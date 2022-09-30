ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Landon Donovan saves the day vs. Algeria

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Landon Donovan's unforgettable goal vs. Algeria in 2010. Sixty years after Joe Gaetjens...
'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink 10-man Tottenham to prove title credentials

London, Oct 1, 2022 (AFP) - Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal proved their credentials as genuine Premier League title contenders with an impressive 3-1 win over 10-man Tottenham in Saturday's north London derby. Arteta's side made it seven wins from eight league games this season as they moved four points clear...
