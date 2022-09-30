ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Upset On Saturday Afternoon

Don't look now, but the Illinois Fighting Illini are 4-1 after blowing out Wisconsin by 24 on Saturday. In Bret Bielema's first return to Madison, he and Illinois jumped all over the Badgers thanks to a strong run game and dominant defensive performance, holding Wisconsin just two rushing yards on the day.
MADISON, WI
thecomeback.com

Even Iowa Hawkeye fans are roasting their team’s terrible offense

We’ve only had a month of college football back in our lives, and it’s safe to say the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2022 football team won’t go into the history books as an offensive juggernaut. Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s latest degradation of the forward pass produced zero...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph, Huskers bust out locker room celebration following Week 5 win over Indiana

Mickey Joseph and the Nebraska football program have been through a lot this season. So forgive the Huskers if they feel the need to let loose a bit after Saturday’s win. Facing Indiana, Nebraska and the Hoosiers battled back and forth in the first half. After trading turnovers and punts in the third quarter, the Huskers eventually pulled away with a 14-point fourth quarter.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Bielema it or not, Illinois is the team to beat in the Big Ten West

On a statement Saturday in the Big Ten West, Illinois screamed loudest. Bret Bielema’s Fighting Illini have established themselves as the team to beat in the B1G’s second division. Yes, Illinois. A program with 2 bowl appearances in the past decade. A school that hasn’t seen a 9-win...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to hysterical Iowa offense graphic

The Iowa Hawkeyes offense has garnered a bit of a reputation in the 2022 college football season so far. And that’s reflected in the statistics as well. After not being able to score a touchdown in their first game of the season, it’s become a punchline to note how inept their offensive output has been, to the point where people started trolling head coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Last week’s game against Rutgers was dubbed the Punt Bowl as many expected it to be a miserable offensive affair, and it mostly was.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Live updates: Indiana 21, Nebraska 21 (Halftime)

Indiana (3-1) searches for its first road win of the season tonight as its enters Memorial Stadium in Lincoln looking to knock off the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-3). The Hoosiers are reeling after a 45-24 drubbing last week at Cincinnati, while the Cornhuskers need a resurgence following the firing of former head coach Scott Frost and significant changes to coaching staff.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

