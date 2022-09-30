Read full article on original website
AMD Ryzen 7000 gives Windows users the perfect reason to move to Linux
AMD Ryzen 7000 processors are now on sale, and those running the silicon in Linux PCs will apparently find the CPUs are faster with security mitigations turned on, which is counterintuitive for sure. This is according to a report from Phoronix.com (opens in new tab) which tested out Linux 6.0...
Linus Torvalds is hyped about Linux 6.0 - and the next version
A stable version of Linux 6.0 has been released for users, bringing many new features to the table, while the merge window for Linux 6.1 is now open. Linux core developer Linus Torvalds admitted that 6.0 "is more about me running out of fingers and toes than it is about any big fundamental changes", however, he did say that it is “one of the bigger releases at least in numbers of commits in a while”.
AMD Ryzen 7000 is barely out but next-gen Zen 5 CPUs already spotted
AMD’s next-gen Zen 5 processors have already been spotted, or at least we’ve a sighting of the ground being prepared for them, even though new Ryzen 7000 CPUs have only been on sale for a week. VideoCardz (opens in new tab) reports that what should be the Ryzen...
Windows 11 update brings back welcome features to Task Manager and Widgets
Windows 11 finally brings back the ability to right-click on the Taskbar to enable Task Manager, without having to press CTRL + ALT + DELETE, alongside some widget improvements that had been announced previously. This is part of the Insider Program, where users can sign up to try out new...
Cloudflare announces quantum cryptography beta to thwart decryption
Cloudflare has announced (opens in new tab) that all websites and APIS served through its platform will now support a post-quantum hybrid key agreement. The service, which is now in beta, strives to protect encrypted internet traffic from computers powerful enough to break today's encryption - quantum computers. The new...
Five essential features of a great remote IT support solution
The rise of the remote workforce is a durable trend. While it had started prior to the COVID-19 pandemic with 6% of workers remote (opens in new tab), an Upwork study indicates that by 2025, a staggering 22% of the US workforce (opens in new tab) will be fully remote. There is also the rise of the ‘Compromise model,’ better known as the ‘Hybrid model,’ where employees do a combination of on site and remote days.
Managing cloud cyber security
As cloud (opens in new tab) computing continues to reshape the business world, the need to ensure the security of this complex new environment is more important than ever. This comes with its own significant challenges. Increased cloud adoption is bringing increased exposure to cyber threats, leaving businesses vulnerable to ever-evolving forms of attack.
Can a completely sustainable data center truly ever exist?
With regions around the world facing a deepening energy crisis as a result of supply chain disruptions, geopolitical turmoil, and rising prices, the value of having reliable and stable access to renewable energy and resilient infrastructure is key. Currently, data centers consume 3% of the electricity energy supply worldwide and...
Disk Drill 2022 review
Disk Drill has an impressive array of features for advanced photo recovery and backup across Windows, macOS and smartphones, but it’s not the most affordable option. Unusually, Disk Drill (opens in new tab) is a photo restoration tool that made its debut on macOS before making a move across to Windows – is more common for successful software to make the trip in the opposite direction.
Mastercard wants to help end crypto fraud
Mastercard has launched a new service designed to help banks identify fraud across crypto exchange platforms. Crypto Secure uses artificial intelligence to help banks determine how likely it is that a crypto exchange on the Mastercard network is connected to fraud activity and allow them to act accordingly. The new...
Remote services are becoming an attractive target for ransomware
Stolen credentials are no longer the number one initial access vector for ransomware (opens in new tab) operators looking to infect a target network and its endpoints (opens in new tab) - instead, they’ve become more interested in exploiting vulnerabilities found in internet-facing systems. A report from Secureworks claims...
This new deal could create massive design library for creatives
Freepik (opens in new tab) has announced the acquisition of two content services in a bid to strengthen its visual assets offerings. The free stock image and vector illustration platform is adding icons and illustration library Iconfinder and Original Mockup, a mockup template solution, to its portfolio. News of the...
What are the different types of ransomware?
Falling victim to ransomware is, rather depressingly, a very common occurrence in a world that revolves around the internet. This form of malicious software is frequently used by cybercriminals and is an effective means to infect computers and networks. Ransomware (opens in new tab) can cause all sorts of problems, ranging from blocking access to individual machines and wider networks, through to encrypting data.
Strava vs AllTrails: How do the activity apps compare?
Activity-tracking apps have come into their own over the last few years, enabling us to track our activity, helping us to plan new routes, and giving us detailed stats to help us improve our performance. Some also offer interactive features, such as video content and community groups. If you love...
Razer Enki review
The Razer Enki is a higher-end option among gaming chairs, but what you get for the money is solid construction, incredible comfort, beautiful design, and much needed lumbar support for your most intense gaming sessions. If you’re a gamer who can spend hours raiding or promising yourself just one more match, you will be more than satisfied with the investment.
Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 review
The Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 arrived at my Brooklyn apartment in what can only be described as a roadie crate. The black panels and metal trim shipping box was emblazoned with a white Corsair logo, and it measures about five feet diagonal, sitting in the corner of my studio, never out of sight, nor out of mind. And yet, I will still miss this gaming monitor when I send it back after this review.
Unihertz Titan Slim review
Having a physical keyboard is the primary selling point of the Titan slim, and that feature reduces the screen size by about 25%. If you wonder why Blackberry didn’t succeed, some of the caveats are revealed by this product. Two-minute review. Before Android and iOS ate the phone market,...
Nessus review
Nessus is an excellent, extensible, and easy-to-use web security scanner that comes with a solid but somewhat limited freemium edition. It’s also supported by a committed community of developers that are coming up with new plug-ins without a break. Shielded by one of the top web security scanners, you...
Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU shows blistering frame rates in Overwatch 2
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 can achieve over 500 frames per second (fps) in Overwatch 2 at 1440p resolution, a ridiculously fluid level of gameplay – with a notable caveat we’ll come back to later on the monitor front – Team Green itself has told us. To be...
It looks like Fallout's spiritual successor is getting a PS5 remaster
I've got good news for you, Outer Worlds fans, the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has accidentally revealed a new edition of the space RPG that comes from the original Fallout creators. The ratings board published a listing (opens in new tab) for The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, saying...
