ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp insists ‘exceptional’ Trent Alexander-Arnold an ‘easy pick’ if he was England boss

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPY8O_0iGrrLQW00

Jurgen Klopp launched a staunch defence of Trent Alexander-Arnold by saying it would be an easy decision for him to pick the right-back for England and claiming he would sign him for any team in the world because he is exceptional.

The Liverpool defender did not even make the bench for England’s draw against Germany on Monday as he was demoted to fourth-choice right-back by Gareth Southgate, who then said Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier had a better “all-round” game.

But Klopp insisted Alexander-Arnold is a fine defender whose attacking output is so “extreme” it would benefit any side across the planet.

And he suggested Southgate pick both Alexander-Arnold, as a wing-back, and Reece James, as the right-sided centre-back in a trio, to get both into the team.

Klopp said: “There are stories out there all the time that talk about him and say he’s not a good defender, but that’s not true.

“He is a good defender, he doesn’t always defend good, that is true as well, but that is what we’re working on, he is a young player, he is 23.

“There is space for improvement, definitely, but we only discuss it on the level we discuss it because his offensive impact is so extreme for us, it could be for each team in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbZNr_0iGrrLQW00

“My point of view, it’s an easy pick. Whichever team I would coach in the moment, I would sign him because he is exceptional. Is he always exceptional? No.

“I would obviously decide differently but I am not in charge of this team. The rest now is that it is Gareth’s job to find a team, and England is obviously blessed with a lot of really talented players in a similar position and it’s difficult to line them all up together.

“In this case, it could work, Reece James can play in a three in the back and that would be interesting to see how they could interchange positions. The only thing I can really say is that I see it differently, but that does not mean it is right or wrong.”

Klopp said Alexander-Arnold was not in a “party mood” when he returned from international duty, adding: “For Trent, he came back and accepts the decision of the manager because he understands football pretty well, he’s an extremely smart boy. As a player you can never do more than offer what you can offer.

“In football, there is one guy who decides if that is good enough or not and that’s the manager. Here, more often than not it’s the case he is picked and for England, obviously, not.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Erik ten Hag thanks Man City for ‘reality check’ in derby thrashing

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag thanked Pep Guardiola and Manchester City for the reality check dished out in Sunday’s derby demolition.The Old Trafford giants are in the midst of their latest post-Sir Alex Ferguson rebuild after a wretched campaign that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked and interim replacement Ralf Rangnick flounder.United’s poor season means they are currently preparing for Europa League action rather than Champions League football, with the side jetting off to Cyprus to face Omonia Nicosia reeling from a humiliating 6-3 derby defeat.Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks in a hammering that showed the chasm...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs AC Milan predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Graham Potter secured his first win as Chelsea manager against Crystal Palace and will be keen to build on the result as his side resume Champions League action.AC Milan, beaten only once so far this season, are the visitors to Stamford Bridge.Milan sit top of Group E after a win and a draw from their opening two fixtures, but Stefano Pioli is facing significant fitness issues within his squad and may be forced to reconfigure his side.Pioli conceded ahead of travelling to London that his side might be up against it given their injury woes, but the reigning Italian champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Georgia Stanway: ‘I don’t think it will ever hit home what we actually achieved’

There are still times when Georgia Stanway walks into the Bayern Munich dressing room and some of her German teammates start to sing “Sweet Caroline”.There’s also a curiosity to that, beyond the idea that song accompanied what you might have presumed was a painful defeat for many of the Euro 2022 runners-up.It is actually one of the rare moments when Stanway really thinks about what happened in the summer at all. There just hasn’t been time to.The 23-year-old is in Bayern’s academy and - other than talking to The Independent - it’s a rare moment to just sit back amid...
SOCCER
The Independent

RB Leipzig vs Celtic live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

A comfortable 4-0 win over Bochum has boosted RB Leipzig’s confidence as they prepare to host Celtic in the Champions League.Marco Rose now has two wins and two defeats from four games in charge of the German club and will be hoping to kick-start their continental campaign.Two defeats to open their group efforts leave Leipzig fighting to get back on track, and Rose’s side can ill-afford a defeat to Celtic.A single point earned against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw means Ange Postecoglou sit above their opponents in what looks to be a competitive battle for the second qualification place in a...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Kieran Trippier
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Red Bull wait anxiously with cost cap verdict set to be revealed today

Christian Horner insists he is “absolutely confident” in Red Bull’s submission as the team face a nervious wait to discover if they have broken Formula 1’s cost-cap rules.The FIA is set to reveal on Wednesday which teams have complied with last term’s budget of $145million (£114m).In the build-up to Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, which was won by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, the team faced unproven claims that they went beyond that figure – possibly by more than five per cent, which would equate to more than $7.25m (£5.6m). Red Bull deny the accusations.Sanctions available to the FIA for a...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

869K+
Followers
279K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy