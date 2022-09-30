Read full article on original website
TechRadar
The metaverse: what is it and why should you care?
Have you ever momentarily zoned out in a meeting, only to quickly realize that you’ve missed something absolutely critical, and now the discussion is virtually incomprehensible? You could be forgiven for wondering if the entire world has done something similar when it comes to the so-called ‘metaverse.’. The...
TechRadar
Five essential features of a great remote IT support solution
The rise of the remote workforce is a durable trend. While it had started prior to the COVID-19 pandemic with 6% of workers remote (opens in new tab), an Upwork study indicates that by 2025, a staggering 22% of the US workforce (opens in new tab) will be fully remote. There is also the rise of the ‘Compromise model,’ better known as the ‘Hybrid model,’ where employees do a combination of on site and remote days.
TechRadar
Telstra Day delivers the Google Pixel 6a for just AU$549
Discounted phones, NBN plans and more included in one-day sale. After a brief hiatus, Telstra Day (opens in new tab) is back and you can score some big savings this month. For today only (October 4), you can pick up the Google Pixel 6a for only AU$549. As the budget-friendly version of the Pixel 6, this handset is perfect if you’re after something a little smaller and don’t need all the Pixel 6’s bells and whistles.
TechRadar
Strava vs AllTrails: How do the activity apps compare?
Activity-tracking apps have come into their own over the last few years, enabling us to track our activity, helping us to plan new routes, and giving us detailed stats to help us improve our performance. Some also offer interactive features, such as video content and community groups. If you love...
TechRadar
These fake US government job ads are spreading more malware
Cybercriminals are preying on job seekers in the United States and New Zealand to distribute Cobalt Strike beacons, but also other viruses and malware (opens in new tab), as well. Researchers from Cisco Talos claim an unknown threat actor is sending out multiple phishing lures via email, assuming the identity...
TechRadar
AMD Ryzen 7000 gives Windows users the perfect reason to move to Linux
AMD Ryzen 7000 processors are now on sale, and those running the silicon in Linux PCs will apparently find the CPUs are faster with security mitigations turned on, which is counterintuitive for sure. This is according to a report from Phoronix.com (opens in new tab) which tested out Linux 6.0...
TechRadar
VLC developer gets serious over nationwide ban
The developer behind open-source free video editor and player VLC has issued a legal notice to two Indian ministries after the country’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) blocked its website. “This was done without any prior notice, or affording VideoLAN an opportunity of hearing, which is contrary to the 2009...
TechRadar
Disk Drill 2022 review
Disk Drill has an impressive array of features for advanced photo recovery and backup across Windows, macOS and smartphones, but it’s not the most affordable option. Unusually, Disk Drill (opens in new tab) is a photo restoration tool that made its debut on macOS before making a move across to Windows – is more common for successful software to make the trip in the opposite direction.
TechRadar
Google Pixel 6a falls to lowest price ever at Amazon ahead of Pixel 7 launch
Amazon has just dropped the Google Pixel 6a, which was already discounted, down to just $349 (opens in new tab) today – a full $150 off the original retail price. This deal beats the previous record by $50 and makes this latest mid-range flagship from Google a tempting choice if you want a powerful Android device without breaking the bank.
TechRadar
Linus Torvalds is hyped about Linux 6.0 - and the next version
A stable version of Linux 6.0 has been released for users, bringing many new features to the table, while the merge window for Linux 6.1 is now open. Linux core developer Linus Torvalds admitted that 6.0 "is more about me running out of fingers and toes than it is about any big fundamental changes", however, he did say that it is “one of the bigger releases at least in numbers of commits in a while”.
TechRadar
It looks like Fallout's spiritual successor is getting a PS5 remaster
I've got good news for you, Outer Worlds fans, the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has accidentally revealed a new edition of the space RPG that comes from the original Fallout creators. The ratings board published a listing (opens in new tab) for The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, saying...
TechRadar
LG C2 OLED TV falls to its cheapest price yet - plus get a free soundbar
If you've been waiting on an offer for one of the best TVs you can buy today then TechRadar's favourite display – the LG C2 OLED TV – has now fallen to its cheapest price ever. Better still, it also comes with a free LG S65Q soundbar worth almost £400. Simply pop over to Currys where you can get the LG 55-inch C2 OLED TV for £1,299 (was £1,499) (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Unihertz Titan Slim review
Having a physical keyboard is the primary selling point of the Titan slim, and that feature reduces the screen size by about 25%. If you wonder why Blackberry didn’t succeed, some of the caveats are revealed by this product. Two-minute review. Before Android and iOS ate the phone market,...
TechRadar
What is the future of ransomware attacks and how could security companies respond?
In the last ten years or so ransomware has evolved dramatically from its early and really quite primitive origins. It’s certainly become much more potent too, with today’s cybercriminals capable of launching ransomware (opens in new tab) attacks on businesses, organizations, and even governments, causing untold damage. We’ve all seen example stories in the news, such as the infiltration of healthcare systems or the sabotage of corporate infrastructure, causing chaos as a result.
TechRadar
This new deal could create massive design library for creatives
Freepik (opens in new tab) has announced the acquisition of two content services in a bid to strengthen its visual assets offerings. The free stock image and vector illustration platform is adding icons and illustration library Iconfinder and Original Mockup, a mockup template solution, to its portfolio. News of the...
TechRadar
Ransomware in 2023: here's what businesses should expect
Threats from ransomware continue to worsen, despite there never being a better time to arm yourself with any one of many security software protection packages. Large and medium-sized business are most at risk, along with government organizations, with the likes of frequent phishing attacks and malicious email campaigns being the main tools used by cybercriminals. And, the onslaught of ransomware (opens in new tab) attacks show no sign of letting up in 2023 either.
TechRadar
Meet Matter 1.0: Why Google, Apple, and Samsung are holding hands in the smart home
I have a home security system and an outdoor security camera, but they don’t talk to each other, nor do they support the same platforms, either Google Home or Amazon Alexa or Apple HomeKit, or whatever. And I bet that conundrum sounds familiar to you. Because let’s face it, today’s smart gadgets kinda suck. There, I said it.
TechRadar
UK to replace GDPR with its own system - eventually
The UK Secretary of State for Digital Michelle Donelan has said that the UK intends to replace the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) act. Donelan told audiences at the UK Conservative party conference in Birmingham that the act would be replaced with the UK’s “own business- and consumer-friendly British data protection system".
U.K.・
TechRadar
What are the different types of ransomware?
Falling victim to ransomware is, rather depressingly, a very common occurrence in a world that revolves around the internet. This form of malicious software is frequently used by cybercriminals and is an effective means to infect computers and networks. Ransomware (opens in new tab) can cause all sorts of problems, ranging from blocking access to individual machines and wider networks, through to encrypting data.
