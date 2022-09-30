ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

Flagler County Rainfall and Climate Report – September 2022

September 2022 rainfall figures were well above normal in September. Normal rainfall for September is 6.96” and normal year to date (YTD) rainfall is 40.09” The 25 year average for the EOC is 7.48” of rain. Rainfall reports for September 2022:. Bunnell, Flagler EOC: 13.94” YTD: 49.52”...
Ormond Beach storm debris removal will begin Monday

Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. In an effort to restore Ormond Beach to a clean and orderly appearance, the city has coordinated for storm debris removal to begin Monday,...
Volusia County residents facing damage to homes from flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Days after Ian’s departure, families are still dealing with flooding impacts. Volusia County has seen historic rainfall due to Hurricane Ian. Days after Ian left, high water remains in the Colony In the Wood subdivision in Port Orange. There are 383 homes here in...
Deltona dealing with floods after Hurricane Ian

DELTONA, Fla. — Residents in Deltona are still feeling the impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. A section of Lake Helen Osteen Road in Deltona remained flooded Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Resident Gary Randolph said he's never seen flooding like it in the 36 years he's...
Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
City Announces Regular Garbage & Hurricane Debris Pickup Dates

Regular garbage pickup in the City of Daytona Beach Shores will resume Tuesday, Oct. 4. Hurricane debris will be collected on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 15. Additional pickups will be scheduled after that, as needed. Hurricane debris placed at the curb should be separated into the two following...
Excessive flooding and tree damage could extend Winter Park curfew

Winter Park is currently under a curfew that is expected to end at 5 pm Thursday. Hurricane Ian caused heavy flooding and tree damage in Winter Park. Driving is prohibited under the curfew that is expected to lift at 5 pm today. Only emergency personnel and other essential workers can be out on the roads.
Voluasia County Ian Update 16: Votran, airport and rising waters

Votran, Volusia County’s public transit system, will cease operations Thursday, Sept. 29, and will reopen Friday if weather conditions permit. Votran will issue service alerts and updates. Riders should check www.votran.org for updates. Votran may have to cease operations later today if sustained wind speeds reach 39 mph. STORM...
Volusia County Ian update 21: Bridge closures, power outages and flood warning

Volusia County remains under a hurricane warning, flood warning and tornado watch. Most Volusia County bridges have closed. There is still a high risk for tornado activity, extreme flooding and power outages. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for...

