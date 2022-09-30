The Iowa Hawkeyes offense has garnered a bit of a reputation in the 2022 college football season so far. And that’s reflected in the statistics as well. After not being able to score a touchdown in their first game of the season, it’s become a punchline to note how inept their offensive output has been, to the point where people started trolling head coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Last week’s game against Rutgers was dubbed the Punt Bowl as many expected it to be a miserable offensive affair, and it mostly was.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO