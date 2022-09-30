ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

SIU hosts annual high school band competition on Saturday

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host the annual “Music & Motion” high school marching band competition in Saluki Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 1. Under the direction of George Brozak, director of athletic bands, this year’s competition will showcase 17 marching visiting schools from Illinois and...
CARBONDALE, IL
2 arrested for Jefferson County murder

The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30. Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Costumed...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people from Indiana were arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Illinois. Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a...
DIX, IL
Search for new Sheriff under way

The Perry County Commission and administration office are currently reviewing the processes and procedures to be followed to fill the sheriff seat that will be vacated at the end of the month by Gary Schaaf. Schaaf’s resignation is effective at 11:59 pm, September 30. His current term of office is...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
1 shot, 2 face charges in Dix, IL

DIX, Ill. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after a man died after he was shot in Dix, Ill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 to the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park near Lot #70. Mt. Vernon police officers responded to assist.
DIX, IL
Massac County rolls out crime-fighting app

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) The Massac County Sheriff’s Department has a new app geared toward fighting crime. “Yeah, we decided to come up with the app. Kind of a change over from the website. So, I wanted to kind of advance ourselves with with the times. People can use our app, too… you know for weather alerts, for inmate searches, firearms information, you name it we wanted to have all that on there kind of condensed in one place,” said Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor.
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
Human remains found in West City belong to a West Frankfort man

The human remains discovered in West City last weekend have been identified. The West City Police Department reports the remains found Sunday in the 900 block of West Washington Street belong to 35-year-old Ryan Halaska of West Frankfort. Halaska was last seen in the area where the remains were discovered...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
Carbondale police looking for robbery suspect

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale police are looking for a suspect after a robbery on Sept. 18. Police officers responded to a business on the 300 block of South Illinois Avenue at 12:40 a.m. The victim was inside a business when approached by the suspect. Police say the suspect...
CARBONDALE, IL
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Paducah Police help elderly man during medical emergency

Officers with the Paducah Police Department recently helped an elderly man during a medical emergency. Police said they were called to a home on Adams Street on Wednesday in reference to unknown trouble. Once at the residence they could hear someone yelling for help inside the home. Officers Brandon Cupp...
PADUCAH, KY
Police searching for missing Paducah woman

PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police say Jetta Owen was last seen outside of the W.B. Sanders building at 820 Washington St. on Thursday. She has not returned to her residence. Owen is 5'6" and weighs...
PADUCAH, KY
State police announce traffic checkpoints

Kentucky State Police announced on Saturday they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Fatal shooting under investigation in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON County, Ill. (WJPF) – Three people have been arrested after a fatal shooting in Jefferson County. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at about 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park on Route 37, between Mt. Vernon and Dix. The victim was taken to a Mt. Vernon hospital where they were pronounced dead.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of Barlow man

An investigation of a suspicious vehicle in Paducah early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Barlow man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that they investigated a suspicious vehicle at 12:45 am, parked at Red Lobster on US 60 West. The driver, 33-year-old Thomas Marcinek, was allegedly found...
BARLOW, KY

