgia Tech, Georgia, and Virginia Tech on unofficial visits.

Emuobor held offers from a number of schools across the country including Kansas State, Arizona State, Mississippi State, Alabama, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Illinois among others but ultimately chose the Big 12-bound Knights.

In June he announced he would transfer from Ravenscroft High School in Raleigh to the boarding school in New Hampshire for his senior season.

247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein described Emuobor as a power player on the wing who’s ready for college.

“He’s physical and aggressive with a high motor on both ends of the floor,” Finkelstein wrote in a scouting report. “He’s an underrated ball-handler who can get downhill, especially in the open court.”

