Las Cruces, NM

Climbing to Cooler Climes

It’s supposed to be fall. But if you’re in the flatter lands of southern New Mexico – Las Cruces, Alamogordo, Deming, for example – you know we still have some hot days into October. Fortunately, one of the many glories of being in this part of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Tap Truck can be rented for all events in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Tap truck has five taps that can be filled with any beverage of your choice. The truck can be rented for all events including weddings, holiday parties, birthdays, and more. When you rent the truck for an event, you can choose up to five drinks on tap. The drinks can be […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
Stand with Estela Casas 5K Fun Run was a huge success

EL PASO, Texas - On Saturday morning, hundreds of locals gathered at Ascarate Park for the Stand with Estela Casas 5K Fun Run. Runners, walkers, young and old, united together to support the start of Breast Cancer Awareness month, which made Estela very excited! "I'm guessing there's more than 2000 people out here showing support The post Stand with Estela Casas 5K Fun Run was a huge success appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
3 sent to hospital with minor injuries in northeast crash

EL PASO, Texas — A three-car crash in the northeast sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries and closed down a portion of a busy thoroughfare. El Paso safety officials say three cars crashed at the intersection of Fred Wilson and Dyer. Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
EL PASO, TX
White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with concert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10.  Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces, NM
City offers schools, nonprofits exchange for helping beautify El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Schools and nonprofit organizations are invited to team up with the City of El Paso to beautify the community. Ongoing staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the city’s ability to keep up with weed maintenance. To help beautify neighborhoods, the city will be hosting a series of […]
EL PASO, TX
DEA El Paso SAC addresses local media, color change on mountain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DEA El Paso Sac Millard addresses local media to discuss the latest enforcement action and why the star on the mountain will be red in October. DEA Special Agent in Charge, Greg Millard will address local media on Oct. 1 regarding the latest national enforcement surge that removed 10.2 million fake […]
EL PASO, TX
Monkey Rock entertainment center to open at Sunland Park Mall

A brand new household pleasant leisure middle, Monkey Rock, is scheduled to open Oct. 14 at Sunland Park Mall. The website for the center says it is going to have 10 lanes of bowling, digital actuality video games together with golf, a mountain climbing wall, minigolf and an arcade. Families...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
City of Las Cruces plans to continue growing the downtown area

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The downtown area of Las Cruces has been a popular area for both residents and tourists, and the city plans to invest in the already flourishing area. On Monday, Las Cruces City Council plans to approve the purchase of a property that is currently...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Large cannabis dispensary off Interstate 10 in Anthony, New Mexico

ANTHONY, N.M (KFOX14) — New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division said Kushology 101’s, 1,350 square-foot facility, is one of the biggest they’ve heard of in the state. “That's one of the one of the bigger ones I've encountered, so, you know, I think that speaks to the demand and sort of the responsiveness to the entrepreneurial community, to take full advantage of the economic opportunity,” Andrew Vallegos, the state of New Mexico’s acting cannabis director said.
ANTHONY, NM
New fire station for East Mesa on GO bond

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Nov. 8 general election ballot will include four general obligation bond questions for voters who live in Las Cruces (in addition to the state GO bond questions all New Mexico voters will vote on). The four questions are 1) $6 million affordable housing fund to create homes and jobs; 2) $10 million for a new fire station to enhance public safety and shorten response times; 3) $2 million for park improvements; and 4) $5 million for phase two of the East Mesa Recreation Complex.
LAS CRUCES, NM
New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
EL PASO, TX
Pecan farmers face big challenge with drought

Pecan orchards are a common sight in Las Cruces. Dating back to the early 1900’s, the industry has flourished in southern New Mexico. Today, southern New Mexico is home to over 51,000 acres of pecan orchards. New Mexico State University pecan expert Dr. Richard Hereema says that while it may seem odd to grow in such a dry environment, New Mexico has many advantages for pecan growers that other areas do not have.
LAS CRUCES, NM
A Much Cooler Workweek; Three Days of T-Showers — Your 9-Day Forecast

Well, my friends, we made it!! October. In my opinion, there’s no place more beautiful in the world than El Paso in October. It’s time to pick out that perfect pumpkin for the front door and start plotting out the over-the-top Halloween costumes. It’s time to get lost in a corn maze and sip pumpkin spice coffee. Are you ready for a much cooler workweek? Here’s your forecast…
EL PASO, TX

