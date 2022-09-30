Read full article on original website
KVIA
Volunteers from local schools and non-profits help pull weeds from city medians
EL PASO, Texas - Schools and non-profits are being asked to help clear weeds across the city of El Paso...and the city says they need the extra hands due to ongoing staffing shortages. “We had a wide range of people come out this morning just to help and clean the...
desertexposure.com
Climbing to Cooler Climes
It’s supposed to be fall. But if you’re in the flatter lands of southern New Mexico – Las Cruces, Alamogordo, Deming, for example – you know we still have some hot days into October. Fortunately, one of the many glories of being in this part of...
Tap Truck can be rented for all events in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Tap truck has five taps that can be filled with any beverage of your choice. The truck can be rented for all events including weddings, holiday parties, birthdays, and more. When you rent the truck for an event, you can choose up to five drinks on tap. The drinks can be […]
People In El Paso Dearly Miss the Lovely Mountain Shadow Lake
Some lucky people in El Paso had the awesome opportunity to party at Mountain Shadow Lake. Unfortunately, I was not around when parties were lit at Mountain Shadow Lake many years ago. But thankfully, there are a couple of YouTube videos you can enjoy as a blast from the past....
Stand with Estela Casas 5K Fun Run was a huge success
EL PASO, Texas - On Saturday morning, hundreds of locals gathered at Ascarate Park for the Stand with Estela Casas 5K Fun Run. Runners, walkers, young and old, united together to support the start of Breast Cancer Awareness month, which made Estela very excited! "I'm guessing there's more than 2000 people out here showing support The post Stand with Estela Casas 5K Fun Run was a huge success appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
3 sent to hospital with minor injuries in northeast crash
EL PASO, Texas — A three-car crash in the northeast sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries and closed down a portion of a busy thoroughfare. El Paso safety officials say three cars crashed at the intersection of Fred Wilson and Dyer. Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with concert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10. Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
Interested in crime scene investigations? El Paso police hosting Citizen Police Academy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community has a chance to learn about law enforcement during a Citizen Police Academy beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. The El Paso Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety will be teaming up to host the event. Among the topics to be covered are: patrol; crime […]
City offers schools, nonprofits exchange for helping beautify El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Schools and nonprofit organizations are invited to team up with the City of El Paso to beautify the community. Ongoing staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the city’s ability to keep up with weed maintenance. To help beautify neighborhoods, the city will be hosting a series of […]
DEA El Paso SAC addresses local media, color change on mountain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DEA El Paso Sac Millard addresses local media to discuss the latest enforcement action and why the star on the mountain will be red in October. DEA Special Agent in Charge, Greg Millard will address local media on Oct. 1 regarding the latest national enforcement surge that removed 10.2 million fake […]
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Las Cruces metro area
The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.
daystech.org
Monkey Rock entertainment center to open at Sunland Park Mall
A brand new household pleasant leisure middle, Monkey Rock, is scheduled to open Oct. 14 at Sunland Park Mall. The website for the center says it is going to have 10 lanes of bowling, digital actuality video games together with golf, a mountain climbing wall, minigolf and an arcade. Families...
KFOX 14
City of Las Cruces plans to continue growing the downtown area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The downtown area of Las Cruces has been a popular area for both residents and tourists, and the city plans to invest in the already flourishing area. On Monday, Las Cruces City Council plans to approve the purchase of a property that is currently...
El Paso Folks Look Like a Bunch of Jeffrey Dahmers to This Texan
Tons of families in El Paso sure do love to enjoy the weekend grubbing out on some tasty Mexican food. Some of the most popular Mexican foods you will find at your abuelita's house or at a family gathering during big parties. Giving you those major hints should help you...
KFOX 14
Large cannabis dispensary off Interstate 10 in Anthony, New Mexico
ANTHONY, N.M (KFOX14) — New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division said Kushology 101’s, 1,350 square-foot facility, is one of the biggest they’ve heard of in the state. “That's one of the one of the bigger ones I've encountered, so, you know, I think that speaks to the demand and sort of the responsiveness to the entrepreneurial community, to take full advantage of the economic opportunity,” Andrew Vallegos, the state of New Mexico’s acting cannabis director said.
City will be hosting variety of festivals, shows and events this month
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will be hosting a variety of festivals, shows, and family friendly events in the month of October. Here is of list of events that will be taking place this month: Sunrise at Scenic Drive (In conjunction with Art on the Rim) Enjoy mariachi music and […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
New fire station for East Mesa on GO bond
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Nov. 8 general election ballot will include four general obligation bond questions for voters who live in Las Cruces (in addition to the state GO bond questions all New Mexico voters will vote on). The four questions are 1) $6 million affordable housing fund to create homes and jobs; 2) $10 million for a new fire station to enhance public safety and shorten response times; 3) $2 million for park improvements; and 4) $5 million for phase two of the East Mesa Recreation Complex.
New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
krwg.org
Pecan farmers face big challenge with drought
Pecan orchards are a common sight in Las Cruces. Dating back to the early 1900’s, the industry has flourished in southern New Mexico. Today, southern New Mexico is home to over 51,000 acres of pecan orchards. New Mexico State University pecan expert Dr. Richard Hereema says that while it may seem odd to grow in such a dry environment, New Mexico has many advantages for pecan growers that other areas do not have.
El Paso News
A Much Cooler Workweek; Three Days of T-Showers — Your 9-Day Forecast
Well, my friends, we made it!! October. In my opinion, there’s no place more beautiful in the world than El Paso in October. It’s time to pick out that perfect pumpkin for the front door and start plotting out the over-the-top Halloween costumes. It’s time to get lost in a corn maze and sip pumpkin spice coffee. Are you ready for a much cooler workweek? Here’s your forecast…
