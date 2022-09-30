ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF men’s basketball adds 2nd prospect to 2023 recruiting class

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

One day after the first practice session for the upcoming season, UCF men’s basketball coach Johnny Dawkins received good news on the recruiting trail Thursday evening.

Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) wing Comeh Emuobor announced his oral commitment to the Knights on social media becoming the second high school prospect pledged to Dawkins in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Emuobor joins Linton-Stockton (Indiana) shooting guard Joey Hart , who committed in August, as part of UCF’s ‘23 class.

A native of North Carolina, Emuobor plays high school basketball at Brewster Academy, a boarding school located in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound combo guard ranks as the No. 37 small forward in the country and is inside the top 200 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite ratings, which combines prospect rankings listed by major recruiting services.

Emuobor took an official visit to UCF last weekend during which the Knights offered him a scholarship on Sept. 24. Prior to making the trip to Orlando, he made an official visit to the University of Massachusetts on Sept. 16.

He also previously checked out Georgia Tech, Georgia, and Virginia Tech on unofficial visits.

Emuobor held offers from a number of schools across the country including Kansas State, Arizona State, Mississippi State, Alabama, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Illinois among others but ultimately chose the Big 12-bound Knights.

In June he announced he would transfer from Ravenscroft High School in Raleigh to the boarding school in New Hampshire for his senior season.

247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein described Emuobor as a power player on the wing who’s ready for college.

“He’s physical and aggressive with a high motor on both ends of the floor,” Finkelstein wrote in a scouting report. “He’s an underrated ball-handler who can get downhill, especially in the open court.”

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Governor appoints insurance agent in The Villages to statewide board

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of an insurance agent in The Villages to a statewide board. Kevin McDonald has been named to the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors. McDonald is an agency owner for Allstate Insurance Company. He is a director of Citizens First Bank of The Villages,...
FLORIDA STATE
New Pittsburgh Courier

Disney in Florida hosting largest-ever ‘HBCU Week’ in October

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.—High school students from across the Southeast and beyond will descend on Walt Disney World Resort in October for the largest-ever HBCU Week featuring a huge college fair, a parade of high-stepping marching bands, a fierce battle of the bands and a live ESPN broadcast. A...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
State
Illinois State
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
North Carolina State
Orlando, FL
College Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Basketball
knightnews.com

UCF Cancels Classes due to Hurricane Ian aftermath

The University sent out a statement this afternoon letting students know that another day of classes has been cancelled due to the aftermath of damage and flooding around the UCF community from Hurricane Ian. The UCF Police Department sent out a #UCFAlert this afternoon letting students know that all classes...
ORLANDO, FL
Toni Koraza

Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing

Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update at 8:45 a.m. Friday on recovery efforts in Florida. You can watch in the live player above.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Dawkins
click orlando

Parts of Rosemont community still flooded after Ian’s departure

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – We continue to see widespread flooding and power outages throughout Central Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian. In Orlando’s Rosemont community, we saw cars driving through flooded streets as the water level at nearby Lake Orlando is much higher. Ward Perez lives at...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s when your trash, storm debris will be picked up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many streets in Central Florida are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Trash pick-ups are being rescheduled and storm debris is being picked up. [TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Ucf#Recruiting#Kansas State#Knights#Brewster Academy#Prospect#Texas A M
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Forty-four OCPS schools are without power or partial power

Orange County Public Schools has completed its assessment of all schools and district facilities. Although the district overall had limited damage to 210 school sites, there are a few schools at which the impacts were higher than most. The district believes schools will be able to reopen Monday, Oct. 3, as long as electrical power is restored.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best Rooftop Bars & Restaurants in Orlando

Take advantage of our pleasant year-round weather and enjoy the setting sun over Orlando as you gaze into that special someone’s eyes. These rooftop bars & restaurants in Orlando invite you to nibble and toast your way through date night... The post Best Rooftop Bars & Restaurants in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Orlando Weekly

Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30.  Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

2 areas in the Atlantic could develop in the next week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two areas of activity in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy