ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

This Is Wisconsin's Best Smoothie Shop

By Logan DeLoye
WMIL FM106.1
WMIL FM106.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Ylye_0iGrrTF600
Photo: Getty Images

Smoothie's are refreshing in the Summertime, but every season is the perfect season to make healthy choices. Smoothies can serve as a meal replacement or a light, refreshing snack depending on their contents. Some prefer to compile their favorite ingredients and make the drink at home, while others pick one up on the way home from a long day in the office or before a long hike. Regardless of your smoothie habits, there is one shop in the entire state that is known for making the best smoothies. Despite your preferences and specifications, chances are, you can find a great option at this one-stop smoothie shop.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best smoothie in all of Wisconsin can be found at On The Bus located in Milwaukee. Eat This Not That recommended trying the deliciously healthy Glowing Ginger Smoothie. This popular location also offers a variety of vegan food options.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best smoothie in the entire state :

"Grab a Glowing Ginger smoothie (turmeric, pineapple, ginger, banana, and orange juice) and take a stroll around the Milwaukee Public Market. On the Bus also offers vegan burgers and more."

Comments / 0

Related
On Milwaukee

The Culver's Curderburger will return this month

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all coming up – but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
City
Milwaukee, WI
x1071.com

Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison

MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin's fall forecast leans mild, not cold

We are officially a few weeks into fall in Wisconsin, but will our pleasant temperatures and calm weather pattern continue for the rest of the season?. Temperatures are expected to be above average across Wisconsin for October. Milder-than-average temperatures may persist through December. Drier-than-normal conditions are likely for the next...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Smoothies#Vegan#Food Drink
milwaukeerecord.com

Things currently found in Gardetto’s “Original Recipe” snack mix, ranked

As most of you probably already know, Gardetto’s—an iconic snack mix that boasts an “irresistible big, bold taste” and graces store shelves throughout the country—originated right here in Milwaukee. Almost exactly two years ago, we told you the long and illustrious tale of Gardetto’s, its undeniable local connection, and the changes the snack mix has seen though the years. Instead of rehashing any of that here, we’re just going to get right down to business.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin

MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
MAUSTON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cwbradio.com

Killing Frost Ends Wisconsin Growing Season

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) A killing frost has quickly brought green plants to a standstill, while turning the leaves on many trees into bright colors across the northern two-thirds of Wisconsin last week. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the latest crop/weather summary from the state's agriculture department said farmers had...
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to quickly rise

CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to quickly rise in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.89 per gallon. That’s up 21 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average also rose 21 cents to $3.96 a gallon. The national average rose...
APPLETON, WI
southmilwaukeeblog.com

South Milwaukee Loses a Local Music Icon: Kneevers Passes Away

South Milwaukee lost an iconic figure on Thursday, as Earl Edwin Kneevers Jr. passed away at the age of 93 in Sheboygan. What a life he led … from his groundbreaking service in the U.S. Army to his decades making music in South Milwaukee to his church and volunteer work to his post-retirement efforts as a historian and author, Mr. Kneevers left quite a legacy.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WMIL FM106.1

WMIL FM106.1

Milwaukee, WI
4K+
Followers
623
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee's Best Country! WMIL-FM

 https://fm106.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy