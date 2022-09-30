Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 5 online from anywhere now
So far, Rick and Morty season 6 has seen Summer battle alien terrorists, Beth embark on a passionate love affair – with herself – and the Smiths enslaved by their Night selves. Now there’s another helping of sci-fi yuks as Rick and Jerry team up to outwit fate. Just read below to find out how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 5 online now, and totally FREE.
TechRadar
FIFA 23 review
FIFA 23 builds on the current-gen hardware foundations laid by its predecessor to rank as the most authentic and comprehensive soccer simulator ever made. It still can’t escape the gambling-adjacent frustrations that have tainted the FIFA experience for several years now, but the addition of HyperMotion 2 technology and refreshment of long-standing gameplay mechanics ensure FIFA 23 resembles something close to the swansong this decades-old franchise deserves.
FIFA・
TechRadar
Blizzard says 'mass DDoS' attack stopped users from playing Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2, the recently launched and highly anticipated sequel to Blizzard’s team shooter game, started its journey with a major distributed denial of service (DDoS (opens in new tab)) attack. According to multiple media reports, many Overwatch 2 players wanting to give it a shot were met with a...
TechRadar
Overwatch 2 launch plagued by long queues and DDoS attacks
The launch of Overwatch 2 has been disrupted by a wave of DDoS attacks and server glitches, as players struggle to enter the game and access premium content. Overwatch 2 players have found themselves facing exceedingly long queue times when trying to launch the game, with some waiting in four-hour-long queues containing over 50,000 people. Others have been unable to load the game at all, faced further wait times when trying to merge their Overwatch accounts, and discovered previously unlocked cosmetics missing from their collection.
Comments / 0