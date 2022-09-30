Read full article on original website
College Football World Shocked By Upset On Saturday Afternoon
Don't look now, but the Illinois Fighting Illini are 4-1 after blowing out Wisconsin by 24 on Saturday. In Bret Bielema's first return to Madison, he and Illinois jumped all over the Badgers thanks to a strong run game and dominant defensive performance, holding Wisconsin just two rushing yards on the day.
thecomeback.com
Even Iowa Hawkeye fans are roasting their team’s terrible offense
We’ve only had a month of college football back in our lives, and it’s safe to say the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2022 football team won’t go into the history books as an offensive juggernaut. Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s latest degradation of the forward pass produced zero...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph, Huskers bust out locker room celebration following Week 5 win over Indiana
Mickey Joseph and the Nebraska football program have been through a lot this season. So forgive the Huskers if they feel the need to let loose a bit after Saturday’s win. Facing Indiana, Nebraska and the Hoosiers battled back and forth in the first half. After trading turnovers and punts in the third quarter, the Huskers eventually pulled away with a 14-point fourth quarter.
Photo Gallery: Iowa-Michigan Football
Hawkeyes Fall at Home to No. 4 Wolverines Saturday
saturdaytradition.com
Bielema it or not, Illinois is the team to beat in the Big Ten West
On a statement Saturday in the Big Ten West, Illinois screamed loudest. Bret Bielema’s Fighting Illini have established themselves as the team to beat in the B1G’s second division. Yes, Illinois. A program with 2 bowl appearances in the past decade. A school that hasn’t seen a 9-win...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football ready to 'deliver punches' with hype video drop for Iowa meeting in Week 5
Michigan is heading to Iowa to have a B1G Championship rematch. The team dropped a hype video that was narrated by Associate Director of Strength and Conditioning Kiero Small. The Wolverines will be hoping for something similar to how the B1G title went in Indianapolis last season. Michigan claimed the B1G title after winning 42-3.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to hysterical Iowa offense graphic
The Iowa Hawkeyes offense has garnered a bit of a reputation in the 2022 college football season so far. And that’s reflected in the statistics as well. After not being able to score a touchdown in their first game of the season, it’s become a punchline to note how inept their offensive output has been, to the point where people started trolling head coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Last week’s game against Rutgers was dubbed the Punt Bowl as many expected it to be a miserable offensive affair, and it mostly was.
Huskers Hold Off Hoosiers
ThotDoc's Brain Droppings on the Indiana game. The Nebraska Cornhuskers dominated the fourth quarter and defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 35-21.
Live updates: Indiana 21, Nebraska 21 (Halftime)
Indiana (3-1) searches for its first road win of the season tonight as its enters Memorial Stadium in Lincoln looking to knock off the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-3). The Hoosiers are reeling after a 45-24 drubbing last week at Cincinnati, while the Cornhuskers need a resurgence following the firing of former head coach Scott Frost and significant changes to coaching staff.
Michigan football stays at No. 4 in updated Week 6 AP Poll
Michigan football handled its business in a 27-14 win over Iowa on Saturday afternoon in at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. AP Poll voters did not change their stance on the Wolverines this week, keeping them at No. 4 overall among the college football elite. Alabama takes over at No....
