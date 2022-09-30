Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Chickens at the Oviedo LibraryJoAnn RyanOviedo, FL
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Rainfall and Climate Report – September 2022
September 2022 rainfall figures were well above normal in September. Normal rainfall for September is 6.96” and normal year to date (YTD) rainfall is 40.09” The 25 year average for the EOC is 7.48” of rain. Rainfall reports for September 2022:. Bunnell, Flagler EOC: 13.94” YTD: 49.52”...
click orlando
Orlando suffers major water main break, urges residents to limit water use until further notice
ORLANDO, Fla. – The City of Orlando on Sunday urged residents to severely limit their water use after a major water main break overnight. The city said its No. 1, 2 and 3 lift stations suffered the main break around 2 a.m., causing an overflow of sewage into nearby lakes.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach storm debris removal will begin Monday
Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. In an effort to restore Ormond Beach to a clean and orderly appearance, the city has coordinated for storm debris removal to begin Monday,...
WESH
Volusia County residents facing damage to homes from flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Days after Ian’s departure, families are still dealing with flooding impacts. Volusia County has seen historic rainfall due to Hurricane Ian. Days after Ian left, high water remains in the Colony In the Wood subdivision in Port Orange. There are 383 homes here in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Deltona dealing with floods after Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents in Deltona are still feeling the impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. A section of Lake Helen Osteen Road in Deltona remained flooded Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Resident Gary Randolph said he's never seen flooding like it in the 36 years he's...
WESH
Officials: Hurricane damage causing Volusia County houses to fall into ocean
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders gave an update on assisting residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. The hurricane brought flooding to different areas of the county. County officials spoke Saturday afternoon on recovery efforts. "There's many people that are really suffering. The damage is significant. There's homes on...
Streets and homes remain flooded near Little Wekiva River in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — People near the Little Wekiva River had to leave their homes because of damaging floodwaters. During Hurricane Ian, the rain was so bad the National Weather Service issued a “Flash Flood Emergency” warning. It wasn’t long after that the river breached its banks...
WESH
Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dbshores.org
City Announces Regular Garbage & Hurricane Debris Pickup Dates
Regular garbage pickup in the City of Daytona Beach Shores will resume Tuesday, Oct. 4. Hurricane debris will be collected on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 15. Additional pickups will be scheduled after that, as needed. Hurricane debris placed at the curb should be separated into the two following...
wmfe.org
Excessive flooding and tree damage could extend Winter Park curfew
Winter Park is currently under a curfew that is expected to end at 5 pm Thursday. Hurricane Ian caused heavy flooding and tree damage in Winter Park. Driving is prohibited under the curfew that is expected to lift at 5 pm today. Only emergency personnel and other essential workers can be out on the roads.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Voluasia County Ian Update 16: Votran, airport and rising waters
Votran, Volusia County’s public transit system, will cease operations Thursday, Sept. 29, and will reopen Friday if weather conditions permit. Votran will issue service alerts and updates. Riders should check www.votran.org for updates. Votran may have to cease operations later today if sustained wind speeds reach 39 mph. STORM...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Beach Street Flooding
While much of the cleanup has begun in Volusia County following Hurricane Ian, efforts are h…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian update 21: Bridge closures, power outages and flood warning
Volusia County remains under a hurricane warning, flood warning and tornado watch. Most Volusia County bridges have closed. There is still a high risk for tornado activity, extreme flooding and power outages. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for...
WESH
'I'm overwhelmed': Volusia County resident recounts leaving flooding home
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — We have seen the impact of Hurricane Ian in Central Florida and across the state. The storm is now attributed to at least 44 deaths. In Volusia County, thousands of people's homes remain underwater. A lot of people in Volusia County are devastated. They've lost...
Flagler Beach pier suffers damage after Hurricane Ian
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — In addition to the flooding and heavy damage to homes, Hurricane Ian has caused more erosion problems in Flagler County. Flagler Beach has been dealing with erosion from a batch of recent storms, but now it’s even more of an issue because of Ian.
Hurricane Ian: Video shows rough seas washing away part of Daytona Beach Sunglow Pier
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Over the past few days, we have gotten a clearer image of the damage in Daytona Beach. And one Daytona Beach pier has been changed by the impact of Hurricane Ian. Viewer Mark Bessette captured the video seen above that shows rough seas washing away...
Volusia County rebuilds, restores power after widespread damage from Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County beaches are experiencing significant erosion, with piers and dunes damaged. Homes and businesses are destroyed and thousands of people are still without power. In Daytona Beach Shores, the damage was widespread, but the recovery is underway. Ian’s powerful storm impacts caused major flooding....
National Guard urges Shingle Creek residents to evacuate because of flooding
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents at the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee are being forced to leave. Osceola County leaders said there is too much flooding in Shingle Creek for them to stay. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents are trying to salvage what they can. Jennifer...
Volusia County coast pounded and buildings damaged by Hurricane Ian in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County was pounded by Ian’s wind and rain Thursday. People in the county are under a curfew until 7 a.m. The curfew was put into place because of the damage to roads. Channel 9 reporter Demi Johnson has been out on the coast...
click orlando
Man dies in flooded Volusia home while awaiting rescue from Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 67-year-old Volusia County man died Thursday night when he fell at his home and was unable to escape rising floodwaters while awaiting rescue, officials said. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies in a high-water vehicle went to Lake Drive near New Smyrna...
Comments / 1