Josie Bell and Braeden Willnerd were named Fremont High School’s homecoming queen and king, respectively, during a ceremony Friday morning. Members of the homecoming court, from left, are: Willnerd, Bell, Bryce Reeson, Jenna Knuppel, Jackson Cyza, Ella Cooper, Hudson Cunnings, Emmalee Sheppard, Jordan Baumert and Emma Benson.

FREMONT, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO