Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
Register Citizen
What's next for closed Hartford trash plant? Officials say future still uncertain.
HARTFORD — The City Council has asked the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority for information about decommissioning a trash incinerator in South Meadows, but a MIRA official said the company already submitted the plan to the state environmental agency. The City Council last week unanimously passed a resolution calling...
ctexaminer.com
Plans Announced to Fix Accident-Prone Route 17 Interchange Onto Route 9 at Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – By the end of 2026, a new free-flowing on-ramp will replace the dangerous stop-and-go interchange of Route 17 onto northbound Route 9 near the riverfront. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a long-awaited $54 million reconfiguration of the notorious intersection will center around a new bridge to carry Route 9 over Union Street, complete with an additional northbound acceleration lane that will allow Route 17 traffic to merge onto the highway without having to stop first at a stop sign.
WTNH.com
I-91 south reopens after three-car crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 southbound Saturday morning, according to the Department of Transportation. The crash occurred just around 8:45 a.m. on I-91 southbound between exits 8 and 7. All lanes have since reopened. See our live traffic map:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
recordpatriot.com
West Haven says more The Haven site buildings to come down
WEST HAVEN — The Indianapolis-based owner of a long-stalled mall project along First Avenue has paid for nine demolition permits for blighted, rotted buildings on the site, according to the city's attorney. The fenced-off site of The Haven mall project has sat mostly dormant for years, with multiple buildings...
Popular business expanding in Hartford
A family-owned business in Hartford is expanding and opening a new facility in the South Meadows area. It’s part of a larger redevelopment plan for that neighborhood.
Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes
Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Scribe
750 Whitney Avenue
East Rock beauty - Location, location, location! Eli Whitney Apartments is located in East Rock, New Haven's most desirable neighborhood. The Yale Shuttle stops in front of Eli, and Albertus College is a short walk away. But there is plenty to do when you aren't at work or school. A few blocks away is Edgerton Park where summertime festivals are held. Or maybe you prefer to hike to the summit of East Rock Park to take in the view of the Long Island Sound and downtown New Haven. Maybe you prefer to get around on a bicycle? We have plenty of bike storage in the basement. Biking to downtown and the New Haven Green is quick and easy. Here at Eli Whitney Apartments, we don't hate your car. Come park it in your FREE assigned parking space behind the building! (This is unheard of in New Haven!!)
greenwichfreepress.com
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Avelo CEO discusses upcoming plans
(WTNH) – This past year has been one of tremendous growth for Connecticut air travel. The state has seen new flights added at Bradley Airport, seaplane service at Sikorsky Airport, and the rebirth of Tweed-New Haven Airport. Avelo Airlines has transported the once moribund airport and has even bigger...
Register Citizen
Small housing authorities in Rocky Hill and Bloomfield struggle without Section 8 vouchers
ROCKY HILL — Smaller Connecticut housing authorities without Section 8 vouchers are struggling to stay afloat on rents determined by a tenant's income. While many larger housing authorities like Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven have thousands of vouchers to distribute to qualifying residents to subsidize their rent, housing authorities like Rocky Hill and Bloomfield do not have any vouchers at all. Tenants pay rent according to 30 percent of their income. For example, if their income is $700 a month, the housing authority will make $210 a month on rent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
recordpatriot.com
New Haven Coliseum reaches 50th anniversary: It was ‘a failing concrete’ but ‘for boomers, it didn’t matter’
NEW HAVEN — Don Drapp, who grew up in West Haven, was 16 when he saw his first Kiss concert at the New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum — back when he could walk from his house to the city’s downtown. Aside from inexpensive tickets, Drapp recalled that...
NewsTimes
M&T Bank reports 325 layoffs in CT, plans to cut 333 more jobs
BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank has laid off 325 employees in Connecticut related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank, while it is planning to eliminate another 333 positions and hiring for about 350 other jobs, the highly scrutinized company disclosed in a letter this week to state Attorney General William Tong.
newbritainindependent.com
Board of Education To Reconsider “Indigenous Peoples Day”
A Republican Board of Education member is proposing that the Board consider renaming Indigenous Peoples Day currently on the school district calendar as a school holiday on Monday, October 10th. In July 2020, as the nation engaged in a wide discussion of systemic racism after the murder of George Floyd...
Eyewitness News
Southington Apple Harvest Festival delays opening due to weather
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Apple Harvest Festival delayed its opening time on Saturday. The festival will be open at 4:00 pm, and the fireworks display has been postponed to next Saturday. Event runners say the event was delayed because of Hurricane Ian. The Apple Fritters booth will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bristol Press
MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...
The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
Eyewitness News
Wishes on Wheels convoy rolls out to raise money for Make-A-Wish CT
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Drivers are starting an 11 mile ride as part of the Wishes on Wheels event today in East Hartford. 500 trucks gathered at Rentschler Field on Sunday to raise money for Make-A-Wish Connecticut. The truck convoy, called Wishes on Wheels, is an annual event that...
NewsTimes
Witch Bitch Thrift to re-open but in new location in New Haven
A witch thrift and vintage shop will be opening its doors to the New Haven community on 105 Whitney Ave. Witch Bitch Thrift is a community focused witchy thrift & vintage shop that is size and gender inclusive. The shop carries from extra small to 8x+, and according to the business's website, they "never" sort clothes by men's and women's.
westernmassnews.com
New road salt causing excessive corrosion under vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on an issue involving vehicles. A car dealership in Springfield has been noticing a lot of corrosion underneath cars every year, especially during the winter time. Looking at one car at Balise Hyundai, you probably wouldn’t notice anything wrong, but...
Comments / 0