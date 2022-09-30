Read full article on original website
BBC
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reaffirms commitment to European Super League
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reaffirmed his club's commitment to a European Super League (ESL) and says football does not recognise that the game in its present form is "sick". Real were one of 12 European clubs to sign up to the ESL in April 2021 but it collapsed...
UEFA・
ESPN
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte questions standard of Premier League refereeing after North London derby defeat
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has criticised the standard of Premier League refereeing and urged officials to meet on a more regular basis to improve their performances. Spurs were beaten 3-1 at Arsenal on Saturday as Thomas Partey opened the scoring before Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot, only...
MLS・
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Landon Donovan saves the day vs. Algeria
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Landon Donovan's unforgettable goal vs. Algeria in 2010. Sixty years after Joe Gaetjens...
MLS・
theScore
'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink 10-man Tottenham to prove title credentials
London, Oct 1, 2022 (AFP) - Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal proved their credentials as genuine Premier League title contenders with an impressive 3-1 win over 10-man Tottenham in Saturday's north London derby. Arteta's side made it seven wins from eight league games this season as they moved four points clear...
Wolves sack Bruno Lage after slipping into drop zone with West Ham defeat
Bruno Lage has been dismissed after 16 months at the helm, with ex-Olympiakos manager Pedro Martins in the frame to replace him
